IkraaCaviar: A High-End Caviar Company Built by a Husband and Wife Duo

—

IkraaCaviar is a caviar company founded by husband and wife duo Arty and Anna Dozortsov. Arty comes from a family with a long history in the caviar industry. His father, Eugene Dozortsov, was the biggest importer of Russian caviar in the 1990s, a time when caviar was still being caught in the Caspian Sea rather than being farmed. Eugene was known for his ability to source and sell the highest quality caviar, making him a respected figure in the industry.

Through his father’s connections and expertise, Arty has inherited a wealth of knowledge about the caviar industry. He has been able to use this knowledge and his own connections to establish IkraaCaviar as a go-to choice for high-end caviar. In fact, out of all the caviar that comes into distribution, Arty is able to select only the best for IkraaCaviar’s clients. And with his connections in the industry, he is able to source the absolute highest quality caviar available in the United States.

Arty and Anna have taken great pride and passion in building their business from the ground up, carefully cultivating their brand and reputation through word of mouth and private clients. As a part of the quality service, Arty hand selects the product for every order making sure it is the highest quality on the market. They have worked hard to establish IkraaCaviar as a go-to choice for high-status clients and caviar enthusiasts, including celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the Deniro family, Uma Thurman, Terrence Howard, and Irina Shayk, and many others. In addition to private clients, IkraaCaviar also serves top restaurant groups such as Avra Group and Cipriani.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Quality Caviar and Excellent Service

At IkraaCaviar, the focus is on providing the highest quality caviar to their clients. Arty’s expertise and connections in the industry allow him to source only the best caviar, ensuring that their clients are getting the best product available. In addition to the quality of the caviar, IkraaCaviar is known for its excellent service. Based in New York, the company is able to deliver caviar within hours of an order, making it possible for clients to receive their caviar the same day. The combination of high-quality caviar and excellent service is what has helped IkraaCaviar build its brand and reputation. Both Arty and Anna take great pride in the care and attention they put into their business, and it shows in the satisfaction of their clients.

A Little Niche in the Caviar Industry

IkraaCaviar is carving out a little niche in the caviar industry, offering a high-end product and excellent service to its clients. With a two-generation history in the caviar industry and connections to top suppliers, Arty and Anna are able to provide their clients with the best possible caviar experience. Through their hard work and dedication, IkraaCaviar has established itself as a go-to choice for those looking for the highest quality caviar and excellent service.

https://ikraacaviar.com/

—

This content is brought to you by Monique Oberholzer

Photos provided by IkraaCaviar