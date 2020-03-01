What’s Your Wildest Dream?

00:00

[Music]

00:00

oh I’m a dreamer

00:16

oh I think probably my wildest dream my

00:21

wildest dream like the priest flying

00:30

through space and all these planets were

00:32

hitting me then I flew over the Permian

00:35

Lane

00:37

what are they used to wait so I’ve

00:40

always wanted to like have sex and like

00:44

a build of light flowers like really

00:48

Paulo sunflowers down to like roses and

00:50

stuff and white sheets and then I’ve

00:54

always wanted to start raining a little

00:55

bit so I can I don’t know kind of set

00:58

the mood a little more well that’s my

01:00

loudest drink

01:01

oh I play to work for the NYPD oh I

01:07

would say to be a filmmaker so on the 57

01:11

horses

01:13

I really thought about that make the

01:17

most epic action film ever and have

01:20

everybody feel to be a star on Broadway

01:24

to be the Minister of Education in my

01:30

country

01:30

what can’t you use Israel to travel the

01:35

world every day every day every day

01:38

superhero through for the rest of my

01:40

life to travel and just talk to people

01:42

and read books and eat great plant-based

01:46

foods

01:47

and those providers in front

01:50

um

01:55

the whale shark because all the people

01:58

are on the road everything

02:01

not arranged every person to meet every

02:05

story takes personality to be a big

02:09

factor in a big soccer team my wildest

02:14

dream is family like a big one I’d like

02:23

to have a big family and I think that’s

02:24

the scariest part is knowing that it can

02:27

be really difficult and all the negative

02:32

stigma that comes along without being in

02:34

a relationship with another man

02:39

[Music]

02:42

run away to the Mediterranean and just

02:45

island hop the rest of my life to own an

02:48

animal rescue probably doing something I

02:52

like for the rest of my life so just

02:53

video games while this dream would be to

02:57

be a voice actor life for movie previews

03:01

er commercialism narrating things I’m

03:04

not everything I want to have my scars

03:07

in my name is I would survive I go to

03:12

the moon Oh to go skydiving toy to sail

03:20

around the world with a man that I love

03:24

maybe flying I think again literally

03:28

playing like a bird

03:30

totally that one I don’t know that I

03:32

live in mark I’m planning the

03:35

environment or my family or

03:38

something out

03:42

to be an astronaut even though I know

03:45

they’re going to happen probably an

03:47

astronaut

03:47

travelling separate country in the world

03:49

and sampling the food to have my own

03:53

business my own travel business with her

03:55

and plan events and trips well man

03:58

you’re really close to me you know

04:00

supposed to intimate day oh it is – okay

04:03

what’s your name I’m Kelsey where are

04:05

you from I was born in Georgia and

04:08

raised a little bit in Georgia and I

04:09

moved in Maryland so I claim both okay

04:12

okay how old are you I’m 25

04:15

what’s your wildest dream my wildest

04:17

dream Joe I don’t have wild dreams I

04:23

think I think I have hopes and wishes

04:27

okay the only one I want kids it’s so

04:33

it’s so funny because people dream about

04:35

like money and cars and stuff I don’t I

04:37

just want to have a family and if you

04:40

can choose the questions that I would

04:41

ask people tomorrow Oh what would it be

04:43

Oh from the same

04:48

what’s your biggest fear

04:51

[Music]

