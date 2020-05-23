Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Leadership / Meetings

Meetings

If you lead meetings and you love your own voice, you’re driving everyone crazy!

by Leave a Comment

By Dan Rockwell

Fasten your seatbelts this one might sting a little.

I’m in love with my own voice.  My melodious pearls of wisdom are golden drops of honey for the huddled, starving masses.  My explanations are a cold-one to those poor, thirsty, low-level desert dwellers.  Or at least I think so.  I’ll admit it.  I’m in love with my own voice!  They say that’s the first step to recovery.

If you lead meetings and you love your own voice you’re driving everyone crazy!  So listen up.

  1. Stop interrupting and stop adding your two cents after someone else speaks
  2. Good agenda items are outcomes NOT topics
  3. Your staff meetings are too long and you talk too much
  4. Most of the stuff you’re saying was covered in another meeting
  5. People don’t need the history to get the task done
  6. Use electronic media i.e. email, intranet, or facebook for everyday information
  7. Use meetings to explain and prepare for major changes or initiatives
  8. Add value to the attendees
  9. Everyone knows, “we’ll follow up later” is code for drop it and forget it
  10. If it’s not relevant to everyone, everyone shouldn’t be there

There’s more but I better stop with 10 before you die from apoplexy.   If you’re wondering if you’re in love with your own voice, chances  are YOU ARE!  Admitting it is the first step to recovery.

Leaders reach higher by running effective meetings.

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.