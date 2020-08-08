Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / This Ship Faces a Deadly Crisis in ‘Second Contact’

This Ship Faces a Deadly Crisis in ‘Second Contact’

This group of crewmmates will have to find some way to survive a virus outbreak

by Leave a Comment

A peculiar virus outbreak happens on this ship in ‘Second Contact’

I am a big Star Trek fan. I have watched every episode of almost all of the TV shows, and every film that ever came out. When I heard about Star Trek: Lower Decks I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to watch a screener of ‘Second Contact’ and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Second Contact’ here:

Ensign Tendi has her first day of work on Starfleet’s U.S.S. Cerritos, where she meets fellow support crew members, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler and Rutherford. Meanwhile, Boimler is tasked with a secret special assignment and Rutherford attempts to keep his dating life intact while a sci-fi disaster strikes the ship.

I really enjoyed watching the pilot of this show. It was wacky good fun, which I expected after seeing the trailers and clips for it. We get to see a different side of a starfleet ship that we have never really seen before in a series. There is plenty of action, and some smart comedic moments thrown in. If you are in the mood for a different type of Star Trek show, then you should check Star Trek: Lower Decks out.

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Second Contact’ is available now on CBS All Access. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

