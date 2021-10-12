Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Dad Joke Compilation [Video]

Dad Joke Compilation [Video]

I thought it would be fun to put together a few of my “Dad jokes” in 1 compilation.

by

 

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

I thought it would be fun to put together a few of my “Dad Jokes” in 1 compilation.

Let me know what you think, as I may do this once a month.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
okay so today i’m going to show you how
00:03
to use a stud finder
00:04
if you came here looking for help
00:05
finding a boyfriend that would be a
00:07
different stud finder
00:08
ah dad joke sorry it’s dad how do i so
00:11
yeah
00:12
you gotta expect those occasionally you
00:13
gotta give me that okay
00:15
if you’re if you’re not big and you got
00:17
a short tie
00:19
dorky you don’t want to do that all
00:20
right just telling you
00:23
i get a call from my daughter the other
00:24
day and she says dad
00:26
my toilet won’t stop running i thought
00:28
for a second well it can’t be that fast
00:30
why don’t you catch it
00:32
ah that didn’t really happen it just it
00:33
was a dead joke opportunity and if i
00:35
would have missed it you might have
00:36
wondered about me so
00:39
hey kids so mom calls me and says
00:42
honey the van won’t start do you think
00:44
you can jump it
00:46
and i thought well i think if i had a
00:48
running start i could probably get over
00:49
the car but i don’t think i can get over
00:50
the van
00:52
what do you call a donkey with three
00:54
legs a wonky
00:56
i thought about going on an all almond
00:58
diet but that’s just nuts
01:01
uh did you hear the joke about the
01:02
butter or i saw
01:04
i just blew it did you hear the rumor
01:06
about the butter
01:08
well i’m not gonna spread it

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

