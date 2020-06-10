Paternity Doubts?

—

DNA testing is the only scientific and accurate way to prove that you and a child are biologically related. Maybe you’ve always had doubts? Maybe you need proof to have your name added to (or taken off) a birth certificate? Maybe you have misgivings about your own father? Help is at hand, with four types of paternity tests available at a click of a button.

A DNA paternity test is very straightforward and the results can be made available in a matter of days. In addition, a paternity test can be performed without the mother being made aware, as long as you have parental responsibility for the child. Some tests can also be undertaken without the child having to know. Read on.

Paternity test in the comfort of your home

A Peace of Mind DNA testing kit can be bought online and mailed directly to your home (or any other convenient address). The testing kits include full instructions on how to collect your DNA samples. You simply need to rub a mouth swab (much like a cotton swab or Q-tip) on the inside of your cheek to collect some cells. A sample is needed from the alleged father, the child, and the mother if available. You then return the swabs in the already-addressed envelope. What could be easier?

These home paternity testing kits cost just $119 for results in 3–5 days (after the samples reach the lab).

Establish paternity before the child is born

It sounds too good to be true, but prenatal paternity tests can establish whether a man is the father of a baby, before the child is even born. The non-invasive test can be performed from as early as 5 weeks after conception (or 7 weeks after the last period). The test requires a blood sample from the mother and a mouth swab from the alleged father. The advanced procedure works by preserving and then analyzing the baby’s DNA that is found within the mother’s bloodstream. There is no risk to the unborn child or mother when taking this test (unlike an invasive prenatal test in which embryonic fluid is taken directly from the womb using a needle).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Prenatal paternity testing costs $975 for confidential results in 7–8 working days.

Secret paternity test?

Rubbing a swab on the inside of a donor’s cheek to collect a DNA sample is very easy and is not invasive; however, it could lead to awkward questions from older children. For this reason, toothbrush DNA testing and nail DNA testing could be the answer. Sending in a child’s regular used toothbrush or collected nail clippings allows for more discreet DNA sampling. This could be particularly useful in paternity quarrels to avoid upsetting older kids. Problem solved.

A viability study is initially performed and if a DNA profile can be extracted from the toothbrush or nail clippings sample, a DNA paternity test can be performed.

Consent is needed for anyone taking part in a DNA test. However, an adult with parental responsibility can provide consent for children under 16 years of age.

Let us calm your doubts

Whether you choose a home Peace of Mind paternity test, prenatal paternity testing, a toothbrush DNA test or nail DNA testing, as an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory, we meet the very highest international quality standards. Our DNA scientists examine up to 35 markers and test all exclusion results twice. In addition, our paternity test was ranked in 1st place out of 54 companies by the independent review site DNA Testing Choice, with an average rating of 5 out of 5 stars.

DNA relationship testing can be an emotional time. You may not want close family or friends to know that you are undertaking such tests. We, therefore, take various steps to help minimize any chance of the company name being recognized in any correspondence. All of our paternity testing kits and letters are sent out in discreet plain packaging without company logos or branding. In addition, online payment transactions do not name AlphaBiolabs as the recipient of bank statements.

You can rest assured that our DNA testing is 100% confidential and data security is paramount.

To find out more about our paternity testing services, please visit our website https://alphabiolabs.us/public-testing-services/paternity-testing. Alternatively, contact us via Live Chat or call now at 727-325-2902.

—

This content is brought to you by Sam Burgon.

Photo: Shutterstock