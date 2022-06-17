BlueMagic Group Revolutionizing Hair Transplant in Turkey

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

Hair Transplant is becoming a more popular term day by day. Many people see a doctor and make tests to understand what causes hair loss. Some people begin to use many products after finishing this very basic step. People who have failed to stop hair loss after trying every way decide to have hair transplant surgery. The most crucial aspect is knowing where to acquire it and how much it costs.

Hair transplants in Turkey have a reputation as being one of the most efficient and cost-effective treatments in the world. because of the great quality and inexpensive cost of national surgeons. Many believe Turkey to be the best hair transplant destination in the world. There are over 500 hair clinics in Istanbul alone, plus thousands of other hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

BlueMagic Group is the top hair transplant clinic in Turkey , founded by Pasquale Minasi. In the hair transplant industry, the clinic is well-known not only in Turkey but also abroad. They have performed over 21,000 successful hair transplant surgeries so far.

BlueMagic Group is known around the world for using cutting-edge technology like High-Quality micro sapphire FUE and DHI Choi pen hair transplantation. They provide the best experience for each and every patient. They seek to give a high-quality hair transplant with long-term results by understanding their patients’ expectations.

BlueMagic Group Provides Various Types of Hair Transplants

Eyebrow transplant

Eyebrow transplantation is a simple and painless outpatient surgical treatment. This includes removing hair from the back of the head and transferring it to the eyebrow area in order to generate fuller, more defined eyebrows. The transplanted hair is natural and can achieve the required outcomes because it is extracted directly from the patient’s scalp.

Women hair transplant

Many women from all over the world, like men, choose to undergo their transplants in Turkey. Hair transplants for women are available in Turkey who have a female pattern of hair loss that is similar to a male pattern of hair loss. FUE, DHI, or Sapphire Hair Transplant can be used according to the level of hair loss and the patient’s desire or expectation.

Beard transplant

Beard transplants are becoming increasingly popular as the craze for facial hair increases. Many men are dissatisfied with their beard development and are resorting to current hair transplant techniques to acquire the beard of their desires. At your no-obligation appointment, our professionals at BlueMagic Group can walk you through the procedure, whether you want a fuller beard or a designer stubble style.

Prp hair treatment

PRP treatment for hair loss is a unique method that uses your own blood platelets to potentially reverse hair loss and grow new hair. Platelets are a type of cell that helps the body recover itself. PRP for hair regrowth is a relatively new therapy, but it could help you look and feel more like yourself.

Afro hair transplant

Hair transplantation for Afro-type curly hair may appear more difficult than for other hair types. African Americans, black folks, and Afro-Caribbeans all have hair with tight curls. This form of hair is curly not only on the surface but also beneath the scalp. This is why Afro-typical hair transplants are often deemed difficult. On the other hand, our skilled ethnic hair transplant specialists can easily conduct this treatment in Turkey.

Manual hair transplant

FUE, Follicular Unit Excision or Extraction, is another name for a manual hair transplant in Turkey. The FUE Sapphire method is a hair transplant harvesting process that uses a small tool with a diameter of roughly 1mm to delicately cut individual follicular units in the donor area, which are then implanted.

BlueMagic Group is a well-known clinic in Turkey. They focus on each individual with the utmost patience and concentration, giving a personalized and perfect solution to each hair problem. The BlueMagic hair clinic will give you a whole makeover with their cutting-edge technology and skilled specialists, ensuring that your desire for long, thick, and natural follicles becomes a reality.

—

This content is brought to you by Stephanie Connelly

Photo provided by the author with written permission from Blue Magic Clinic.