Meet Chanel and Shannon, Helping Others Have a Second Chance at Life [Video]

Chanel White was only 19 years old and planning her wedding when she started noticing odd pains. She thought it was just wedding stress, but by her honeymoon she was having full symptoms of severe scleroderma, systemic lupus, polymyositis, and mixed connective tissue disease. After years of living off a feeding tube, Chanel received a successful bone marrow transplant and is now enjoying her “bonus life”.

Shannon Sylvian was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer at 31. Determined to find the solution, Shannon and her physician discovered that many -if not all- cancers thrive in sugar-rich environments. Her organization, Brown Sugar Rehab, provides education and financial resources so that others can have access to a longer, healthier life.

00:04 we’re doing things a little bit

00:05 different

00:06 this year we’ve decided to allow you

00:07 guys to actually meet

00:09 and to watch your documentaries for the

00:11 first time

00:13 here we go i’m gonna wake up it’s gonna

00:16 be okay i’m gonna wake up

00:17 you can win with love every time

00:23 every time dave came out of the bedroom

00:26 and said i’ve got really good news he

00:28 said i finished filling out the

00:30 registration for the handicap sticker

00:32 it’s like why is that good news because

00:34 i don’t have to do it until 2022 and i’m

00:36 not going to be alive then

00:37 oh my god i guess that’s a big part of

00:42 the situation you guys are all in is

00:43 finding the humor or is

00:45 you know dark humor well what’s nice

00:47 tonight is that

00:49 we get to experience chanel’s story and

00:51 shannon’s story

00:52 and speaking of going to some dark

00:54 places it’s the first time we’ve ever

00:56 smashed and broken things like crazy in

00:59 an episode of my last days

01:00 i’ve been so excited to actually watch

01:02 this like this piece

01:04 just for that i’m like all right guys

01:06 this is

01:08 chanel’s story

01:13 well i’m just amazed that you’re able to

01:14 walk up a hill

01:16 oh that’s true no no oxygen is that

01:18 weird

01:19 i feel like we were that’s what our

01:20 whole marriage was oxygen strapped to my

01:22 back running to your nose and

01:24 a feeding tube running from my back to

01:26 your stomach and

01:28 it’s pretty crazy i don’t know before it

01:30 was like

01:31 we were at like the door and now it’s

01:34 like

01:36 the door’s been closed but the door is

01:37 still there and like do me

01:39 take the chance to like walk away and do

01:41 our own thing or do we

01:43 like i don’t even know wait for a ball

01:46 to drop like

01:47 live life do what you can don’t deny

01:50 ourselves anything

01:56 should probably get like 80 cats too

01:57 since we’re not denying ourselves

01:58 anything yeah right

02:10 it’s weird though isn’t it it’s weird to

02:12 go from like

02:14 actively dying to getting this miracle

02:16 to like

02:18 just expecting to just

02:22 i don’t know live like nothing happened

02:24 and it’s this thing of always knowing

02:26 like

02:30 at any moment that could be our lives

02:31 again and i’m just so

02:33 ecstatic that we get this yeah

02:36 this whatever this is i’m just

02:41 super happy about it this is perfect

02:46 this is good this is all i need in life

02:51 it’s true

02:56 my name is chanel white and i’m living

02:58 with systemic sclerosis

03:00 a few weeks after my wedding i was given

03:02 10 years to live

03:03 but thanks to a miraculous bone marrow

03:06 transplant

03:07 i have a new lease on life now my only

03:10 focus

03:10 is enjoying each and every moment of my

03:13 beautiful

03:14 uncertain and very imperfect existence

03:23 interview with chanel take one common

03:25 mark

03:26 b hi

03:31 i was that kid that would just go up to

03:34 people

03:35 and be like hey you’re my friend now

03:37 this is calliope

03:40 oh there she goes well that was goliath

03:42 i was extremely awkward as a kid as well

03:44 i was basically this but as a smaller

03:46 human

03:50 from the time she was little i was proud

03:51 of her just how she always persevered

03:53 through

03:54 everything she ever did between riding a

03:56 bike doing her first cartwheel

03:58 she had no trouble just getting out

04:02 there and belt in a tune

04:03 and she was rainbows and butterflies

04:06 we met in high school because both of

04:08 our homecoming dates fell through

04:11 and a mutual friend set us up on a date

04:14 he did the sprinkler and it stole my

04:16 heart oh my gosh

04:18 do you have to bring that up no he was

04:20 over here doing this like yeah like

04:22 very unfortunate that was captured on

04:24 camera in our high school yearbook i was

04:28 there

04:28 on their very first date i knew he was

04:31 going to be part of my family that first

04:33 night i knew

04:33 we should get another dog and name it

04:34 spaghetti

04:36 spaghetti and meatball that’d be awesome

04:38 great would that be like you’re the dog

04:39 i thought i wasn’t going to get married

04:41 till 30. like i

04:43 definitely did not think i was gonna get

04:44 married at 19.

04:47 age is just a number right like when

04:49 you’ve found that person

04:51 your whole world suddenly shifts from

04:53 it’s not yours

04:54 it’s it’s hours

05:00 so during our wedding planning i kind of

05:02 noticed some weird things i had very

05:04 swollen hands

05:05 i was kind of losing hair and just had

05:07 like hives a lot and was exhausted my

05:09 joints hurt

05:10 and my fingers started turning really

05:12 purple

05:14 we were married in august and i started

05:16 doing all my kind of testing and

05:17 evaluations in like september

05:19 and then october is when i actually met

05:21 with a rheumatologist and they just

05:22 diagnosed me on the spot with

05:23 scleroderma

05:25 systemic lupus and polymyositis i’m

05:28 thinking like

05:28 [Music]

