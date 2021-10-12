Dad Joke Compilation [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

I thought it would be fun to put together a few of my “Dad Jokes” in 1 compilation.

Let me know what you think, as I may do this once a month.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 okay so today i’m going to show you how

00:03 to use a stud finder

00:04 if you came here looking for help

00:05 finding a boyfriend that would be a

00:07 different stud finder

00:08 ah dad joke sorry it’s dad how do i so

00:11 yeah

00:12 you gotta expect those occasionally you

00:13 gotta give me that okay

00:15 if you’re if you’re not big and you got

00:17 a short tie

00:19 dorky you don’t want to do that all

00:20 right just telling you

00:23 i get a call from my daughter the other

00:24 day and she says dad

00:26 my toilet won’t stop running i thought

00:28 for a second well it can’t be that fast

00:30 why don’t you catch it

00:32 ah that didn’t really happen it just it

00:33 was a dead joke opportunity and if i

00:35 would have missed it you might have

00:36 wondered about me so

00:39 hey kids so mom calls me and says

00:42 honey the van won’t start do you think

00:44 you can jump it

00:46 and i thought well i think if i had a

00:48 running start i could probably get over

00:49 the car but i don’t think i can get over

00:50 the van

00:52 what do you call a donkey with three

00:54 legs a wonky

00:56 i thought about going on an all almond

00:58 diet but that’s just nuts

01:01 uh did you hear the joke about the

01:02 butter or i saw

01:04 i just blew it did you hear the rumor

01:06 about the butter

01:08 well i’m not gonna spread it

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***