Urban Shepherd

In the back of a car

zooming through the crowded streets

of downtown Chicago

I see a grown man

middle-aged

and professional-looking

his motions are frantic

my eyes dart in his direction.

After a brief moment of confusion

I see what he’s doing

he’s shepherding a wayward goose

on the crowded sidewalk

back to safe waters

working against the flow

of the onslaught of stomps

from screen-distracted pedestrians and tires

from screen-distracted drivers of cars.

His resolve for keeping

his newfound winged friend alive

comes to my attention

after scrolling through news article

after horrendous news article

pedaling the cruelty and uncaringness

of humans from all corners of the world.

And then I see him

and he shows me the other side of us

the more commonplace side

the side that gets ignored

— our whimsical, big-hearted

and generous nature.

