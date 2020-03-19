‘It Just Changed Things For The Better’

As a kid, Aaron’s mom was his best friend. But as he grew older, their relationship grew simultaneously more tense and distant. When he went to college and began to come into his own, he realized it was finally time to come out to his mom. After he did, not only did his mother accept him, this moment of honesty thawed the relationship and brought them closer together.

00:04

My name is Aaron. I’m from Detroit, Michigan.

00:07

Growing up, I always felt a little bit different and I was also more of an introvert. So I

00:13

didn’t have a lot of friends – I was friendly with people but not like a lot of close friends,

00:17

not a lot of best friends. And with me being more of an introvert and being, like, super

00:21

protected by my mother as well, she ended up being, like, my best friend. The one negative

00:27

to our relationship is that the way my mother often times expresses love is for her to be

00:35

very directive as to how she feels like you should be and how you should act and how you

00:40

should talk. And I’ve always been a person where even if I don’t, like, outwardly say

00:45

I don’t agree, I’m gonna passively disagree which means I’m just not going to do it. So

00:51

as I got older and older, I kind of fell more into that, which causedAN issue in our relationship

00:56

because I became more passive aggressive and then she became more aggressive to the point

01:01

where I became more aggressive and then, you know, we just had more and more friction in

01:07

OUR relationship.

01:08

As I got older, like I would say 16 or 17, like, I would just start to avoid interacting

01:14

with her, and then with me not interacting as much, then she became even more, like,

01:20

aggressively trying to connect because, you know, she felt the relationship was changing.

01:23

At that point in time, I thought I was bisexual, but I – I was uncomfortable telling HER that

01:26

I was bisexual or gay or, you know, anything other than heterosexual even though I feel

01:32

like she always had inclinations. So she was the that person actually took me to see “To

01:37

Wong Foo” in the movie theater to, you know, watch that movie. And she loved that movie

01:42

and me being an awkward kid, I actually ran out of the movie because I didn’t know what

01:46

was going on with what I was feeling, what I was saying.

01:49

By the time it got – it was, like, time for me to go to college, I couldn’t wait to

01:52

go. And I think that it made her even more fearful because with me going, you know, I

01:57

think she wondered, like, what would our relationship be like because if we’re already not as

02:01

close as we were, you know, is this going to be, like, another loss?

02:05

The first one or two years I didn’t – we didn’t – we communicated, but we didn’t communicate

02:11

– it wasn’t… I feel like it wasn’t as fulfilling on, like, my side just because I kind of closed

02:18

up even more. So it was kind of like I felt like I couldn’t be as open because I felt

02:22

like whatever I would be sharing with her, you know, she would be more hyper, like, hypercritical

02:26

of.

02:27

I got to, you know, 18, 19, 20… I had some different experiences. The first best friend

02:32

I actually met when I moved to college was actually a lesbian. And I, at that point in

02:37

time, really still wasn’t clear as to, you know, who I was in that way. And I definitely

02:42

was uncomfortable saying I was unclear of what I was in that way. But my friend kind

02:47

of – thankfully – made me very comfortable where I was able to tell her that I was bisexual

02:50

and eventually, you know, gay – or at least that’s what I think I’m bisexual.

02:55

So went through years, experiences and I got to – I was 20 years old and it was one of

03:04

my Introduction to Social Work classes and we had like a project we had to do where essentially

03:10

for the project, we had to put together, like, a poster board, a presentation as to who we

03:14

were and then who wanted to become, you know, in life and in the field and stuff like that.

03:20

So as part of my board, I was going to put on there, like, that I was gay. I think it

03:24

was a rainbow flag or, like, a rainbow heart or unicorn or something, but it was – it was

03:29

essentially signifying that, you know, I’m gay.

03:32

And then I was doing a project but I was, like, so conflicted with it because I was

03:35

like, I want to do this, I want to show who I am, but in a way, it was like – it was uncomfortable.

03:43

I felt like it was like almost a betrayal because I was like I’m about to go tell a

03:47

whole group of strangers who I am but I’m actually not telling people that I’m close

03:51

to who I am. And I felt like that was one of the blockades that, like, my mother and

03:56

I had our relationship.

