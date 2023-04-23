—

The kitchen is a central room in any house. And it can be expensive to renovate.

Therefore, it’s important to make good decisions when it comes to its design.

Timelessness in the kitchen prevents you from having to renovate frequently due to changing your mind about design every 5 years. Timeless pieces honor your basic style, are resistant to wear and tear, and ultimately save you a fortune in the long run!

So, let’s explore 7 timeless kitchen design elements every renovation should include to ensure your kitchen’s longevity.

White Cabinetry

Let’s begin with your kitchen cabinets , which are often the first thing one sees when entering a kitchen.

The kitchen is an area of the house in which there’s often a lot of hustle and bustle. It’s a busy room with a lot of energy flowing through. Therefore, some people lean towards bright colors for their kitchen elements since bright colors are energizing.

However, since there’s already a lot happening in the kitchen, neutral colors can bring balance and calm to a busy kitchen.

White, good-quality kitchen cabinets are a must-have for a timeless kitchen. White is homely, calming, and comforting. It creates the illusion of a larger space and matches almost any countertop or backsplash you choose.

Subway Tile Backsplash

Our next timeless kitchen design element is the subway tile backsplash.

A subway tile backsplash is also classic and neat, but not boring or safe. It’s ever-popular due to its versatility. This is the area in which you can allow your creativity to flow. There are so many options for material, layout, and finishes to choose from!

You could choose high gloss, vertical or horizontal tiles to add some texture. White high gloss tiles in specific add interest while maintaining the clean look of your kitchen.

Pale, earthy tones complement those white cabinets beautifully. And if you’ve made your other kitchen elements relatively neutral, you could make the backsplash bold with bright orange in a herringbone pattern .

You could also accent with a matte black backsplash in one isolated area of your kitchen for that room-within-a-room feel. Or go all-out with dark grey for an attractive, dramatic flair.

Play with grout color as well to bring your creativity into your space. White tiles with high-contrast black. Colored grout with colored tiles. White on white. All of these have unique traits that make your kitchen what it’s.

Stainless Steel Appliances

Regarding kitchen appliances, sleek stainless steel is the way to go.

Keep it simple, neutral, and classic with stainless steel appliances that blend effortlessly with your white cabinets and creative backsplash.

For these elements, your primary focus should be functionality. It’s better to choose kitchen appliances that are practical and easy to clean.

Stainless steel is your best bet here. Not to mention, it’s a timeless, durable, warm, and rugged choice. It also won’t overpower the other elements of your kitchen.

Natural Stone Countertops

Now, let’s discuss adding some earthiness to your kitchen. The natural elements of stone and wood are essential to creating the timelessness we’re striving toward.

Natural stone countertops add warmth and depth to the modern elements you’ve installed. Natural stone is also durable and enduring. This is crucial for a countertop since your counters are continuously used and abused.

You want a material that can withstand chips, burns, and scratches.

A quartz and granite mix makes for a resilient and strong countertop. No need to reseal them every few years!

Counters are also always on display, so you’ll want to lean toward something attractive. This combination gives your kitchen a stunning statement look.

Wood Flooring

We mentioned having a natural element in your kitchen is essential for timelessness. This extends to flooring too.

Wood flooring creates warmth and depth. And it adds character to your otherwise potentially sterile-appearing kitchen. Not only that, but wood flooring is durable. Sustainability is a key aspect of timelessness.

There’s no true need to draw attention to your flooring. Keep it relatively plain and earthy to complement the other elements of your kitchen design

Open Shelving

Open shelving has become increasingly popular over recent years. But some individuals feel they cause your kitchen to appear cluttered.

On the contrary, open shelving provides a sense of space and expansiveness.

It’s also practical! Open shelving forces organization and neatness, and is a brilliant time-saver. You can easily locate any item you require. And you can view what grocery items you need to stock up on, and what needs to be used up, at a glance.

Pendant Lighting

Finally, let’s discuss lighting. It’s necessary for kitchen lighting to be versatile.

On one hand, you need lighting that is bold and shadow-free for kitchen tasks. And on the other hand, you will need lighting that is subtle and creates a relaxed ambiance for entertaining and unwinding.

Light influences the mood of any place or person, so it’s a crucial element to take into account when renovating your kitchen.

Install a dimmable row of pendant lights that hang from your kitchen ceiling. These lights allow you to switch from functional mode to relaxation mode at a whim.

They don’t take up precious floor, counter, and wall space. And they’re a low-cost way to make your kitchen look more expensive !

—

This content is brought to you by Kayla Gallocher

iStockPhoto