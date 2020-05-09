By Dan Rockwell

One thing I learn when I’m speaking is I don’t know as much as I think I know.

Here’s what I’ve learned about talking. Most of us do it too frequently and for too long.

Rather than talking so much, you might try asking a question and then follow it with silence.

Try this with your spouse, manager, child, employee, or neighbor. Ask a question and then shut up. I’m highly recommending this one for all the parents who are Leadership Freak readers.

There are millions of reasons why we can’t listen. Some are legitimate. For example, there is no time. Or, the person talking has been saying the same thing for years. Or, the person talking is completely off topic. Or, on and on …

The truth stands: Leader’s reach higher by talking less and listening more

Someone said, “We were born with two ears and only one mouth so we should listen twice as much as we speak.”

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock