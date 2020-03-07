Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Culture / Urban Shepherd

Urban Shepherd

The more commonplace side the side that gets ignored

by Leave a Comment

 

In the back of a car
zooming through the crowded streets
of downtown Chicago
I see a grown man
middle-aged
and professional-looking
his motions are frantic
my eyes dart in his direction.

After a brief moment of confusion
I see what he’s doing
he’s shepherding a wayward goose
on the crowded sidewalk
back to safe waters
working against the flow
of the onslaught of stomps
from screen-distracted pedestrians and tires
from screen-distracted drivers of cars.

His resolve for keeping
his newfound winged friend alive
comes to my attention
after scrolling through news article
after horrendous news article
pedaling the cruelty and uncaringness
of humans from all corners of the world.

And then I see him
and he shows me the other side of us
the more commonplace side
the side that gets ignored
— our whimsical, big-hearted
and generous nature.

This post was previously published on Medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.