Men make up the vast majority of the hair loss population. Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male pattern baldness accounts for over 95% of hair loss amongst men. As early as the age of 35, most men will have started experiencing some form of hair loss. Male pattern baldness is a man’s worst nightmare and can be difficult to find products that can help decrease the thinning. Below you will learn more about this hair loss condition and products that can be used to fight for your hair.

What is Male Pattern Baldness?

As stated above, male pattern baldness can also be known as androgenetic alopecia. This hair loss pattern typically occurs on the top crown of the scalp and can look like a ‘receding hairline’.

It can be brought on by several factors including hormones, age, and genetics. The male sex hormone known as testosterone can change throughout the life of men. This hormone can eventually convert the testosterone into DHT (dihydrotestosterone) which is detrimental to the hair if overproduced. As the human body ages, it is normal for cells to start dying off. Hair follicle cells are included and can eventually cause permanent hair loss. Genetics can also play a key role, meaning hair loss can be passed down from generation to generation.

What Treatment is Available?

Although male pattern baldness can be difficult or even impossible to reverse, there are some products that can help slow down this process and even regrow some hair in the problematic areas. A laser cap for hair loss is one of the top-selling products on the market for hair loss individuals. These caps are FDA-cleared and one of the only treatments that do not involve invasive surgeries or harmful chemicals.

Use DHT blocking shampoos and conditioners when washing your hair. These products are specifically designed to block the excess production of the dihydrotestosterone hormone that can bind to the hair follicles. Be expected to pay more in price for these products because of the DHT blocking formula added to the shampoo and conditioner.

Take a multivitamin to make sure your body is getting the appropriate nutrients. If your body is getting the essential nutrients, your hair will be too. In order for your hair to grow and thrive, it needs proteins, iron, zinc, and much more. These can all be found in the foods that you consume on a daily basis or through a multivitamin.

These treatments are all non-invasive options and chemical-free. There are no known side effects present from using them, but it is always recommended to consult with your doctor to make sure it is safe for you.

Recommended Coping Strategies

Men experiencing male pattern baldness can experience life-altering changes. A decrease in self-confidence is extremely common. Many men have also reported changing careers and experiencing depression while dealing with hair loss. If the above treatments are not feasible, consider wearing a wig. With the design and structure of wigs today, they are easy to disguise and difficult to notice to the typical bystander.

Try joining a group of men that are going through the same struggles as you. After all, two-thirds of men by the age of 35 will have experienced hair loss. You are not alone!

Although it can be difficult, you have little control over your body’s functions. Try to embrace your hair loss journey. Think confidently and boost your spirits to improve your mental health. If you are experiencing male pattern baldness, don’t be too hard on yourself. What was once a nightmare can be turned into joy. You got this!