05:32 something from her diet

05:33 but nothing’s severe

05:36 and they just kind of laid it on us real

05:38 thick and um

05:41 i mean just straight up looked at me and

05:42 was like your case is extremely rapidly

05:44 progressive

05:45 and we expect about a 10-year life

05:50 expectancy

06:01 gosh i mean it was it was odd because

06:03 it’s we’re ready to like start our lives

06:05 together and found out that my life was

06:06 ending

06:10 the ground was taken out from underneath

06:12 our both of our feet like

06:14 we had a plan and it just got crumpled

06:17 up and thrown in the trash

06:20 you don’t you don’t think it’s real it’s

06:22 like this can’t be happening to my kid

06:25 you know you take this healthy kid and

06:26 all of a sudden sorry you’re not gonna

06:28 eat you’re not gonna jog move run

06:30 you know you’re gonna be in the hospital

06:32 non-stop you’re gonna have tests run on

06:33 your needle’s put in your body it’s like

06:35 her whole life had just turned upside

06:37 down

06:41 my digestive tract was the first thing

06:42 to really just fail

06:46 the first night i came home on my

06:47 feeding tube it’s like this big like

06:49 elephant trunk jetting out of my stomach

06:52 i had accidentally popped the top open

06:54 and just stomach acid was spewing all

06:56 over our kitchen like

06:58 it smelled and it was everywhere and it

06:59 was just a mess

07:01 i was crying and just like very

07:04 upset emotionally just not in a good

07:07 place

07:07 and noel just like walks up and it’s

07:09 like boop and just like closes it and

07:11 was like

07:13 it’s not okay we are okay

07:35 being just like the unlucky health

07:37 individual that i am

07:38 um i uh ended up with guillain-barre

07:42 which is a nerve condition that just

07:45 demyelinates

07:46 the nerves in your body one minute

07:48 you’re up and the next minute you’re

07:49 down and you don’t get back up for

07:51 months

07:53 paralyze your entire body they’re

07:55 breathing for you they’re doing

07:56 everything you

07:57 can’t open your eyelids you can’t

07:59 swallow your own spit

08:01 like there’s no word to describe that

08:03 but horrifying

08:10 this is the woman i love

08:19 she’s lying there and there’s nothing i

08:21 can do

08:27 i think that was the first

08:28 hospitalization that we realized like

08:30 how unprepared for death we were

08:34 that was the reality of our situation i

08:37 was not gonna make that 10-year mark

08:39 doctors basically said hey you know we

08:42 can wait

08:43 for life to take its course or you can

08:45 go out

08:46 swinging and they said you know there is

08:49 an individual who’s doing

08:50 stem cell transplants on autoimmune

08:53 patients

08:54 and so i signed my life away and by that

08:57 i

08:57 literally mean i signed my name on a

08:59 piece of paper handing over my life into

09:01 this doctor’s hands

09:02 getting my dnr my will like all these

09:05 things

09:06 ready and just saying okay like whatever

09:09 happens happens

09:17 i remember when you were a kid i used to

09:18 bring you down here to

09:20 feed the ducks yeah and i repeatedly

09:22 fell off the rock

09:23 into the water trying to get to the

09:24 ducks all the time do you remember your

09:26 first thanksgiving when you had your

09:28 feeding tube

09:29 yeah and i made birdbath bird bags so i

09:32 could chew everything up and spit it out

09:34 i still can’t fathom having that taken

09:38 away

09:39 you know when you’re sad you want to

09:40 like drown your sorrows in a tub of ice

09:42 cream and like you can’t

09:43 i mean your basic human function is just

09:45 ripped from you and it’s

09:47 literally what’s giving your life and it

09:48 goes from this very hated apparatus

09:50 to so scary yeah this is literally the

09:53 only reason i’m alive right now

09:54 who would even think eating would be

09:56 such a celebration

09:59 when i was sick she just full-on was

10:01 like whether you need a mom

10:03 or a friend or a nurse or hey

10:06 we need to live in chicago for three

10:08 months while i undergo a bone marrow

10:09 transplant

10:11 she was ready i trucked

10:14 everything around chicago yeah

10:16 flip-flops

10:17 and it was december 31st it was new

10:18 year’s eve everybody was buying

10:20 okay

10:21 i’m like i’m blind

10:25 even though that was literally the worst

10:27 few months of my life

10:28 you brought a lot of moments of joy to a

10:30 very dark place so

10:32 thank you baby yeah

10:40 like man if i can even have a shot at

10:42 life again

10:44 it’s okay so we went into this

10:46 transplant knowing like

10:48 your heart may not be able to pump out

10:49 the amount of chemo we’re gonna give you

10:51 they’re destroying your immune system

10:53 your bone marrow you are you’re done

10:55 but my family was there and they

10:56 reminded me you can do this come on you

10:59 can do this like we can do this we’re so

11:00 close

11:02 she keeps getting this close to dying

11:05 and this may be the one

11:11 i got discharged from the hospital

11:15 but i’m so excited that i did it and i’m

11:17 done and i really believe it was

11:19 successful

11:20 and only time will tell um but i got out

11:23 of the hospital

11:24 and had a subway sandwich and it was so

11:26 good i had some

11:27 chips and a powerade and i can eat

11:31 and i don’t regret my decision i just

11:34 would never do it a second time

11:42 to come home eating

11:46 breathing somewhat functioning

11:51 was surreal

11:58 [Music]

12:00 cooking together is especially fun

12:03 because

12:03 [Music]

