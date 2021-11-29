5 Reasons Why I Like Kissing Most

“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.”― Ingrid Bergman

There are many things that pair-bonding individuals do together. One of them is kissing. Kissing can be a romantic gesture, a means of affection, or just something that two people do when they feel comfortable with each other.

The best thing in a romantic relationship is kissing — which can be attributed to the significant amount of nerve endings in the mouth and lips. Couples who kiss on an everyday basis are more likely to maintain their relationship for years.

There are also studies on how kissing is good for our health, too! Well, in this blog post, I’m also going to about the health benefits.

1. Kissing Increases Intimacy In Relationship

Kissing is not only a great way to show affection and love; it is also a great way to increase intimacy in relationships.

Kissing is direct physical contact with another person. It can be done for many different reasons, such as showing affection or passion, expressing love and appreciation for someone, or simply saying hello.

By stimulating the brain’s pleasure regions, kissing causes your brain to produce a mix of hormones that leave you feeling oh so fantastic. These molecules include oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, which are pleasurable and promote emotions of attachment and connection between you and your partner.

Kissing has been shown to increase intimacy and build trust between partners — which means it can be used as an essential tool for building stronger relationships as well as deepening your love for each other.

2. Kissing Improves Our Body Immunity

A team of Dutch scientists thinks people may have developed the practice of intensely kissing as a method to exchange microorganisms with prospective mates and boost each other’s immunological health.

According to the research, a single 10-second kiss might transfer up to 80 million bacteria from one person to the other. Scientists suggest that by exchanging these bacteria, each partner is better equipped to combat illnesses that they may subsequently present to one another.

3. Kissing Lowers Stress and Anxiety

One deep and long kiss from your partner will make your anxiety go away!

When you kiss with a partner your brain releases some happy hormones (oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine) and the mixture of these hormones makes you feel relaxed and reduces stress, kissing also lowers the level of cortisol (stress-inducing hormone).

4. Kissing Burns More Calories:

We had to do so many workouts; sometimes, I also miss my training due to laziness. not I only maybe you had also missed your training due to laziness

but You know that Kissing burns so many calories, A few light kisses now and again aren’t just wonderful for your relationship, but they may also help you burn some calories.

According to an article on Healthline, On average, Simple kissing burns 2 to 3 calories per minute. In contrast, passionate kissing burns 5 to 26 calories per minute, but we’re guessing it’s closer to the 2- to 3-calorie level.

So next time when you will your workout, pull your partner closer and burn your calories with the help of kissing

5. Kissing Has a High Impact on Self-Esteem

As I talked about serotonin in my last blog post, “4 Essential Happiness Hormones in Life,” I told you that serotonin is a leadership hormone. Your Willpower, self-esteem, inner pleasure, confidence, and a feeling of purpose are all boosted when serotonin is released.

And as I told you above, Kissing releases serotonin, a feel-good chemical that works with oxytocin and dopamine to make you experience love and joy.

So kissing helps in increasing your self-esteem, inner pleasure, and confidence.

—

