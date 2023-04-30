Top 5 Questions About Patio Umbrellas Answered

—

When it comes to outdoor living, one of the most important accessories to have is an outdoor umbrella. Not only does it provide much-needed shade during the hot summer months, it also adds a touch of class to your outdoor space. Together with custom gazebos , marquees and event tents, outdoor umbrellas make for the best accessories you can employ to promote your brand in style!

However, purchasing an outdoor umbrella for the first time can be a bit confusing, especially with all the different types, sizes, and iterations available on the market. In this article, we’ll answer the top five questions about umbrellas to help you make an informed decision.

What are the different types of outdoor umbrellas available on the market?

There are several different types of outdoor or patio umbrellas available on the market, each with its own unique features and benefits. The most common types that you should consider buying are:

Market Umbrellas: These are the most common type of patio umbrellas. They have a center pole to support the canopy. Market umbrellas are available in a wide range of sizes and can be adjusted to different angles to provide shade throughout the day.

Cantilever Umbrellas: Cantilever umbrellas are similar to market umbrellas but have a side arm and an offset pole to support the canopy. This new-age design provides for more seating space. You can easily accommodate a large number of guests in your poolside or patio under the shade of cantilever umbrellas.

Table Umbrellas: As the name suggests, table umbrellas are designed to be used with an outdoor dining table. A table umbrella typically has a smaller canopy and a shorter pole that can be inserted through the central hole of the outdoor table to provide shade.

Wall-mounted Umbrellas: If you have limited outdoor space, a wall-mounted umbrella may be the perfect solution. These umbrellas are attached to the wall and can be folded away when not in use.

Tilt Umbrellas: Tilt umbrellas have a mechanism that allows you to adjust the angle of the canopy to block the sun at different times of the day.

What size outdoor umbrella do I need?

The size of your umbrella will depend on the size of your outdoor space and how much shade you need. As a rule of thumb, the diameter of your umbrella should be at least two feet larger than the area you want to shade. For example, if you have a table that is 6 feet in diameter, you will need an umbrella with a diameter of at least 8 feet.

If you have a large outdoor space, you may need multiple umbrellas to provide adequate shade. You can also consider purchasing a cantilever umbrella for a more minimalist yet effective setup.

What materials are outdoor umbrellas made from?

Commercial umbrellas have frames made of PVC or aluminum with aluminum being more sturdy and robust of the two. There’s also the option of wooden frames. Although they are heavier and more expensive, they can add a quaint and elegant touch to your outdoor space.

The canopy of a patio umbrella is usually made from durable, weather-resistant fabrics such as polyester, nylon, PVC, or acrylic. These materials are extremely effective in blocking rainwater and UV radiation. High-quality patio umbrellas employ fabrics such as Italian Para Tempotest or Spanish Recasens for better protection and visual appeal.

How do I care for my patio umbrella?

To ensure that your patio umbrella lasts as long as possible, it’s important to take care of it properly. Here are some tips for caring for your patio umbrella:

Close the umbrella when not in use to avoid unnecessary moisture build-up or fading in the sun.

Clean the umbrella regularly with mild detergent and water to increase the lifespan of the fabric. Check for mildew formation and use antifungal solutions if needed.

Store the umbrella in a cool, dry place during the winter months or when not in use for prolonged periods.

If your umbrella is wet, allow it to dry completely before storing it.

Check for wear and tear and repair damaged areas as soon as possible.

What features should I look for in a patio umbrella?

When shopping for a patio umbrella, there are several features to consider:

Tilt Mechanism: A tilt mechanism allows you to adjust the angle of the canopy to block the sun at different times of the day.

Wind Resistance: If you live in a particularly windy part of the globe, look for a patio umbrella that is designed to withstand windy conditions.

UV Protection: Always buy an outdoor umbrella with a canopy made of UV-resistant materials to keep yourself and your guests protected on sunny days.

Easy Assembly: Look for an umbrella that is easy to assemble and disassemble, especially if you plan on moving it around frequently.

Style: Consider the style of the umbrella and choose one that complements your outdoor décor. For example, a large cantilever umbrella goes best with a minimalist poolside restaurant setup. A garden setup, on the other hand, looks best with the more traditional center pole umbrella.

Price: Outdoor umbrellas come in a wide range of price points. Consider your budget before going for a particular accessory. But remember, cheap isn’t necessarily cost-effective. Something that costs a few dollars upfront might end up requiring a lot of investment in repairs.

Conclusion

g is a great investment for any outdoor living space. By following the tips in this blog, you can choose the right umbrella for your needs and enjoy your outdoor space even more. Remember to buy your accessory from reputed manufacturers only and enjoy your shaded oasis for years to come!

