What’s Your Wildest Dream?

00:00
[Music]
00:00
oh I’m a dreamer
00:16
oh I think probably my wildest dream my
00:21
wildest dream like the priest flying
00:30
through space and all these planets were
00:32
hitting me then I flew over the Permian
00:35
Lane
00:37
what are they used to wait so I’ve
00:40
always wanted to like have sex and like
00:44
a build of light flowers like really
00:48
Paulo sunflowers down to like roses and
00:50
stuff and white sheets and then I’ve
00:54
always wanted to start raining a little
00:55
bit so I can I don’t know kind of set
00:58
the mood a little more well that’s my
01:00
loudest drink
01:01
oh I play to work for the NYPD oh I
01:07
would say to be a filmmaker so on the 57
01:11
horses
01:13
I really thought about that make the
01:17
most epic action film ever and have
01:20
everybody feel to be a star on Broadway
01:24
to be the Minister of Education in my
01:30
country
01:30
what can’t you use Israel to travel the
01:35
world every day every day every day
01:38
superhero through for the rest of my
01:40
life to travel and just talk to people
01:42
and read books and eat great plant-based
01:46
foods
01:47
and those providers in front
01:50
um
01:55
the whale shark because all the people
01:58
are on the road everything
02:01
not arranged every person to meet every
02:05
story takes personality to be a big
02:09
factor in a big soccer team my wildest
02:14
dream is family like a big one I’d like
02:23
to have a big family and I think that’s
02:24
the scariest part is knowing that it can
02:27
be really difficult and all the negative
02:32
stigma that comes along without being in
02:34
a relationship with another man
02:39
[Music]
02:42
run away to the Mediterranean and just
02:45
island hop the rest of my life to own an
02:48
animal rescue probably doing something I
02:52
like for the rest of my life so just
02:53
video games while this dream would be to
02:57
be a voice actor life for movie previews
03:01
er commercialism narrating things I’m
03:04
not everything I want to have my scars
03:07
in my name is I would survive I go to
03:12
the moon Oh to go skydiving toy to sail
03:20
around the world with a man that I love
03:24
maybe flying I think again literally
03:28
playing like a bird
03:30
totally that one I don’t know that I
03:32
live in mark I’m planning the
03:35
environment or my family or
03:38
something out
03:42
to be an astronaut even though I know
03:45
they’re going to happen probably an
03:47
astronaut
03:47
travelling separate country in the world
03:49
and sampling the food to have my own
03:53
business my own travel business with her
03:55
and plan events and trips well man
03:58
you’re really close to me you know
04:00
supposed to intimate day oh it is – okay
04:03
what’s your name I’m Kelsey where are
04:05
you from I was born in Georgia and
04:08
raised a little bit in Georgia and I
04:09
moved in Maryland so I claim both okay
04:12
okay how old are you I’m 25
04:15
what’s your wildest dream my wildest
04:17
dream Joe I don’t have wild dreams I
04:23
think I think I have hopes and wishes
04:27
okay the only one I want kids it’s so
04:33
it’s so funny because people dream about
04:35
like money and cars and stuff I don’t I
04:37
just want to have a family and if you
04:40
can choose the questions that I would
04:41
ask people tomorrow Oh what would it be
04:43
Oh from the same
04:48
what’s your biggest fear
04:51
[Music]
