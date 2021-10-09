World Book’s New Beginner Encyclopedia Encourages Exploration-Based Learning

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Book, Inc., (www.worldbook.com) a leading publisher of nonfiction children’s book series, core reference, and digital learning platforms, today announced the new release of The Discovery Encyclopedia 2022, a beginner general reference A-Z encyclopedia designed for elementary, English language learners, and differentiated learners.

Highlights of the encyclopedia set include:

Promotes comprehension, knowledge retention, and research skills necessary for learning success

Includes index, map volume, fact-in-brief boxes, special features, and quiz-based activities

Contains easy-to-read articles about countries of the world; U.S. states; Canadian provinces and territories; famous people such as Simone Biles, Billie Eilish, Elon Musk, and Greta Thunberg; and such recent historical events as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement

In 13 hard-cover books full of accurate and trustworthy facts, The Discovery Encyclopedia 2022 provides the most up-to-date information in formats tailored for school-aged learners. A great complement to World Book Online, both resources provide students with easy-to-use, reliable information. Sharpen critical thinking, hone research skills, and learn more detailed information about a specific topic with expertly written, unbiased content. It is why we’re one of the most trusted resources.

Of our most recent product announcement, World Book’s Editorial Director, Tom Evans said, “There is a real sense of security in being able to direct children to resources like encyclopedias! Encouraging young readers to expand their curiosity, this new encyclopedia is an excellent starter general A-Z look-up source with colorful illustrations, pictures, and maps throughout the set.”

About World Book, Inc.: At World Book, we enhance learning and reading for children around the world by developing trustworthy, engaging content to create products that will engage all ages at home, on the go, in the classroom, or at the library. World Book, Inc., a subsidiary of The Scott Fetzer Company, is based out of Chicago, IL.

