Can I Get Workers’ Compensation if the Injury Was My Fault?

Workplace injuries often bring financial hardship, pain, and suffering to any employee’s life. Moreover, these incidents can be even more frustrating if you cause your own injury. Perhaps you were briefly careless while using a power tool and hurt your hand, or you fell off a ladder that you set up the wrong way. Now that you are facing medical expenses and time off work due to the incident, you may be wondering: can I receive workers’ compensation benefits if the injury was my fault?

The short answer to this question is yes. Even if the injury were your fault, you would still be able to apply for workers’ compensation benefits. However, there are a few exceptions that you should be aware of.

Here you will learn about some critical details about workers’ compensation, the exceptions to the no-fault system, and what you can do if you are wrongly accused of having incurred any of them.

Workers’ compensation is a no-fault system.

As you may know, workers’ compensation is a no-fault system. That means that even if you caused the accident that led to your injury, you could still receive the same workers’ compensation benefits as in any other case.

However, there is something you should keep in mind. The No-Fault System exists to protect both employees and employers from these types of circumstances. For example, suppose an error on the part of your employer caused your injury by opting for workers’ compensation benefits. In that case, you will be giving up the ability to file a personal injury lawsuit against them.

Exceptions to no-fault

Thanks to the no-fault system, most work-related injuries are covered by workers’ compensation. However, the exceptions to this system could prevent you from receiving the benefits you need.

However, you might be falsely accused of one of these exceptions. In those cases, it is best to work with a Los Angeles workers’ compensation attorney, such as C&B Law Group, to assert your rights and deal with the situation correctly.

Intoxication or substance abuse: Any injury that was caused due to intoxication by alcohol or other substances will not be eligible for workers’ compensation. You should be especially careful with this exception since if an irregular alcohol level is detected in your system, no matter how slight, you may not qualify for benefits. Therefore, you should try to avoid drinking, or drink moderately, in the lead-up to your workday.

Horseplay: In most cases, if another co-worker assaults you at work, you may qualify for workers’ compensation benefits. However, if you were injured while fighting with another employee or were involved in horseplay, you probably won’t be eligible for any type of compensation. Nevertheless, if this type of conduct is common in your workplace and your employer was aware of it, you may be able to receive a settlement anyway. Consult with a workers’ compensation attorney for more information.

Recreational activities: Workers’ compensation is designed to compensate workers injured while performing activities within the scope of their employment. Therefore, injuries at business events, such as parties, picnics, trips, etc., may not be covered. However, there are a couple of exceptions to this rule. For instance, if you were forced to attend the event or your employer benefited from your presence there, your injury may be covered by workers’ compensation.

Commuting to (and from) work: Commuting to and from work is not considered an activity within the scope of your employment. Therefore, any accidents while traveling from home to work, or vice versa, will not be covered by workers’ compensation. However, if your job requires you to drive a business vehicle to get from one place to another, or you were running an errand for your employer at the time of the accident, you may be eligible for benefits to deal with your injuries.

Intentional infliction: Finally, you must keep in mind that if you intentionally cause your injury, you will not qualify for workers’ compensation. Furthermore, you could be charged with insurance fraud, as staging accidents or harming yourself to obtain benefits is entirely illegal. Abusing the workers’ compensation system to get a few bucks may seem tempting, but it’s simply not worth it. You’ll put your job and your freedom on the line, and you’ll still have to hurt yourself to keep up appearances. Overall, it’s a terrible idea.

Alternatives to workers’ comp

If you don’t qualify for workers’ compensation benefits, you still have other legal options for obtaining compensation after your injury. For example, if you got into a car accident while commuting from home to work, you can file a car accident claim against the at-fault driver to obtain compensation for your damages. Similarly, if you are injured at a company event due to, say, a wet floor with no signage, you may consider filing a slip and fall claim against the event organizers or facility owners.

Either way, you should consult with an experienced attorney to learn what your options are following any type of injury, whether or not it is work-related.

Work with an experienced workers’ compensation attorney to get results

If you want to increase your chances of receiving fair compensation after your work injury, regardless of whether it was your fault or not, you should consider working with a local workers’ compensation attorney. The attorney will guide you every step of the way to the monetary settlement you need. In the meantime, you can focus on getting back on your feet, recovering, and returning to your everyday life.

