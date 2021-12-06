How to Divorce Without Hurting the Kids

—

Are you separating from your life partner? Here are a few things to help you protect any little ones involved.

Getting divorced is painful – not just for you but also for the whole family. The kids don’t know when you are coming home or when your partner will be back again. When one partner moves into a new space, the kids have another adjustment period. It’s traumatic, causes imbalance, and nobody wants to put their children through it.

Besides navigating the overwhelming guilt of seeing your family in pain, you also need to think about how to minimize any potential future damage. Here are some tips from the kids of divorced parents who don’t want your kids to suffer too.

Ways to Protect the Kids During Divorce

Here are some top tips for protecting your family during a divorce.

1 – Talk it Out

It’s essential to keep the lines of communication open with your loved ones, no matter what state your relationship is. If you have children together, you need to decide to ensure that they are always cared for. There is no running away from that; it is 50% your responsibility.

If you can’t talk to your partner, then find a family Sutherland Lawyers that can be your voice if you can’t be civil yourself. Talking is essential; if it takes a lawyer for you to be considerate, then that’s what it takes. Lawyers can be helpful at this juncture of your life anyway to help things along.

2 – Strategize

We don’t mean arguing over who will get what from the possessions; strategizing how the kids will be factored into everyday life. For example, who is up from school, and on what days? How are their activities divided? Are they with one of you through the week and the other at the weekend? If so, when will this rotate?

You must strategize between yourselves who gets who and when. The children should be the priority in any given situation. Don’t leave it to chance. No kid wants to be left at the school gates.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3 – Don’t Argue in front of them

If you start taking out all that anger and hatred on each other in front of the kids, they will learn that arguing and hatred are normal. It can be traumatic, heart-breaking, upsetting, and it will stay with them. Not for life, but they will remember it. Don’t argue in front of the kids. But, again, if you need to resort to the lawyers, this is better than arguing.

4 – Spend Extra Time on them

Spending extra time with your kids can help them feel loved through this challenging period[1]. They are feeling stressed and overwhelmed. They are not used to this type of adverse change. Spending that extra bit of your time with them will help them overcome the challenges of your divorce. Treat them as you would want to be treated if your parents had divorced when you were young.

Try not to feel guilty when you see your children. It’s hard for everyone involved, but you can protect them from the worst of it if you follow this advice.

—

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin

Shutterstock