Choosing a Career Is Outdated

Success, a word that carries a heavy burden in our minds but it’s also one whose definition is subjective to an individual. In the state of the information age, I challenge that our outlook on success is outdated. Those of us fortunate enough to grow up with good parenting have been told to go to school, get good grades, get a good career. Do this, then you can work until you’re 65 and then you can live that retired life. I definitely do not want to wait until I’m 65 to start living my best life and I know not one person reading this does either. If you do not agree with me, well then you are a liar.

Our society places so much importance on status, starting with the most basic question in getting to know someone, “what do you do for work?” If we hear doctor, lawyer, architect we are more likely to have a different level of respect for them that the guy you just met stating he was a teacher, a restaurant manager, a bartender. The point here is society labels who we are based on our career choice. The sad reality that we face is that in order to become more financially successful traditionally you have to consistently sacrifice more time towards your career. The ER surgeon that is always on call, definitely makes more money than the school teacher but he also sacrifices his family life in order to provide more for his loved ones. The teacher can’t afford to buy the nicest house in the best zip code but at least he can have supper with his family. It becomes a constant battle between time and money.

I firmly believe time is more important than money. Once time is gone, it’s gone forever. Once we spend money, we can always make more. We never know when our time on this earth will come to an end so the challenge is to have both time and money in order to live our best lives. The answer lies in the very source you are reading this article, the internet. Since the coming of the internet, we have learned to create streamlines of income-based off of subscribers. There are thousands of ways to create passive income online, and you don’t have to settle for a scam course in order to learn. There are kids that make millions of dollars on youtube, bloggers bringing in a couple thousand a month extra, Instagram models promoting products for capital. If you are not the tech-type that is perfectly okay! There are more traditional styles of marketing where you can create passive income. Word of mouth, network marketing for one, where one can create a network of subscribers simply by sharing an opportunity with more.

The world is evolving, the cost of living is constantly increasing. Time is of the essence. There are a lot of people who travel the world making passive income and you and I do not have to sacrifice our lives for a paycheck. Stay open-minded, keep your goals of success clear and in front of you, and when you find the vehicle that best suits your personality, step on the gas full throttle until you generated enough passive income to chunk up the deuces to your boss because d*mnit you deserve to live your best life during your best years! Peace and love!

Photo: Shutterstock