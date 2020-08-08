This Ship Faces a Deadly Crisis in ‘Second Contact’

A peculiar virus outbreak happens on this ship in ‘Second Contact’

I am a big Star Trek fan. I have watched every episode of almost all of the TV shows, and every film that ever came out. When I heard about Star Trek: Lower Decks I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to watch a screener of ‘Second Contact’ and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Second Contact’ here:

Ensign Tendi has her first day of work on Starfleet’s U.S.S. Cerritos, where she meets fellow support crew members, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler and Rutherford. Meanwhile, Boimler is tasked with a secret special assignment and Rutherford attempts to keep his dating life intact while a sci-fi disaster strikes the ship.

I really enjoyed watching the pilot of this show. It was wacky good fun, which I expected after seeing the trailers and clips for it. We get to see a different side of a starfleet ship that we have never really seen before in a series. There is plenty of action, and some smart comedic moments thrown in. If you are in the mood for a different type of Star Trek show, then you should check Star Trek: Lower Decks out.

Star Trek: Lower Decks 'Second Contact' is available now on CBS All Access.