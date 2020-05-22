By Dan Rockwell

Everyone needs correction.

No one knows it all.

Husbands and wives, managers, executives, parents, and students need correction. Correction is essential to reaching higher

Wise leaders seek wise, experienced individuals for correction.

Five marks of good correctors:

They listen very well. They understand your vision for life They have walked the walk already They have obvious skills They have success in areas we pursue

You need many correctors. Go to one individual for management correction and another for relationship correction and still another for leadership correction.

Good correctors are rare.

Good correctors are probably busy.

You’ll have to work hard to find good correctors.

Successful leaders reach higher by seeking correction.

Who corrects you?

