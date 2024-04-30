Mental Health for Men: Breaking the Stigma to Save Lives

Men and women have different ways of coping with their mental health issues as they react to their daily stresses in various ways.

While mental health issues are more commonly found in women, men are individuals known for bottling up their emotions while battling with their everyday struggles. As such, they are less likely to seek psychological treatment for their mental health issues. This can be detrimental to their emotional well-being as it paves the way for more severe mental health issues such as anxiety and depression to take place.

Consequently, ensuring that there are safe spaces in our society for individuals of all sorts to express their emotions positively is crucial to our emotional well-being. To find out more about the steps that our society should take to ensure the same for men and their mental health, do continue sticking to the end of this article.

What are some common mental health issues faced by men?

Our genders do not limit the type of mental health issues we face. As humans, it is only natural that we may experience a whirlwind of emotions on a daily basis, which can vary based on the stages of our lives. Both men and women can experience and react to any stress that triggers them. Some everyday mental health issues can include:

Work-related stress

Family matters; relationship issues

Issues related to physical health

Financial management; money matters

Issues related to employment status

Substance use

What is the importance of mental health in men?

For a long time, men have been conditioned to believe that they are unable to express emotions as emotions are a form of weakness. The stigma that mental health only impacts women has caused men to disregard their emotions and mental health. As such, they are less likely to seek help regarding issues that affect them due to their need to appear “strong”.

However, mental health is important for every individual across the globe as it allows us to strengthen relationships, boost our work productivity and make better life decisions. Over time, these factors can improve our life cycle and increase our overall lifespan.

Our daily stresses and how we manage them have an impact on our ability to perform and behave. This explains the need to ensure that our society remains understanding to provide the necessary support towards all genders in the best way possible.

What are some ways to break the stigma surrounding mental health in men?

When it comes to men and their mental health, the answer is simple. It lies within our society as we play a significant role in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health for men. Let’s explore some ways to ensure that men are on track with their emotional wellness.

Highlight mental health resources accessible for men in the workplace

In today’s world, mental health resources are commonly found anywhere and are easily accessible to those who reach out to them. However, men face difficulties reaching out for support due to the stigma that they are accustomed to when it comes to mental health for them.

In order to create a safe space for men to express their feelings, it is important that workplaces do their part to ensure that male employees take the necessary steps to maintain their emotional well-being. This includes offering dedicated hours to access counselling services by certified professionals who have obtained their Master of Mental Health or other related psychology courses.

By doing so, men are able to gain insight into how to better cope, without shame, with their emotions which can improve their relationships and promote their overall well-being.

Encourage open conversations

Mental health is a sensitive topic as individuals are often subject to stereotypical views. This can impede their desire to openly talk about events that challenge or trigger them. As such, it is always important to strike conversations on mental health without any form of judgement. This would go a long way in keeping our stress levels in check and ensuring that the relationships around us are healthy and secure.

Emphasise the importance of support groups

In a world where men are accustomed to putting on a stoic front and suppressing their emotions, it can get challenging for them to understand their trigger points and the root cause behind their emotions.

In these cases, support groups come in as a handy resource for men to connect with other like-minded men through life experiences and daily events that take place. In addition, support groups allow men to receive emotional support from the other participants so they would never have to feel like they are battling their issues on their own.

Are you ready to make a change in society today?

Mental health for men is just as important as mental health for anyone. This explains the need to take necessary steps to ensure that it is in the pink of health and that different individuals across all genders can receive the emotional support that they need.

However, the first step to change begins with society. Breaking the stigma surrounding mental health for men starts with society being aware, encouraging and accepting of the challenges that men face.

—

This post brought to you by Atif Sharif

Photo: [main] iStock, [inset] iStock