12:06 oh yeah the last three years i literally

12:08 just watched him eat like a creeper i

12:09 was like hey no

12:11 go eat that cheeseburger real slow for

12:13 me

12:14 hi oh good girl

12:18 so it’s an it’s an odd feeling um nolan

12:21 and i didn’t

12:22 we didn’t plan for a future there was no

12:24 thought of future

12:26 chanel and um suddenly we were given

12:29 this

12:29 we were given this bonus life that we

12:32 call it

12:33 and i have i have no idea how long i’ll

12:36 have it for

12:40 you conquered certain death now it’s

12:43 time to live

12:45 uncertain life

12:52 you go from this one person and then

12:54 this disease

12:56 this condition and the treatments used

12:57 to keep you alive turn you into this

12:59 other person

13:00 and a lot of times it’s good you

13:02 appreciate things more

13:04 but because of the amounts of of

13:06 chemotherapy that i’ve endured in my

13:08 lifetime

13:09 my memory has taken a hard hit

13:14 people call it chemo fog and mine just

13:16 never went away

13:17 um it’s hard to go from feeling this

13:20 very educated very poised woman to

13:22 someone that has trouble with stringing

13:24 a sentence together or has trouble

13:26 remembering their cat’s name

13:28 i feel very incompetent and i feel

13:35 i feel very um

13:43 there’s a word and i can’t think of it

13:55 i’m in the woods

14:03 it’s scary because i think

14:06 what am i gonna forget in the next year

14:12 i got to meet his parents and he met

14:14 mine

14:15 and we had events together um

14:18 and how do i say i didn’t finish law

14:20 school right without saying i was sick

14:23 and am i enough for someone’s kid

14:25 because i just said you were

14:26 great i mean

14:30 when you’re going through a situation

14:32 it’s very

14:33 typical to surround yourself with people

14:36 who understand you

14:37 and i had surrounded myself with a lot

14:40 of online friends

14:41 that actually had the same condition as

14:43 me i met chanel

14:44 through a group she had created called

14:47 the seattle spoonie meetups

14:49 chanel had all the medical devices i had

14:51 feared for years

14:52 and she didn’t hate them she was

14:56 grateful for them

14:58 it opened my world to how to live with

15:00 illness instead of in spite of illness

15:03 i was telling an old the other day that

15:04 i feel like clark again

15:07 clark can’t i’m like i have this big

15:09 secret yeah you do

15:10 but i mean i’m like look at my second

15:14 belly button

15:16 right here i know it’s weird though

15:18 because i’m like you know like i’m not

15:20 where a normal

15:22 i feel like where a normal like 26 year

15:23 old would be and it’s like having to

15:25 explain

15:26 yourself is like odd but also empowering

15:29 and like i am enough we are enough

15:31 we are awesome can i say kick ass on tv

15:34 individually i hope so

15:38 i lost three

15:41 of those friends um in the past

15:44 year and a half ashley alyssa

15:48 and shelby

15:51 like i would often think like why did i

