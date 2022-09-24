Becoming a More Conscious Consumer To Improve Yourself and Help Your Community

—

Sustainability is one of the most important values in nowadays’ society. We notice the way in which inadequate policies have damaged the environment and affected our world. Humanity is increasingly struggling with air and water pollution, the disappearance of biodiversity, and the increase of climate change-related phenomena, which cause many to feel uncertain about the future. With all these aspects in mind, it’s natural you’d want to do your part and help reduce the brunt of these harmful effects.

The best way to do it is to take steps to reduce your carbon footprint. Apart from taking fewer trips by plane or biking rather than driving to work, you should also have a closer look at how you’re shopping. Society is driven by a consumerist-type culture, in which people at large feel compelled to buy as much as possible. Unfortunately, this translates into the depletion of natural resources and the wasting of a huge amount of energy. If you want to make sure you diminish your part and responsibility in this circle, you can take the first steps to become a more conscious consumer. Here are some of the aspects to have in mind.

What is it?

Before delving into what you need to do, it’s important to establish what being a conscious consumer means. In simple terms, it’s an individual that thinks carefully before buying something and makes a conscious decision every time they get a new item, no matter what it is. The philosophy of aware purchasing shouldn’t be limited to only one type of product. You can benefit from it in all areas, whether clothing, gadgets or food. When you become a conscious consumer, you stop buying things as a habit, even if you don’t need them or know you’re not going to use them. You actively refuse to waste money on things you don’t need or won’t benefit you in any way.

Before you buy, you need to take into account the way in which the product is made, whether or not the materials were sustainably sourced or not, and if the manufacturing process was ethical. If the answer to those questions is a “no”, you may want to switch to a different brand. It’s also crucial to consider the lifespan of the product. Keeping the items you own for longer is a very important part of being a more conscious consumer since an item that’s in perfect working order won’t require a replacement only a few months after being purchased. You should also take into consideration how you’re going to dispose of the product when it no longer serves its purpose.

Buy what you need

When you’re in a shop, it’s tempting to grab several items from the shelves that you haven’t set out to buy in the first place. Even if you bring a list from home, it can be a struggle to stick only to what you’ve set off to buy. However, buying what you need is the best way to ensure you’re not adding to the large amount of waste transported to landfills every day. It can take some practice to educate yourself into only getting the items you need, but when you set your mind to it to avoid being swayed by unnecessary things, you’ll be one step closer to achieving it. There are also some tricks you can keep in mind that can curb our desire to shop. For instance, you can try and avoid going grocery shopping when you’re hungry. Purchasing food on an empty stomach doesn’t only mean that you’re going to buy extra, but also that you’re going to buy foodstuffs that aren’t good for you. That’s because you’re more likely to make decisions based on temporary cravings, meaning you’re probably not going to get the healthiest items out there.

Quality over quantity

You’ve probably heard this mantra a lot coming from people who swear by minimalism. Indeed, this is a very important part when you’re aiming to be more eco-conscious. This mindset works particularly well in the case of items such as clothes or furniture. You should aim to choose premium-quality (when possible, since you also need to take costs into account), as they are guaranteed to last longer. In the case of clothing, higher-grade pieces are likely going to be more versatile and still look great even after some time has passed.

You’ve probably experienced the very annoying situation of buying a garment only to have threads come undone after you’ve worn it only a couple of times. When you choose well-made clothes , you are more likely to avoid this unpleasant situation, as they can be re-worn many times and typically keep their shape intact. Better fabrics are also less likely to become permanently stained if you spill something on yourself, and they’re also more resistant to fraying or fading.

You can also take some steps to extend the lifespan of the items you already own. For example, you should limit the number of times you wash an item. If you’ve had it on just once and you didn’t work out in it or do any other type of strenuous activity, it probably doesn’t need to go straight in the wash. When you do laundry, use cold water and hang your clothes to let them air dry. Dryers are bad for the environment and also bad for your clothes, as the heat can make them shrink and their colors dim.

It’s not easy to avoid buying impulsively. After all, you’re bombarded with advertisements on a nearly permanent basis, all promising that the product they promote will change your life. Clever marketing makes these items so enticing that it can be very challenging to avoid their siren call. However, when you take the steps to rein yourself in, you’ll help your wallet, as well as the environment. And when you help the environment you create a better life for yourself, your community, and the world.

