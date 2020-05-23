By Dan Rockwell

Fasten your seatbelts this one might sting a little.

I’m in love with my own voice. My melodious pearls of wisdom are golden drops of honey for the huddled, starving masses. My explanations are a cold-one to those poor, thirsty, low-level desert dwellers. Or at least I think so. I’ll admit it. I’m in love with my own voice! They say that’s the first step to recovery.

If you lead meetings and you love your own voice you’re driving everyone crazy! So listen up.

Stop interrupting and stop adding your two cents after someone else speaks Good agenda items are outcomes NOT topics Your staff meetings are too long and you talk too much Most of the stuff you’re saying was covered in another meeting People don’t need the history to get the task done Use electronic media i.e. email, intranet, or facebook for everyday information Use meetings to explain and prepare for major changes or initiatives Add value to the attendees Everyone knows, “we’ll follow up later” is code for drop it and forget it If it’s not relevant to everyone, everyone shouldn’t be there

There’s more but I better stop with 10 before you die from apoplexy. If you’re wondering if you’re in love with your own voice, chances are YOU ARE! Admitting it is the first step to recovery.

Leaders reach higher by running effective meetings.

—

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock