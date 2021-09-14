Don’t Make This Common First-Date Mistake [Video]

.

Ever found yourself slipping into the therapist role with a guy when what you really want is to create deep attraction with him?

Instead of being in a fun, flirtatious situation with someone who’s trying to get to know more about you, you find yourself sitting patiently while someone unloads all of their problems onto you.

You’re not alone. But there is a way out.

In this brand-new video, I show you how to escape the “therapist trap” with a guy so that you can keep building the attraction and tension that lead to a second date.

00:00 last month we did a really small

00:02 socially distanced event for some close

00:05 fans in the town in which i reside los

00:08 angeles we’ll call it matthew’s tiny

00:12 covid delta variant show

00:16 at least until i come up with a catchier

00:17 name

00:18 this is a clip from that show

00:20 enjoy okay so a little bit of background

00:22 i am a psychologist i am finishing up my

00:25 phd

00:26 i

00:27 have had such a hard time in

00:30 relationships like i feel like i know

00:33 the theories i’ve read a lot but i just

00:35 like really struggle um

00:37 which part do you feel you struggle with

00:39 in particular

00:41 it’s really hard for me to like feel

00:44 close to men and um

00:47 i feel like i also draw people who like

00:50 share too much initially and then i get

00:52 really like overwhelmed by them

00:55 romantically

00:56 why do you think you draw people like

00:58 that

00:59 i think i’m open and i think people are

01:00 like oh i can tell you anything like i

01:02 just feel like i can share so much right

01:05 and i don’t know how to like

01:07 so that also brings people who are

01:09 really problematic or who have a lot of

01:12 trauma

01:13 um and i just i’m here because i’m just

01:16 like what can i do to change that and

01:19 tell me a little more about the being

01:22 you know because it’s an interesting

01:23 contrast right you saying that i people

01:27 they come forward and they suffocate me

01:28 with information and [ __ ] over sharing

01:31 but you said you find it hard to get

01:33 close to men what did you mean when you

01:35 said that or or did you just mean that

01:37 your reaction to the over sharing is to

01:39 pull back

01:40 it’s to pull back but also um

01:43 to

01:46 um

01:49 to connect to like really build on

01:50 relationships to like

01:52 not whenever i see something wrong i

01:55 immediately like leave um i don’t like

01:58 to like work through things i see um yes

02:01 can i say the same problem yeah i’m

02:04 gonna mention it because i’m a behavior

02:05 analyst

02:06 and

02:07 i just had a date the other day and the

02:09 guy just told me his whole life story

02:12 and i was like i know i’m a good

02:13 listener but

02:16 like and then i’m like no because if i’m

02:18 like analyzing everything i’m like no

02:20 why it’s too much too soon and then i

02:22 don’t know just like you i was like oh

02:24 my god am i only one i guess i’m not

02:27 it’s like torture it’s like no i don’t

02:29 want to fix you stop and so needy guys

02:32 and i’m like it really is yeah and i

02:35 feel like almost

02:37 now that i’m like i’m like finishing my

02:39 phd

02:40 that that almost makes men more

02:42 intimidated and they’re like you’re a

02:43 psychologist or you like do this kind of

02:45 work like absolutely like i can’t really

02:48 i was like yeah

02:59 when people were intimidating

03:02 they’re usually not connecting

03:07 when we’re sitting with someone and

03:08 we’re curious

03:10 about them

03:12 when we’re impressed by them

03:16 the

03:17 being intimidating part tends to

03:19 dissolve because someone feels like oh

03:21 wow this person thinks i’m

03:24 i’m impressive or they think i’m

03:25 interesting or they think there’s

03:26 something

03:27 about me

03:29 and

03:30 it also man or woman i’m not talking

03:32 about women here man or woman it’s

03:34 important i believe

03:36 to

03:40 we tend to lead with the weapon we’re

03:42 most comfortable wielding

03:46 right we all have our weapon of choice

03:50 think for a moment everyone in this room

03:53 what your favorite weapon the

03:56 the sword you feel best swinging is

04:00 right everyone’s got it

04:02 for some women it’s like being ultra

04:04 sexy

04:06 that’s this that’s the sword they wield

04:09 and then that person comes to me and

04:11 says

04:13 you know

04:14 men only see me in one way

04:18 and

04:20 we unpack often the fact that

04:23 this weapon they’re wielding

04:26 is a attracting a certain kind of person

04:30 and b

04:31 actually stopping people from seeing

04:33 what else is there

04:37 when people are intellectual or they’ve

04:40 done you know they’ve been to to an

04:42 amazing college or they’ve had um

04:45 then that tends to be the weapon that

04:48 they’re most comfortable wielding

04:50 so they’ll often walk into situations

04:53 armed up as the intellect

04:58 my suspicion

05:00 is that you’re

05:02 using the weapon that’s comfortable to

05:04 you which may be deep conversation yes

05:10 and then

05:12 when they meet you there and say okay

05:14 deep conversation mode

05:17 you keep asking questions because you go

05:19 well at least we’re talking i guess

05:20 we’re talking i guess we’re connecting

05:22 so another question another question

05:23 another question and then at the end of

05:25 it you go why are they telling me so

05:27 much information

05:27 [Laughter]

