How to Clean Carpets

—

Whether they are Persian, Afghan, Caucasian or Pakistani, rugs for the living room have always been very popular. In general, a rug is an element with multiple strengths, capable of furnishing a room by providing a careful finishing touch to the aesthetic details, or to facilitate the safeguarding of hygiene, as in the case of bathroom or outdoor rugs.

Rugs are furnishing accessories usually appreciated for their softness, but how should they be cleaned? They need effective carpet cleaning!

First of all, the frequency: once a week

Living rugs can be made of different materials: wool, silk, cotton, or synthetic.

But all of them, without exception, collect dust, pet hair, and everything else that is brought into the house through shoes. To follow a correct cleaning it is necessary to pass the vacuum cleaner carefully once or, if possible, twice a week. You will need to clean both the upper side where the dust settles between the fibers and the lower side of the carpet.

By adopting these healthy habits, the dust will be eliminated effectively and will not remain to settle in the fibers.

In addition to normal vacuuming, it would be useful to slam the carpets in the open air once a week: in this way, you will favor greater cleaning, an aspect of great importance especially in relation to dust mites, the most feared enemies of carpets.

You can help yourself with a carpet beater after placing the carpet on a horizontal plane. It is not recommended to hang the carpet vertically because, if it is large, it could get deformed due to its own weight.

Outdoor rugs, more commonly known as doormats, require less attention than indoor rugs. In fact, to remove the dust, you just need to use a broom with long bristles that will guarantee you to remove the dust particles.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The most suitable washing method

Living rugs should not be washed in water, and therefore it is really advisable to never opt for a do-it-yourself wash: you run the risk of ruining the product and throwing a lot of money away. Rely on a professional carpet cleaning service that can dry clean following the instructions on the carpet label: you will have a perfect carpet, as good as new!

If there are stains on the carpet, they must be removed before proceeding with the normal washing and treated quickly to prevent the fibers from absorbing too much substance. To properly remove the stain from the carpet, you must first identify the type of stain, and based on the type of substance poured out, outline the best strategy to adopt.

If you do not want to use the carpet all year round, you can store it in the attic or cellar in the warmer months. You can roll it up without creating creases that are difficult to remove. Remember, however, to put it away only when it is perfectly clean, otherwise, when you go to use it again it will smell bad and the stains will be impossible to remove.

Cleaning outdoor rugs, commonly known as doormats, requires less attention than interior living room rugs. In fact, as previously illustrated, to remove the dust you can use a broom with long bristles, perfect for removing the smallest grains of dust. And if you want to sanitize it, you can wet it with a solution of baking soda and warm water, before going over it with the brush.

Bathroom rugs are generally made of cotton terry and can be comfortably washed in the washing machine. Use liquid detergent by adding vinegar, set a cycle for delicates at 40 ° C and an 800-rpm spin.

If there are stains, it will be necessary to treat them before washing, otherwise, you risk not obtaining an optimal result.

—

This content is brought to you by Harry Jack.

Shutterstock