Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Ethics & Values / If Jesus Were Alive Today, Would He Even Like Me?

If Jesus Were Alive Today, Would He Even Like Me?

And would I even recognize him?

by Leave a Comment

 

There was a song by Joan Osborne that was popular back in the ’90s. It asked the question — what if God was one of us?

It’s a great question. It’s one worth asking.

What if I met God while I was out walking tomorrow? Or picking up oranges at the store?

What if He wasn’t wearing a mask? Would I chide Him?

What if He caught me rolling my eyes at the mother whose child was creating a mess in Aisle 3?

Would He dislike me?

I mean, I know He’d love me. He sorta has to, right? But that doesn’t mean He would like me.

And it would really hurt if He didn’t. Because I really want Him to like me.

For me, it’s not about the Bible and the saints and all the prophets, like it says in the song. I mean, sure, that stuff is important. But what is the most important thing to me — if I met Him on the street, or in a store, or at the park — I want him to see me as someone He might invite to join one of those parties He had with Mary and her sister Martha. I want to be one of the ones to sit at His feet and learn from Him. I want to make Him something He’d like — a loaf of bread or a soft, warm scarf or some beautiful work of art.

I suppose, in a sense, I am that work of art.

Every action I take, every thought I have — those are part of the sculpture I create of my life. And someday He’ll see it. Will He like it?

I hope so. I have nothing else to offer Him.

This post was previously published on shefaliohara.medium.com.

***

About Shefali O'Hara

Type IV cancer survivor, artist and writer. Grew up in New York City, currently lives in Texas. I love animals, books, hikes, art and fireworks. I also love men.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x