05:32 but it’s but it’s not it’s because

05:35 it’s not all your fault it’s just that

05:38 you’re comfortable letting it unfold

05:40 that way

05:43 and what i need you to do is take a risk

05:46 to lead it a different way

05:48 and in dating

05:50 there always has to be a a first mover

05:53 of some kind right they’re always

05:55 there always has to be someone who just

05:58 takes the like the little step in that

06:00 direction

06:03 like it’s that first time you’re

06:07 you know around someone you thought was

06:08 a friend and they and they tell you you

06:11 look good in a way that a friend doesn’t

06:13 and they just

06:15 reached out a little bit

06:18 and then when you take a step forward

06:19 you’re doing the same and they get

06:21 validated and they go that was nice that

06:22 worked

06:24 okay i’ll do a little bit more

06:26 i have finished entire dates

06:30 where i had no idea the woman i was on a

06:32 date with actually found me sexually

06:35 attractive

06:36 no idea

06:38 i i knew she thought i was a decent

06:41 human being i knew that

06:44 but that’s not what makes us call each

06:45 other is it

06:47 we don’t go home to our friends and go

06:49 you know

06:50 i’m so excited to see this person again

06:53 they are such a decent human being

06:59 what gets us to call man or woman

07:02 is when we have that beautiful

07:04 combination of connection and chemistry

07:09 we’ll even call if there’s just

07:10 chemistry

07:12 we’ll [ __ ] up our lives on just

07:13 chemistry

07:16 but we won’t do it if there’s just

07:18 connection

07:20 it doesn’t work the other way around

07:23 most of us won’t do it on just

07:24 connection it doesn’t give us that that

07:27 fuel

07:28 that makes us want to pick up the fire

07:30 god call this person

07:32 i gotta call them

07:33 it doesn’t make us do that

07:39 i finished entire dates

07:43 where i didn’t know if someone found me

07:45 hot not

07:47 found me attractive that’s different

07:50 attractive isn’t even quite it you know

07:53 hot

07:56 and then i wake up the next day and i

07:58 say well that was really nice we had a

08:00 good conversation but

08:02 i don’t know i i it didn’t make me want

08:04 to pick up the phone

08:06 and

08:07 and i was attracted to that per the

08:08 reason i went on the date is because i

08:10 thought they were really attractive

08:13 i went because i thought they were

08:14 attractive but i didn’t finish with any

08:17 electricity

08:19 so there was nothing charging the next

08:21 stage

08:23 and then a day later i get a text

08:28 last night was really fun i’d love to

08:29 see you again and i’m like

08:32 what

08:35 i

08:35 i’ve had that experience where you go

08:37 were we on the same date

08:42 how do you feel

08:43 so you like me

08:47 someone shouldn’t be surprised

08:49 to hear you like them

08:52 that shouldn’t come as like a piece of

08:54 revelation oh my god she

08:56 actually likes me i’m not saying you

08:59 have to spend a date doting over someone

09:01 that would be bad too

09:04 but just a a moment a glimmer where

09:07 someone realizes

09:08 oh

09:09 we’re not friends

09:12 and we’re not gonna be friends

09:16 that’s sexy when you feel that oh i okay

09:19 i get it we’re not friends

09:21 okay

09:22 now let’s keep talking

09:24 now you keep talking about all the other

09:25 cool stuff

09:27 but there’s a subtext

09:29 the problem is when you’re on a date and

09:31 you’re talking about all of that stuff

09:32 but there’s no subtext

09:36 now you’re just in conversation

09:39 so

09:40 biggest advice for you for anyone for

09:43 all of us

09:44 what’s the weapon

09:46 i am most comfortable wielding and how

09:49 is that weapon hurting me

09:53 how is it hurting me

09:56 what new weapon do i want to start

09:59 sharpening

10:01 and bringing out even slowly

10:03 in small ways but i promise you you

10:06 bring out different you you just

10:08 brandish a different weapon

10:10 for a moment

10:11 and you’ll start getting different

10:13 reactions

10:14 and the reactions

10:16 may sometimes be what you want they may

10:18 not but the different reaction will give

10:20 you hope

10:22 because you’ll be like oh that this is

10:24 great because it’s not the groove i was

10:26 in

10:27 it shows i can have an effect on the

10:29 environment i can have an effect on the

10:31 situation i’m not just a a passenger on

10:35 a date i am someone who can actually

10:37 lead the dance even if it doesn’t look

10:39 like i’m doing anything at all

10:41 thank you great question um

