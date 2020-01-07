You Ghost Me, I Write Your Eulogy

00:02

today we say goodbye to one who came

00:07

from a land of salt and ice who thrived

00:11

best when my heart’s was foreclosed

00:15

liked me best at my most broken danced

00:19

best to the clatter of my shambling how

00:22

selfish I was to knit my bones and

00:26

deprive them of their music I’m sure

00:31

there were good moments but they were

00:34

the first devoured and excreted by

00:37

careless worms today today we lay to

00:41

rest the double mouths face who reached

00:45

for some shine that was not theirs and

00:47

got burnt beyond recognition and then

00:50

blame the shine for this rather than

00:53

their own entitled hands they are

00:56

survived only by all the ways they could

01:00

really never here lies a false

01:04

bottom friend infected and swallowed

01:08

whole by a green and bitter Moss never

01:12

to be heard from again

01:13

buried in a planters field among the

01:17

promise breakers the liars the back

01:20

climbers the yellow-bellied and the

01:22

rotting disloyal perhaps not dead but

01:28

very much gone and very much below me

01:33

hurt to hurt acid to acid trusts to dust

01:45

you

01:46

[Applause]

—

◊♦◊

—