Living In My Bubble

I willingly admit that I have biases, that I am a left of center, tree hugging, crunchy granola hippie. I live in a world in which people would scoff at that, seeing me as a ‘Libtard,’ ‘a snowflake’ and any number of pejoratives indicating that I have no clue what matters most.

What I have no clue about is why anyone would deny a pregnant person the right to bodily autonomy as they could be compelled to give birth. What I have no clue about is how people who call themselves pro-life are really only pro-birth since some don’t support contraception, programs that feed and shelter children, safe and responsible gun laws. have no concern for children who are not their own, heck, some may not be taking care of their children’s physical and emotional needs.

What I have no clue about is why anyone would hold the country hostage over the machinations of a few extreme ‘Conservative hardliners’ in positions of power. What I have no clue about is how a former occupant of the Oval Office is dictating policy via social media and behind the podium speeches even before he was on the campaign trail for the 2024 election.

What I have no clue about is how people are so terrified of being ‘replaced,’ that they hold fast to their sense of privilege that carries with it bigotry toward anyone of color or who hails from another country or culture.

What I have no clue about is how anyone can deny the climate crisis we are in as New York City has seen the most amount of rain in one day EVER; eight inches as streets turned into rivers and subways flooded. Historic heat. Melting of polar ice caps. Out of control fires. Record setting tropical storms/hurricanes. Nothing to see here, right?

Today, I had a typical ‘Libtard’ day. I began my day in a regular meeting in my role as PR and marketing consultant for a film focusing on the intersection of sexuality and spiritually called Angels and Saints-Eros and Awe. We acknowledged that speaking about sex positive topics including sexual orientation and gender identity and DEI is more than risque’, but risky these days. After the meeting, I got in my eco friendly car with ‘hippie bumper stickers,’ including ‘Arms are for Hugging,’ and “Hate Has No Home Here’ and drove to an annual Peace Fair at a local Friends Meeting. As soon as I set foot on the grounds, I could feel my shoulders relaxing and my breathing slow since I knew I was in a safe place. Nary a MAGA hat or t-shirt in sight. Only peace-loving Quakers, recyclers, composters, folk singers, dancers, tree and people huggers, nature lovers; a multi-cultural rainbow of humanity. I spent most of the time speaking with a friend as she ‘woman-ed’ the table for a local wildflower preserve. We marveled at the different world in which we exist, as those on the other side of the fence see themselves as correct, sane and ‘normal’ and we are ‘bat sh*t crazy’.

My next stop was an open house for The Welcome Project which is indeed a welcoming place for LGBTQ+ folks. We are doing a screening of the film there and I wanted to get a look at the space to get a sense of the layout and to speak with our contact person, Josh. Another rainbow array of people walking in and out the door.

After that I went to the gym and was situated in front of a bank of televisions featuring CNN, and then Fox and then MSNBC all in a row. I kept flipping my attention, trying to avoid the one in the middle. The topic on all three was the looming shut down of the government. Political posturing at its worst. As I am writing this, it is 8:21 pm and we are hours away from millions of people losing jobs, salaries, benefits and services. I am beyond disgusted that those who were elected to serve all the people and not their own interests, are playing with these funds as if they were Monopoly money. It is hard for me to imagine why anyone would vote to keep them in office or bring back (Heaven forbid) TFG when they care nothing for their needs.

I know that I live in my own bubble. Most of the people in my life share my beliefs and many of them are activists who show up, stand up and speak out.

My biggest challenge is refraining from holding harsh judgements toward those who differ from me in values, beliefs and subsequently, actions. I remember hearing a statement that said something like “Diversity doesn’t just mean being with people who look different from you but believe the same things you do.”

Conversely, I justify my intention to do what I can to change beliefs if they seem likely to do harm. It is at that time which I consider the quote by Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, “We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must – at that moment – become the center of the universe.”

Photo by chris robert on Unsplash