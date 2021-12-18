Flirting Is Healthy — Here Is How

We all treat flirting as a bad guy. But recent researches revealed mind-blowing facts about flirting. How is flirting beneficial for your mental health? How to spot flirting? How to flirt successfully? I am going to answer these questions in this story.

Engaging in flirting is healthy for you. “Flirting” can mean engaging with someone for sexual pleasure (intentions) or amusement purposes. You can flirt by text messages using emojis or even inside jokes. (I call it boring flirting, personally)

You may engage in flirtation when you are with a group of friends in a restaurant or bar, and you spot someone attracted across the room. It’s a form of communication that is usually made up of gestures, where you are showing curiosity in someone else.

Health Benefits of flirting

There are many benefits of flirting. I am mentioning only those that are supported by some researches.

Increases Confidence and Self-Esteem

Sometimes we face toxic people and put us down in our work or home life. On other occasions, we’re our own worst critics in the area of being self-critical. Perhaps our careers aren’t growing fast as our friend’s careers, particularly when they’ve just told us they’ve been promoted. We’ve gained weight in the last few months and aren’t thrilled about it.

It can negatively impact our self-esteem. When we are under high or for a long period of stress, we may be more vulnerable. It is possible to flirt to boost confidence in yourself. When you engage in flirting with other people, and they respond or are flirting with you directly, and you’re able to feel valued and worthy of the person’s attention.

Although it is ideal for strengthening ourselves and building confidence in ourselves, as we all have weaknesses.

It’s not wrong to enjoy having a little amusement that makes us feel like the beautiful people we truly are. It’s not a problem to add to our self-esteem.

Reduces Stress

A published study in Human Behavior and Organizational Decision Processes discovered that people enjoyed casual flirtations with colleagues. It took the form of casual (light) flirting and banter between colleagues. In reality, flirting eased tension and stress at work.

Researchers made sure to emphasize that this was not sexual harassment. In addition, the employees didn’t appreciate flirting with managers and supervisors, only their peers.

So, laughing with your colleague and then turning up the harmless flirting could be a stress relief.

Enhances Your Communication Skills

Communication is the main capability in building relationships. As you think about the best way to engage in a lively conversation and how to make the person you’re talking to laugh, you’re developing your social abilities. Having good communication abilities is a key element for relationships, particularly when dealing with conflict.

Often overlooked in social situations, for example, the importance of being an excellent listener. When we’re flirting with someone for the sake of embarking on a relationship for the first time or to relax for the night, the stakes aren’t the same as when we’re in an existing relationship.

When we become more adept at actively listening to someone else — which means not planning the next thing we’d like to say — we’re enhancing our communication skills if we ever do become a partner of a relationship.

Helps You Feel Sexier

The act of flirting can generate positive energy, particularly when there is an attraction between the two parties. Both parties are happy at the moment. It gives a new spark to routine conversations.

When two individuals engage in remarking, not only is the novelty of the situation exciting, but it also spices up the time you spend with each other. The subject of sex could remain on the horizon for both of you, particularly when you are looking to get a relationship because of the flirting.

Do We Accurately Detect Flirting?

Flirting is a subtle act that is frequently ignored. In a study conducted at the University of Kansas involving 52 pairs of male college students, a staggering 84% recognized that their partners were not engaged in flirting with them.

The participants were correct. However, just 28% of them succeeded when they could perceive that their partners were flirting with them.

There was a clear distinction between females and males as well. Men believed that females were flirting 36 percent of the time; however, women detected flirting from men only 18 percent of the time. Women could interpret a guy’s smile at her as only friends, for example.

The act of flirting isn’t always obvious. To make it most effective, you may need to be more specific and deliberate in letting the interested person know that you’re attracted.

How to Flirt Effectively

There’s no need to exaggerate or overact out by gazing for an excessively long period in someone’s eyes, flicking your eyes like a cartoon, or laughing loudly, for example. There is often confusion about whether you’re flirting; here’s how to successfully flirt with the help of scientific studies.

Make use of facial expressions

According to research from the Journal of Sex Research based on an up-to-date Facial Action Coding System, most heterosexual males recognized females’ facial expressions using these four elements as flirting.

They turned their head to the side. Chin tilted down a little A smile that is a tinny Eyes fixed on the man

Men make eye contact also when flirting. However, their body language may provide more clues about how to spot flirtatious behavior.

Use Body Language

The magic that comes from the connection between two people may involve thoughtful conversations and attentive listening to the non-verbal signals exhibited through body language signs.

If someone is flirting and chatting, they show a lot of body expressions. Apart from the facial expressions described above for females and men, they may also run their hair with their fingers, place their hands close to their lips, lean forward, and sigh a lot. Men may push their chests out, open some space, and get closer to their point of attraction.

Women and men can be mirrored by one another, reaching out gently and moving their feet towards the direction of the individual they want to know more about.

Flirting and Ethics

Should we flirt or not is a question directly linked to ethics, culture, and the society where you live. I described the benefits of flirting above. So, the philosophical question about doing flirt is completely on you. If you are in a relationship and flirting with anybody else, your partner can count this act as cheating.

Last words

The act of smiling can boost your mood and is beneficial for overall wellbeing. Flirting allows people to show interest with slight gestures. Flirting allows the other person to decide if they would like to be reciprocated. Flirting could be an indication of love or even entertainment.

Flirting is a method to build bonds and be the first step to getting to meet the person. The act of flirting could eventually transform someone you’ve never met into a potential romantic interest. Always choose a gentle way to express your feelings.

How do you flirt? You can share any experience in the comments box.

