We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Business / Leadership / Talking

Talking

Talk less, listen more.

by Leave a Comment

By Dan Rockwell

One thing I learn when I’m speaking is I don’t know as much as I think I know.

Here’s what I’ve learned about talking.  Most of us do it too frequently and for too long.

Rather than talking so much, you might try asking a question and then follow it with silence.

Try this with your spouse, manager, child, employee, or neighbor.  Ask a question and then shut up.  I’m highly recommending this one for all the parents who are Leadership Freak readers.

There are millions of reasons why we can’t listen.  Some are legitimate.  For example, there is no time.  Or, the person talking has been saying the same thing for years.  Or, the person talking is completely off topic. Or, on and on …

The truth stands:  Leader’s reach higher by talking less and listening more

Someone said, “We were born with two ears and only one mouth so we should listen twice as much as we speak.”

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

