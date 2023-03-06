Matthew A. Dolman, Founder of Dolman Law Group, Takes on Big Corporations in Defense of Children

—

Between the daily responsibilities of leading a personal injury law firm in Florida and throughout the nation, Matthew A. Dolman, Founder and Senior Partner of Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA , strives to win by making a difference for clients at any age. A tall order for any attorney, protecting the future generation within the legal industry comes with the drive to challenge large corporations and a passion to seek justice among the most complicated cases. Employing these strategies, Dolman is cultivating positive client outcomes for children that will reach far today and tomorrow.

Inspired by an industry unlike any other, Dolman relates his motivation to fight for clients big and small with the enticing qualities that law brings. “I’ve always been drawn to the field of law, in part because it’s so fascinating and dynamic. I love the idea that no two cases are alike – it keeps things interesting!” he says. A major driving force in his work, Weston upholds the sense of justice associated with the practice of law and the impact it can have on the younger clients he represents. “Being able to help others through difficult legal issues is incredibly rewarding,” he adds. As the founder of a company that protects the lives of others, this passion goes a long way for children across the nation.

Specializing in a range of practice areas, Dolman notably helps clients to overcome legal obstacles through Mass Tort cases. “A mass tort is a type of lawsuit that involves numerous injured individuals suing one or more defendants for damages related to an incident. This is often seen in cases involving pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and environmental disasters,” he states. Referred to as the legal equivalent of a herd of wild horses, Dolman explains these cases as tough to control, but when you do, become quite powerful. “It is important, to distinguish a mass tort from a class action. Although similar, a class action involves numerous plaintiffs alleging the same indistinguishable injury or harm. In a mass tort, the victims have different injuries and severity of such.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Among many lawyers and firms managing these cases, Dolman and his team rely on core values to overcome legal obstacles and make a life-changing difference for even the youngest clients. “I would stress our qualifications relate to our persistence in seeking justice for victims of defective products and those harmed by corporate giants,” he says. Alongside financial resources and partnerships with other firms to tackle such legal forces, Dolman achieves success through each gratified client. “We take pride in our ability to provide a comprehensive and seamless claims experience that is both professional and personable. From start to finish, we ensure that our clients feel informed, supported, and ultimately satisfied with the outcome of their claim,” he adds. In a profession that measures success by cases won, getting the job done is not the only goal for Dolman but ensuring each client walks away with a smile on their face.

Defending children in a variety of cases, Dolman also finds his personal life to play a role in his efforts to protect the future generation at all costs. “Being a parent certainly impacts my outlook and guides my desire to focus on specific projects,” he says. This includes his company’s efforts to pursue social media harm lawsuits on behalf of minors. “I see my daughter digesting content that has been specifically targeted based on her search history and time spent looking at specific stories. We have a generation of children and more specifically young girls determining their self-worth and beauty from content and images specifically curated to their interests. This is scary stuff!”

Continuing to enact change for the nation’s youth, Dolman shares ongoing efforts of his firm, including a Tylenol autism case working to protect children against increased risks of autism and ADHS diagnoses. “The acetaminophen autism lawsuit is presently in its infancy. There are now over 130 lawsuits filed in Federal Courts throughout the United States that have been consolidated in the Southern District of New York,” he says. These efforts also include a social media harm case against the dangerous impact of popular platforms, concerning states across the nation. “Plaintiffs allege that Meta Platforms, Inc., (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) and Tik Tok have utilized algorithms to lure children and adolescents to consume specific forms of content which in turn leads to addiction. Social media lawsuits have been consolidated in the Northern District of California with Ohio and New Jersey joining a list of states to ban the app,” he adds. Working to achieve success through each case, Dolman looks to be a passionate and effective advocate for the future generation with the power to have a real impact.

—

This content is brought to you by Melissa Moraes.

iStockPhoto