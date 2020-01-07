You Ghost Me, I Write Your Eulogy

00:02
today we say goodbye to one who came
from a land of salt and ice who thrived
best when my heart’s was foreclosed
liked me best at my most broken danced
best to the clatter of my shambling how
selfish I was to knit my bones and
deprive them of their music I’m sure
there were good moments but they were
the first devoured and excreted by
careless worms today today we lay to
rest the double mouths face who reached
for some shine that was not theirs and
got burnt beyond recognition and then
blame the shine for this rather than
their own entitled hands they are
survived only by all the ways they could
really never here lies a false
bottom friend infected and swallowed
whole by a green and bitter Moss never
to be heard from again
buried in a planters field among the
promise breakers the liars the back
climbers the yellow-bellied and the
rotting disloyal perhaps not dead but
very much gone and very much below me
hurt to hurt acid to acid trusts to dust
you
[Applause]
