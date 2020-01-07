Get Daily Email
You Ghost Me, I Write Your Eulogy

“How selfish I was to knit my bones and deprive them of their music.”

00:02
today we say goodbye to one who came
00:07
from a land of salt and ice who thrived
00:11
best when my heart’s was foreclosed
00:15
liked me best at my most broken danced
00:19
best to the clatter of my shambling how
00:22
selfish I was to knit my bones and
00:26
deprive them of their music I’m sure
00:31
there were good moments but they were
00:34
the first devoured and excreted by
00:37
careless worms today today we lay to
00:41
rest the double mouths face who reached
00:45
for some shine that was not theirs and
00:47
got burnt beyond recognition and then
00:50
blame the shine for this rather than
00:53
their own entitled hands they are
00:56
survived only by all the ways they could
01:00
really never here lies a false
01:04
bottom friend infected and swallowed
01:08
whole by a green and bitter Moss never
01:12
to be heard from again
01:13
buried in a planters field among the
01:17
promise breakers the liars the back
01:20
climbers the yellow-bellied and the
01:22
rotting disloyal perhaps not dead but
01:28
very much gone and very much below me
01:33
hurt to hurt acid to acid trusts to dust
01:45
you
01:46
[Applause]

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