15:53 live and they didn’t

15:55 um because they deserve to live just as

15:58 much as i do

16:01 this is why i do this

16:05 this is why i participate in clinical

16:06 trials is because maybe someday

16:08 people won’t have to lose their friends

16:10 to this disease

16:17 i i love creating something

16:22 i can take with me like this

16:26 it’s just your memories your experiences

16:30 are what you take with you that’s the

16:32 only thing you get out of life right

16:34 and it’s just really cool to experience

16:38 things with the people you love and and

16:40 know that

16:41 that’s yours

16:44 hi hi hey

16:49 looks like a masterpiece oh

16:54 i feel like i never let myself feel that

16:56 frustration and just like

16:58 it just stays you know i think it is

17:01 gonna be

17:02 really nice to get out some aggression

17:24 [Music]

17:26 for just so many years we just we

17:27 couldn’t control anything we couldn’t

17:30 control

17:31 where we lived we couldn’t control what

17:34 we did

17:34 it was all just dictated for us by this

17:37 disease

17:42 we were stripped of everything and

17:46 i was worried about that final thing

17:47 that would be taken from him which was

17:58 me

18:00 [Music]

18:05 he’s my calm in the storm

18:09 there are particular instances when i

18:12 just can’t be strong anymore

18:13 he knows what to say he knows what to do

18:15 he knows how to remind me

18:19 this is worth it we’re worth it

18:24 she’s the one i chose to be with and i

18:26 don’t take that lightly

18:32 i probably laugh at things i shouldn’t

18:36 i say silly things i trip over my own

18:38 feet

18:40 but damn i love my life i have so much

18:42 fun

18:45 every emotion you feel is valid whether

18:47 that’s excitement

18:48 terror fear frustration but it’s

18:51 important to remember to not

18:52 bask in them

18:56 just experience the love and the beauty

18:59 in this life

19:05 just live just live and just enjoy it

19:16 what was that like for you watching

19:20 that was beautiful my existence

19:24 is so perfect in a totally

19:27 imperfect situation and i am so grateful

19:30 for everyone

19:32 in it because they they make it bad you

19:34 are so free

19:36 yeah even when it was hard like

19:40 just even the things some of the things

19:42 that you talked about

19:44 i relate to just because i’ve been

19:45 through them but it’s like you put on

19:47 boxing gloves and you kept going in the

19:48 ring

19:49 like no matter what your story has to be

19:52 told cause you’re so beautifully free

19:54 as does yours and i’m really excited for

19:57 everyone to see it

19:59 you guys ready yeah this is

20:02 shannon’s story

20:10 for you

20:12 [Music]

20:14 gonna get the black seed oil down

20:17 medicine time

20:19 okay let me take a sip of water please

20:22 just even

20:23 looking at it makes my body nervous

20:26 here we go hold up

20:30 now we gotta do it together and feel

20:32 like real sad like each other and yes

20:33 boom ready

20:34 one two three mmm

20:37 [Music]

