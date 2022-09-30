Business Time [Podcast]

By Danielle

The daunting tasks of having a successful business has you playing small?

Simone Milasas is joined by David Kubes, Access Consciousness international lawyer to share how in just a few ways and with a few tools could take your business global…. Literally!

In this episode you will explore:

The #1 thing everyone wants to avoid in business and life – the authorities!

A different perspective on what the authorities are there for and how it more than likely has nothing to do with you and your business.

How to out create authorities and current systems and have fun with your business.

Links mentioned in this episode:

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