03:58

And I remember, I was in my dining room and I was, like, You know what? I’m just going

04:00

to call her and tell her. You know, this has like been one of the elephants in the room

04:03

for, like, years, if not, you know, years and years, way before I even knew.. had more

04:08

clarity as to what was going on.

04:09

So I, like, called her and I was like, you know, it was just the usual, like, “Oh hey,

04:13

Ma. How are you doing?”

04:14

And she’s like, “Oh, hey. Everything’s fine, you know…,” blah blah blah.

04:18

And then it was just like a… I said to her, I was like, “Okay, so…”

04:23

And then it was just a long pause and she’s like, “Okay, yeah? So what is it? What’s

04:26

the problem? You know, What’s going on?” And then it was just, like, another pause

04:31

and then I think she started getting anxious.

04:32

I end up coming out and I told her that, you know, “Hey, Mom. So I’m gay.”

04:37

And there was this long pause, a very long pause where I think I was like, “Hello.

04:44

Are you still there?”

04:47

So she’s like, “Yeah, I’m here.” So – and she was like, “Okay, so what makes

04:52

you think you’re gay?”

04:53

And I was like, “Well, it’s just like feelings I’ve had, these things I’ve been thinking,

04:57

you know. It’s not like it’s brand new. It’s something I’ve been experiencing, you know,

05:00

for, like, years and years now.”

05:02

And she was like, “Okay, so have you – have you done stuff? How do you know?”

05:07

I was like, “No, I just – it’s just a feeling I have.” And she asked had I been with women

05:11

before.

05:12

I was like, “No, I haven’t and I don’t really want to be with women.”

05:16

And then she was just like, “Oh, A, I don’t know,” – because my nickname is A. She’s

05:19

li,e, “ Oh I don’t know. Like, I don’t – I don’t know how this happened.” Like, you

05:25

know, then there was, like, another pause and then she was like, “Did I do something

05:28

wrong? Like, did I mess up?”

05:31

And I was like, “No, you didn’t do anything wrong. Like, you did, you know, everything

05:35

right which was in your ability to do.” So, you know, we talk for a little bit more.

05:39

We ended the conversation and when we ended our conversation, I feel like it was just

05:42

like a huge weight off my shoulders. Like, it was like… like one of the walls in between

05:48

us having like a kind of close relationship that I wanted to have, a close relationship,

05:51

was, like, removed where we were actually more able to, like, openly communicate. You

05:56

know, it didn’t change anything in our relationship. It just changed things for the better.

06:01

So in me coming out to my mom and, you know, telling her who I was and what I was feeling,

06:05

it may be easier to come up to my grandmother and made it easier to talk to my other family,

06:09

it made it easier to, you know, go in front of the class for that project and tell, you

06:13

know, the 20, 25 people in the class that, you know, I was gay and I was happy to be

06:17

gay and happy to be myself.

06:19

Years later, I met somebody new who’s now my fiance. As soon as she met him, you know,

06:24

she liked him and she said that. You know, so it’s a point now where, you know, I – we’ve

06:29

been together for – my fiance and I have been together for about almost 6 years now and

06:35

every time I talk to her, she asks about him, how’s he doing. So she’s still is very,

06:40

like, protective, but it’s kind of like she’s become so open where it’s like she’s not only

06:46

protective of me, she’s, like, protective of him as well.

06:48

I would say for anybody struggling with honesty, like feeling – being honest with themselves

06:53

or being honest with other people, I would say really, like, ask yourself why you’re

06:59

feeling the need not to be honest. And I would tell that person even though it may be uncomfortable,

07:04

it may be – you know, make you feel insecure, you might feel some pain, you’re going to

07:11

feel better by expressing yourself. You know, the real… the most intense kind of pain

07:16

you’re going to feel and experience is hiding yourself from other people and it’s going

07:20

to be even more painful if you hide yourself from yourself. So you have to, you know, accept

07:26

yourself, you know, love yourself, support yourself. And even when you don’t always believe

07:30

it, you have to tell yourself that, you know, I’m gonna be okay. Things will be okay no

07:33

matter what. And then, you know, express that to other people as well.