20:39 wow it’s so dude i can’t even say

20:42 delicious it’s so bad

20:44 [Laughter]

20:46 but it’s good for you it’s bad but it’s

20:48 good baby

20:50 it’s good good bad

20:53 i’m getting i’m getting used to it a

20:54 little bit better oh my god

20:58 you pour it too much let me smell it

21:03 did you smell it it’s like it smells

21:04 like raisin juice

21:07 so scared honestly just right i’m really

21:10 scared

21:10 it’s gonna be fine i promise you okay

21:14 okay

21:16 yeah it’s horrible you’re not gonna like

21:18 it

21:25 you’re not gonna like it oh my god

21:29 what’s worse this or black seed oil

21:31 black seed is definitely worse

21:33 but this is not that far off

21:37 all right i got you just cluck

21:40 dear lord after this please let my

21:42 cancer be gone thank you

21:44 ready one two three

21:47 [Music]

21:49 my name is shannon sylvain and i’m

21:51 living with stage four colon cancer that

21:53 has metastasized to my liver

21:56 four months ago i was given six months

21:58 to live

21:59 but i know i have a lot of life ahead of

22:01 me

22:02 i want everyone to know that you do not

22:05 need permission

22:06 to live your life on purpose

22:14 growing up my youngest memory is

22:16 probably going to the park

22:18 and riding my bike with my dad he took

22:20 me out every

22:22 single day every day we didn’t miss a

22:25 day

22:26 she made life fun she was my caretaker

22:31 she was shannon was 12 years old when i

22:34 had

22:34 brain aneurysm i remember that night

22:38 um my mom was laying on the floor

22:42 and my dad was um on the phone

22:46 talking to 9-1-1 telling them that she

22:49 was unresponsive but i remembered her

22:51 eyes were open

22:52 and she looked at me but i could tell

22:54 she didn’t know who i was

22:56 it’s so hard to

22:59 i hate talking about it

23:04 my mom lost her memory

23:07 until i was 17. like she doesn’t know

23:11 that

23:12 i became the glue in my family

23:17 she cares very deeply for her friends

23:19 she cares very deeply for

23:22 what people are going through um she’s

23:24 kind of like a mother figure

23:26 if she has her mind set on taking care

23:27 of something she’s going to take care of

23:29 it and she’s going to see it all the way

23:31 through

23:31 don’t think you’re not going to respond

23:33 to her don’t think you’re going to

23:34 ignore her

23:35 she’s gonna make sure this thing is done

23:38 i would describe

23:38 shannon as a producer

23:42 which is code word for controlling um

23:44 and i can say that because i’m the same

23:46 way

23:46 uh so genuine

23:50 so loving so kind uh when she’s not

23:53 being bossy

23:54 and controlling and when she met bashir

23:57 mmm there’s some magic

24:01 in the air

24:06 the way that things just happened it was

24:10 a miracle it might have been that night

24:12 on my birthday

24:13 they were dancing together so what

24:15 you’re saying is you are the single

24:18 reason why that happened duly noted

24:22 duly noted she

24:25 ran this program an nbc called uh

24:27 shortcuts film festival i’m in new york

24:29 and i’m producing it

24:31 she was in her zone so she didn’t even

24:33 pay attention to me and beshear comes

24:34 out

24:35 mr smooth and he’s like do you need any

24:37 help and i’m like oh no my god please go

24:39 back inside and enjoy the festival like

24:40 this is for you because i

24:42 i don’t care anything about this

24:43 festival do you need any help

24:46 and i’m like i guess for him

24:49 that’s when he first realized like

24:53 who was this girl

24:56 he is the perfect guy for shannon i’ve

24:59 always been like i need a guy like

25:00 that yeah i remember we went to an after

25:03 party

25:04 and everywhere shannon went but she was

25:07 like

25:08 and then shannon would go and bashir

25:10 after the competition i took her out

25:12 to think her right

25:16 with a big bouquet of flowers and bless

25:18 his heart he has so much cologne on and

25:20 i was like oh my god is this

25:22 that’s the day in his mind i was driving

25:24 literally five miles an hour and she’s

25:25 like why are you driving to slope and i

25:27 was literally just trying to have more

25:28 time with her

25:29 it’s feeling like a date like i’m

25:30 laughing and i’m like stop laughing so

