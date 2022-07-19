How Changing Your Address Can Affect Your Finances

—

Moving is never an easy task, but most people are pretty excited to unpack their belongings and finally enjoy a new place. No matter what reason you opted for a big move, one thing that gets overlooked is the impact of your address on your finances.

For example, car insurance address change requests can trigger a review of your car insurance premium because your location is different. As you know, it’s all about managing risk for insurance companies.

So if you have moved to an area that is higher in car-related crimes, your premiums will reflect that. This is also the case with your home insurance. A rise in home-related thefts holds the risk that the insurance company will have to pay out more in claims than before.

We will go into the impact your address can have on your finances, as well as offer some solutions to help take the sting out of those rising costs.

Do you have to tell the insurance companies your new address?

Maybe you’ve just moved to be closer to family and friends , or you want to be closer to new job opportunities. The question is, do you have to tell the insurance companies your new address? The answer is equally simple: Yes, you have to tell the insurance companies.

One thing that’s part of just about every contract with the major insurance carriers is that you have to update them if you move or if other details about you change, such as getting married.

Failure to update your address can cause problems if you file a claim. In the case of home insurance, you can’t get coverage on a location without letting the insurance company know about the address. With car insurance, you have to let the company know where the car is primarily stored.

Whether the insurance company will cover something is going to be based on your contract and what obligations you’re responsible for. It’s always better to remain as honest as possible with insurance companies so you don’t have your coverage denied due to fraud.

Lowering the Cost of Car Insurance

Car insurance is price sensitive, so it’s always a good idea to shop around for the best rates. Even shopping every few months isn’t too much because every company changes rates often.

But if you’re looking for ways to lower the cost of car insurance, there are multiple things you can do:

Make your car harder to steal. Since the car insurance company has to pay out in the event of total theft, better car security is a good idea. You can invest in a wide variety of enhanced car security systems.

Since the car insurance company has to pay out in the event of total theft, better car security is a good idea. You can invest in a wide variety of enhanced car security systems. Update the total annual mileage to a more reasonable and realistic amount. If you don’t drive as much as you used to (hello, remote work), make sure to let the insurance company know.

If you don’t drive as much as you used to (hello, remote work), make sure to let the insurance company know. Consider usage-based insurance. Insurance companies will often give you additional savings if you agree to let them monitor your driving habits. This is great if you’re a safe, consistent driver.

Insurance companies will often give you additional savings if you agree to let them monitor your driving habits. This is great if you’re a safe, consistent driver. Increase your required deductible. Your deductible is what you’re responsible for if an accident occurs. Increasing it will lower your monthly premiums.

Your deductible is what you’re responsible for if an accident occurs. Increasing it will lower your monthly premiums. Bundle other types of insurance along with your car. If you have multiple cars, try to have them all on the same policy to save money. If you have a boat or an RV, get coverage through the same company and save money that way as well.

There are so many ways to save money on car insurance, but it does take a little creativity. Make sure you continue to monitor car insurance rates regularly for best results.

Lowering the Cost of Home Insurance

As we mentioned earlier, the best way to lower the cost of any insurance is to think like an insurance company. If the entire point of insurance is to cover you in the event of a loss, then you need to take steps to make it less likely that a loss will occur. For home insurance, there are a few things you can do:

Consider getting a security system . A security system is a deterrent against theft, and today’s modern security systems do a good job at making it clear that the property is monitored by a third party who will notify the police right away if a security breach occurs.

. A security system is a deterrent against theft, and today’s modern security systems do a good job at making it clear that the property is monitored by a third party who will notify the police right away if a security breach occurs. Add smart smoke alarms and keep them charged regularly. Reducing the risk of fire is incredibly important and cuts your home insurance premiums.

Reducing the risk of fire is incredibly important and cuts your home insurance premiums. Consider other upgrades, like new plumbing. Plumbing emergencies introduce water inside your home that damages delicate systems, including flooring. Upgrading your plumbing brings not only peace of mind but lowers home insurance premiums.

Plumbing emergencies introduce water inside your home that damages delicate systems, including flooring. Upgrading your plumbing brings not only peace of mind but lowers home insurance premiums. Increase your deductible. If you have enough savings, it makes more sense to increase your home insurance deductible, which lowers your monthly payment.

If you have enough savings, it makes more sense to increase your home insurance deductible, which lowers your monthly payment. Shop around. If you already have home insurance, it may not pay off to stay with the same insurance company. You might be able to find senior discounts for home insurance , for example. You should at least make sure you’re looking around to see what other companies offer.

There are plenty of ways to lower home insurance premiums, but these suggestions should get you started in the right direction.

Other Considerations to Make After a Move

Sometimes the people we have on our car insurance policy are part of why the rate is higher than we expect. If you’ve had someone on your policy who has gotten into more than their fair share of car accidents, it may be a wiser move to have them pay separately for their car insurance and leave you out of it.

This will depend on if you’re trying to save the maximum amount of money at all costs. Indeed, the person you remove from your policy may be hurt that you’ve made this decision. It’s important to communicate your reasons behind making this type of change.

Seize Opportunities, but Plan Accordingly

Changing your address is something you can’t always control. If life offers opportunities in a new location (like becoming a writer ), it’s important to seize those opportunities where you can.

After all, no one is guaranteed anything in life, so it’s important to take advantage of opportunities to change your life whenever possible. Our mission is to give you the best information we can so you can step forward boldly with confidence.

Since you have to have car and home insurance anywhere you live, make sure you’re getting the best deals on both of these critical insurance coverages.

Luke Williams writes and researches for the auto insurance comparison site, AutoInsurance.org . His passions include best practices for insurance and other ways people can plan and spend smartly.

