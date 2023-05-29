Dating can be a rollercoaster of emotions, but the best advice I’ve ever received is to only date when you’re happy.

It may seem like common sense, but it’s easy to fall into the trap of looking for a relationship as a means of filling a void or finding happiness.

I learned this lesson the hard way, as I spent years chasing after relationships (light or serious) that ultimately left me feeling unfulfilled and unhappy.

It wasn’t until I took a break from dating and focused on my own happiness that I realized the importance of being happy on my own before seeking out a partner.

When you’re happy and content with yourself, you attract people who are similarly happy and fulfilled. This leads to healthier relationships that are built on a strong foundation of mutual respect, support, and love.

Of course, being happy all the time is easier said than done. Life is full of ups and downs, and it’s natural to experience moments of sadness, frustration, or anger.

But the key is to work on yourself and find happiness in the things that bring you joy and fulfillment. This could be a hobby, spending time with loved ones, pursuing a career, or simply taking care of yourself through self-care practices like exercise, meditation, or reading.

Honestly, dating won’t be worth it if you’re not in a good place emotionally speaking. There’s a high likelihood that you’ll put yourself in a destructive dynamic that will soon make you miserable.

Deal with your issues first. Do it alone. Once they’re solved, go back to the social realm and be open to what the universe has to offer you.

Even when engaged in a relationship with someone, I would definitely recommend an emotional break, to be able to take some personal time to figure things out and solve one’s current personal issues.

Last words

Ultimately, the best dating advice I’ve ever received is to focus on your own happiness and let love come naturally. When you’re happy and fulfilled on your own, you attract people who complement your life rather than complete it. So take the time to work on yourself, enjoy the journey, and let love find you when the time is right.