25:32 hard at these jokes

25:33 and then i remember that day when she

25:35 told me and she was just like

25:36 oh i’m so sorry but i just want to let

25:38 you know i have a boyfriend i think

25:39 you’re a great guy but you know

25:40 give me buds he was like no all right

25:43 cool

25:43 but we’re not friends because i did not

25:46 want to fall into the friend zone

25:49 he was in the friendship for a while let

25:50 me tell you i remember that we had this

25:53 flight

25:54 i was taking a trip to go to boston but

25:56 then i had a stop in minnesota for five

25:58 hours

25:58 it so happened that our flights were

26:01 synced up

26:02 so we had about an hour together in the

26:03 airport and so i was like oh this is a

26:06 sign

26:06 i said this is a sign as i’m landing he

26:09 calls me and he’s like you know

26:10 listen i gotta take off and as he’s

26:12 saying this to me

26:14 my name is being called by the um

26:16 stewardess on the plane

26:17 she’s like wait did you say my name did

26:19 you just did you just send my name on

26:21 the plane so i head to the desk

26:22 she’s two flight attendants like gushing

26:24 over this big bouquet of flowers and so

26:26 i’m like

26:27 excuse me ladies they said my name on

26:29 the plane was shannon chambers and

26:31 they’re like

26:31 oh my god your boyfriend oh your

26:34 boyfriend is so

26:36 sweet what i was like i don’t have a

26:38 boyfriend and they were like

26:41 he said you would say that and she was

26:43 like who told you no they told me why i

26:45 said who told you

26:46 i was out of my relationship he was like

26:50 nobody

26:53 i went through a lot with my mom and her

26:56 illness

26:57 and ever since i was 11. i would always

27:00 say like

27:01 i i have to marry someone that if if i

27:05 something happened to me and i didn’t

27:08 look how i look or wasn’t the same that

27:12 they’re not going to just

27:13 bolt out the door that’s been so

27:15 important to me

27:21 bashir is

27:25 more than i could have ever dreamed of

27:28 when it came to marrying someone

27:34 october of 2015 was when we had our

27:36 wedding and i was diagnosed in february

27:38 of 2016.

27:39 i went to the doctor for my annual

27:42 physical

27:43 as i was leaving she was like shannon’s

27:44 there anything else that you’re going

27:45 through

27:46 feeling i was like oh i mean every now

27:49 and again i see blood in my stool but

27:51 i saw a doctor about that like seven

27:53 years ago and she said you know it’s

27:55 probably because

27:56 i was eating poorly and she was like we

27:58 need to do a colonoscopy

28:01 so the next day my phone rings it was my

28:03 gi doctor

28:05 and she told me it was determined that

28:07 you have colon cancer

28:09 you’re at an advanced stage of it we

28:12 have to get you into emergency surgery

28:14 right away

28:25 [Music]

28:31 i acted as if everything was normal we

28:33 had dinner

28:34 we watched tv until like two o’clock in

28:36 the morning

28:38 and then it all started to hit me you

28:40 know

28:43 if i’m gonna die i gotta tell him

28:49 uh it’s it’s one of the toughest things

28:52 i’ve ever had

29:06 there have been many nights that i just

29:07 pretended to be asleep listening to

29:09 sheer cry

29:13 sucks because i you know i i didn’t know

29:16 i didn’t know

29:17 if i’d wake up there were some days my

29:20 pain was so

29:22 intense that i thought i was dying

29:26 you know and it was just hard because i

29:28 was like

29:28 [Music]

29:35 time

29:39 i just wanted more time

29:41 [Music]

29:49 it was a shock to our family we

29:52 we took that day after we heard from

29:54 shannon to sit

29:56 and pray and cry

29:59 we went out to california to go to the

30:03 surgery

30:05 and so when we got to the day of the

30:07 surgery

30:08 there was probably about 30 people at

30:10 the hospital

30:12 i had never really just seen her weak

30:15 and really going through it you know

30:19 and i was sitting in her living room and

30:22 then she was

30:22 literally ran to the bathroom and was in

30:26 there for a minute and i was like what

30:27 is going on and i just i opened the

30:30 bathroom door and i had never seen her

30:33 so

30:34 weak like like just frail and just

30:39 [Music]

30:41 like a fraction of who she

30:44 is

30:48 it’s been hard there was a picture that

30:50 i had taken

30:52 of uh she and bashir in the hospital

30:55 where he was hugging her and just

30:57 even the amount of weight that she’s

30:59 lost and the pain that she’s been in

31:01 after some of the surgeries like i just

31:03 remember

31:04 praying and asking god like

31:07 give me the pain because she can’t take

31:10 anymore you know

31:13 i’ve never seen someone go through so

31:15 many procedures

31:16 back to back and then right after that’s

31:19 done

31:20 um we she goes into remission and we’re

31:23 celebrating for

31:24 that week all excited

31:29 and she’s like it’s back

31:32 [Music]

31:34 first thought that came to my head

31:39 burst off i get to love with my wife

31:43 again

31:45 that’s the first thought that came to my

31:48 head

31:51 i get to love her

31:55 i smiled i said baby

31:58 i got you it’s cool don’t worry about it

32:02 we’re gonna do this like yeah i get to

32:05 do this

32:05 right this time because last time it was

32:08 rush and i didn’t have no time to be

32:10 caring and loving it was mark get it

32:12 done get it done get it done

32:14 i get to go hey baby how was your day

32:16 you doing good

32:17 yeah i love you you want this or you

32:20 want this

32:22 no you don’t want that right now it’s

32:23 cool i’ll rub your feet

32:27 i get to do that

32:32 thank you god

32:36 yeah we can’t on each other’s nerves

32:38 yeah we have these moments where it’s

32:39 just like

32:41 but to truly allow yourself to love

32:46 this way to to truly allow your heart to

32:50 open up that much for somebody else

32:53 and mean it and that pure unconditional

32:57 love i don’t think i would i would have

32:59 known

33:02 the way i love her now if this didn’t

33:04 happen

33:05 god what a beautiful way to start a

33:08 marriage dude what a beautiful way

33:10 i was like okay god if i do die let me

33:13 come back

33:13 and let me be like an angel that like

33:16 calms their spirit

33:17 it kills me to think of anyone being sad

33:20 because of me

33:21 especially bashar i was like guy you

33:24 can’t take me out

33:26 unless you got another wife for him and

33:28 then who is that

33:36 dude

33:39 this does look like the tree like the

33:42 scene from harry when harry met him

33:45 oh my god yeah we should watch that i

33:47 haven’t seen anything very

33:48 that’s a classic i watched it because

33:50 i’m old yeah

33:52 now you know what would be hilarious if

33:53 this branch just broke

33:55 and no it wouldn’t be hilarious at all i

33:57 mean it would it wouldn’t be

33:59 i mean i wouldn’t die but i’d be

34:01 severely wounded

34:02 the day after my surgery dr chen told me

34:05 that specifically african americans die

34:07 from colon cancer more than any other

34:09 ethnic group

34:10 when i was small they didn’t call it

34:12 cancer they just said she had a real bad

34:14 illness come to find out many many years

34:17 later

34:18 it’s hereditary in our family at 23 i

34:20 don’t know anything about a colonoscopy

34:22 i didn’t know about my family history

34:24 she was like how many people especially

34:27 minorities

34:28 don’t know any of this you know you

34:30 don’t go

34:31 to family gathering or friends and be

34:33 like yeah let’s talk about prostates man

34:36 we have to stay informed people needed

34:39 to understand

34:40 that colon cancer is out there it’s

34:42 linked to our diets

34:46 a day out of surgery from having part of

34:49 my colon resected

34:51 i started looking up how to start brown

34:53 sugar rehab

34:56 brown sugar rehab has

34:59 taken off in a way that i didn’t see

35:01 coming we’re getting healthier and

35:03 learning new things

35:05 and feeling accountable because of the

35:07 strength that we see her

35:08 in the fact that something that is set

35:11 out to kill and destroy

35:13 brought new life out of her and has

35:16 inspired and empowered people around her

35:19 i feel like shannon has that purpose now

35:22 she has that passion and she

35:24 has exhibited a strength that i don’t

35:26 think she knew she had and i definitely

35:27 didn’t know she had

35:34 my last mri with my doctor he

35:38 told me that i’m in the beginning stages

35:41 of liver failure

35:42 he feels like i have a month my stomach

35:46 is distended

35:47 um it’s it’s you know

35:50 the tumors have nowhere to go so they’re

35:53 like pushing around i have a lot of air

35:55 in my stomach

35:56 it’s been interesting walking down the

35:59 street

36:00 and you know you’ll see women like we’ll

36:02 see what ladies like

36:03 smiling at us and congratulations and

36:06 we’re like

36:08 thanks and that could be emotionally

36:11 scarring because you know one day we

36:13 would love to have children

36:14 and not to say that we won’t but you

36:16 know

36:18 that is part of the all the life the

36:21 ultimate life that we want to achieve is

36:23 to to have kids and to love on them

36:29 so we’re going to have to get a big

36:30 house because i want that room

36:32 with all your medical stuff like on the

36:34 wall so every time

36:35 we punish them we take him to that room

36:37 make him memorize it

36:39 yeah recite the definition of a

36:41 colonoscopy

36:48 i’m at a point where i’m tired of fear

36:51 i’m just tired dude

36:52 like i’m being very honest

36:56 fear is tiring and now i’m really

36:59 learning

37:00 true true love when you’re wanting to

37:03 love unconditionally

37:07 no matter how good or bad somebody

37:09 teaches you that

37:10 it’s

37:13 it’s overwhelming if you really think

37:16 about love how

37:17 love works that’s why they say forever

37:21 you go oh yeah

37:22 it would take forever for me to love

37:24 every aspect of you

37:26 while you’re growing

37:31 there is not anything that i wouldn’t do

37:33 for beshear

37:34 if he went blind and he needed my eyes

37:37 and that was the only way he could see

37:39 i would be blind for the rest of my life

37:42 and that’s how i feel about beshear

37:52 i want to spend as much time with my

37:55 husband that i can

37:57 taking in just moments regardless if i

38:01 beat cancer or not because you don’t

38:04 know

38:05 it doesn’t have to be cancer it could be

38:07 anything

38:08 so just love is what i would tell people

38:13 and love without fear

38:20 first off you’re just beautiful you’re

38:23 so beautiful

38:25 like everything about you like you’re

38:27 gorgeous in every possible way

38:28 thank you so are you

38:33 your story was everything i needed to

38:36 hear in this moment

38:37 two fridays ago they told me i had 30

38:39 days

38:41 and i’m just not worried you know living

38:44 in fear will kill you

38:46 mm-hmm you just live that’s what will

38:48 kill you

38:49 there’s living in fear and unforgiveness

38:54 so

38:58 i don’t i don’t think it makes sense to

39:00 watch dave’s

39:06 i look at shannon

39:09 and she was she’s going through what

39:11 dave went through

39:15 it’s not like watching dave’s story is

39:17 going to tell you something that you

39:18 don’t

39:19 already know i guess

39:22 but i still don’t want to resent you

39:25 i i want to see dave’s story

39:30 but shannon he died of metastatic colon

39:32 cancer that went to his liver i mean i

39:34 don’t know that i could do that

39:38 if you can’t then i respect that i just

39:41 don’t want you to

39:43 think about what it’s going to be like

39:45 for beshear based on what my reaction is

39:49 i don’t want that to bring you pain

39:52 i would love to see dave’s story

40:00 [Music]

40:29 makes me want to be like you it makes me

40:31 want to be like dave and like travis

40:36 you know in you but there is a gift

40:41 in that right at least for the three of

40:45 us

40:47 and that when i went back to the

40:49 superhuman powers of your husband

40:51 and these three this is what

40:55 this is why we do this show

40:59 we we tell real stories

41:03 of life of humanity right

41:06 we all have the same future every single

41:09 one of us

41:12 and it’s you guys that get to wake up

41:15 the rest of us

41:17 and i can tell you something i told my

41:20 husband

41:21 he had a way harder job than i did

41:24 watching the person you love go through

41:26 something knowing there’s nothing you

41:27 can do

41:28 we have to fight you guys choose to

41:31 fight

41:31 that is a battle that is so honorable

41:34 and you deserve to

41:36 to feel everything because it’s all

41:38 valid

41:39 you have the hardest job let’s just take

41:42 a few minutes

41:44 yeah of course it’s like a breather

41:48 because that’s what we need right yeah

41:50 and um

41:51 and we’ll come back tomorrow night and

41:53 watch uh

41:54 dave’s episode awesome all together

42:37 you

