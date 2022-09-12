Healer in Training, Part 6

A Patient Journey

If we’re lucky, Felix and I meet for lunch maybe twice a year. We became instant friends years ago, both of us in near identical places in life. We call each other brother sometimes.

We’re both busy men with careers and families, and so the very act of meeting up is challenging. But when we do, it’s time well spent as we talk about life, share business ideas, and inspire the other to strive for excellence.

Our most recent meeting was a bit different. In the text messages leading up to our lunch, he shared with me that he had been sick often. His work, like mine, demands a lot of travel, and he said he had stayed grounded for a while to get healthy.

I can help, I texted him. If you want.

I always ask, and only when people share their problems. And because my brother shared his problem with me, I felt compelled to assist.

I shared with him that I have been practicing traditional medicine in the form of herbs and tinctures, as well as taking vitamins and changing my diet.

He wanted to know more, and so our lunch was less catch up and industry gossip and more our patient journeys.

It turned out that everything Felix was experiencing with his health, I had experienced two years before. Poor sleep, throat irritation, snoring, low immune function, and just not feeling well.

We had a long platica—or chat—about what I did, what I’m currently doing, and what he might want to try.

I recommended he visit my functional medicine doctor and now mentor, Dr. B, to work on the diet and supplement component, and I recommended vitamins and tinctures for his immune health.

I also gave him a quick anatomy overview, which lead to suggested sleeping positions for better breathing and less snoring.

“How do you know all this?” he asked.

“Because I’ve been exactly where you are. I know what you’re going through.”

Having the space to talk, to share stories, and to commiserate, is more than half of the healing process. In those moments, we were both helping—and healing—each other.

Later, I said that I still have bad health days mixed in with the good ones, and that each day is a still a journey.

Then he asked, “How are you so happy?” to which I said, “It’s all about energy. Give the energy to those who reciprocate.”

To me, that will keep us all healthy in more ways than we know. Let it flow out, and let it flow in. Our energy is one of the only things we have in our control. We make more when we’re taking care of ourselves first, and then sharing that care with others.

That day, I felt our friendship elevate to another level. That brotherly bond became much tighter as we moved forward—together—on the path to better health.

◊♦◊

Photo by NONRESIDENT on Unsplash