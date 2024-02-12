CEO of Me

This column was going to be a recap of a job interview process gone awry. A mini-treatise about the pitfalls of pursuing upward mobility in Corporate America in which I was going to whine.

But why?

Why waste your time, and mine?

Instead, I’m going to talk about the promotion I just received.

I was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Me.

The job description is as follows:

– Total dedication to the pursuits and endeavors that energize me

– Developing existing areas of expertise and learning new skills that are aligned to my true talents

– Prioritizing activities that grow, challenge, and stretch me in service of the future version of myself

– Continued investment in mind, body, and spirit so that I may be the best version of myself in order to better serve others

– Creating even bigger, brighter, and more positive energy that leads me to new, different, creative, and fulfilling endeavors

– Taking more risks and pursuing more challenges with curiosity and openness

– Listening to my intuitions and passions; allowing myself to feel all my emotions

– Thinking fast and slow as needed

– Setting even clearer boundaries for those people that do not prioritize me

Sure, there’s going to be ups and downs, twists and turns, but it’s going to be a great position, because I’m the boss. I’m in charge of talent acquisition, downsizing, scaling, marketing, finance, human resources, and professional development. I’m the head of finance and accounting, revenue lifecycle, logistics. I’m creative director and designer. I’m coach and team captain. I’m the voice and the face of the company.

There was only one candidate for this position, and I am so thankful it was me. I’m so grateful that I finally selected me for the job.

◊♦◊

Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash