Meet Chanel and Shannon, Helping Others Have a Second Chance at Life [Video]

Chanel White was only 19 years old and planning her wedding when she started noticing odd pains. She thought it was just wedding stress, but by her honeymoon she was having full symptoms of severe scleroderma, systemic lupus, polymyositis, and mixed connective tissue disease. After years of living off a feeding tube, Chanel received a successful bone marrow transplant and is now enjoying her “bonus life”.
Shannon Sylvian was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer at 31. Determined to find the solution, Shannon and her physician discovered that many -if not all- cancers thrive in sugar-rich environments. Her organization, Brown Sugar Rehab, provides education and financial resources so that others can have access to a longer, healthier life.
