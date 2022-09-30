Business Time [Podcast]

By Danielle
.
.
The daunting tasks of having a successful business has you playing small?
Simone Milasas is joined by David Kubes, Access Consciousness international lawyer to share how in just a few ways and with a few tools could take your business global…. Literally!
In this episode you will explore:
- The #1 thing everyone wants to avoid in business and life – the authorities!
- A different perspective on what the authorities are there for and how it more than likely has nothing to do with you and your business.
- How to out create authorities and current systems and have fun with your business.
Links mentioned in this episode:
—
This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.
***
Photo credit: iStock