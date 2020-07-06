Your Guide To Getting Started With SMS Marketing

—

SMS marketing has bridged the enormous gap between marketers and customers. An average individual checks a text between two to five seconds of receiving it. This is why SMS marketing is more effective in communicating with your customers.

SMS marketing makes it far easier to gain quick access to customers. Likewise, it allows you as the marketer to pass information easily to your customers.

Guidelines for starting started

Text messages are the backbone of SMS marketing. Texts go straight to your customers’ phone and can easily be accessed with little or no stress at all.

Getting started with SMS marketing involves guidelines that when followed, produce great results. Here they are:

Create a list of your end goal(s)

When venturing into the world of marketing, goals are extremely important to the growth of your business. Your SMS marketing campaign should include a list of the ultimate end goal or goals you want to achieve.

Creating a list of your end goals makes executing your services faster and better than competitors. It also makes getting started easier because full attention is placed on the goals as they are your top priority.

Build a sturdy contact list

Building a contact list involves creating terrific SMS marketing campaign messages. Customers get attracted to these and often refer your organization to others.

A strong contact list usually includes loyal customers. An extra tip to building a strong contact list is the introduction of freebies, discounts and special offers.

Loyalty rewards should be offered to steady customers as this will increase their loyalty and help to create a very strong list of contacts.

Lay out segments

Distinguishing your customers is one vital procedure to getting started. If your marketing organization offers various services, this means your customers would require these different services too.

So as not to send the same marketing service message to everyone on your contact list, you should create segments. Laying out segments makes sending marketing text messages easier and avoids complaints on the customer’s side.

Include a CTA

A call to action (CTA) is one tip to boosting your customer traffic and keeping them happy too. A call to action allows your customers to explore and discover loads of offers on your site.

The perfect call to action includes a button or text link that tells customers what to do, i.e fill out a contact form, access special offers, and a host of other opportunities.

The call to action should be implemented immediately after the initial guidelines. Your marketing text messages would fail to succeed if a call to action is not included in your SMS marketing texts.

Offer value

The best way to record success in your SMS marketing campaign is to offer value to your customers. The only way to improve customer satisfaction is to offer value to your customers.

If your SMS marketing campaign lacks value, it just might end up being tagged a spam.

Value increases your customer traffic and helps to build a long list of loyal customers. An SMS marketing campaign that fails to give out value to its customers, is tagged a failure already.

Track your campaigns

Keeping track of the progress of your SMS marketing campaigns helps your organization bloom. For a small or large scale organization willing to grow and fully expand, tracking your SMS marketing campaign is one way to full expansion.

There are three metrics to constantly keep track of:

1. Growth

The growth metric involves keeping track of the number of people subscribing to your site or joining your campaign list.

2. Churn rate

The churn metric is noting the rate at which customers unsubscribe to your SMS campaign list.

3. Redemption rate

The redemption metric involves checking the rate at which customers react to special offers, discounts, freebies, etc. It also includes other offers advertised on your SMS marketing campaign.

Keeping track of the responses of customers, the clicks and their reactions to special offers helps you work on your previous strategies. It also helps you create better strategies to draw the attention of more customers, thereby increasing their loyalty.

Conclusion

The Short Message Service (SMS) marketing works to create a bond between customers and marketers. SMS marketing as a whole uses text messages to keep in touch with customers and ensure the traffic on their site doesn’t decrease.

