10 Basic Trans Terms You Need to Know

oh hi there do you want a youtube video

or something okay I’ll give it to you

what’s up you guys my name is Sam and

welcome back to my channel today we’re

gonna be talking about ten basic terms

that you need to know if you’re going to

interact with a trench and a person or

just be well educated and cool term

number one is transgender it is the most

basic term and it is an umbrella term

for people whose gender identity differs

from the sex they were assigned at Birth

an umbrella term hope that was a good

representation for you it really does

include all sorts of people that

basically their identity differs from

something that they are assigned at

birth sites like gender fluid a gender

people which is all just kind of under

the umbrella term of non-binary and

transsexual people like yours truly

stuff like that it includes all of it

I’m around the time term number two is

transsexual and that is a person who

emotionally and psychologically feels

that they belong to the opposite sex

that’s me I was born a female and I

identify as a male in the most basic way

that is me that’s exactly what I am a

lot of people are like yeah that is

still in fact true because at once again

I’m under the umbrella of transgender

just more specifically I am transsexual

but we just don’t use that word in the

world as commonly every use transgender

term number three is FGM / m TF and that

simply means female to male or male to

female a lot of people when they’re

talking to you if they’re all casual and

they’ll be like yo I’m Sam I’m FGM

and that just means female to male is

just like a quick way and quick little

abbreviation to identify it what the

heck you are

remember for is dysphoria something we

all love so much in the transgender

community and it’s the condition of

feeling ones emotional and psychological

identity as a male or female to be

opposite to one’s biological sex that’s

the basic definition but I kind of

covered this in another video I’ll link

it down below if you want to check it

out I give more examples and go more in

depth about it dysphoria it just means

discomfort gender dysphoria is the

discomfort of being like viewed and

treated as a gender that you don’t

identify as so that can be physical or

societal check out the video for more

but that is the basic understanding of

it it’s very uncomfortable and in fact

probably all transgender people I would

say maybe not all and it is very very

hard to deal with term number five is

this is the birth name of someone who

has changed it has a really awkward

definition whatever I guess that’s the

definition basically in the transgender

community it is a name you never want to

hear again never want to talk about

again never want to be asked about again

so this is a dead name because it makes

people feel very uncomfortable it’s like

a nice little trigger to a life that

they don’t identify with or want to

think about usually unless they want to

tell you about it and open up about

their past it’s generally just not

something you want to do term number six

is cisgender and that is probably you

who is watching this maybe not I don’t

know but it is most of the world and it

is denoting or relating to a person

whose sense of personal identity and

gender corresponds with their birth sex

this is if you’re born a female and then

you identify as female if you’re born

male and you indentify as male that’s

you that’s this gender and a lot of us

refer to it as sis so we’re like oh yeah

the person sits you’ll hear that a lot

especially in the lgbtq+ community and

that just means

exactly that you identify with how you

were born basically term number seven is

top surgery and this is a great surgery

this is how I got this nice flat chest

in these nice cars um this is a surgery

performed on the chest as part of gender

reassignment especially to remove breast

tissue and produce a masculine

appearance of the chest and

female-to-male surgery so this is a very

very popular surgery it is basically the

removal of the breasteses and it makes

people very happy a lot of transgender

people want it not everyone wants it and

within Top surgery there are different

kinds that you can get you can get

keyhole peri aerial or double incision

those are kind of the three most

commonly used ones and talked about ones

then there’s a ton of like sub category

types of surgeries you can get but I’m

not going to go into all those that will

be for a future video it is out of the

top surgery and bottom surgery that

we’ll talk about in a second it is a

more cost effective one that is more

popular because of that still not cost

effective it’s very expensive people

have to save up for years and years and

stuff like that but out of the two it is

a bit more manageable so lots of people

get Top surgery and it is a very

exciting thing to do from number eight

in bottom surgery and this is surgery

performed on a person’s genitals as part

of gender reassignment there are three

different basic kinds you can get as

well this is vaginoplasty that’s for a

male to female phalloplasty or

millennial plasti and those are two

different kinds that female to male can

get this surgery is way more expensive

and science is not quite as amazing with

it as they are with top surgery so it’s

a little less comment get it is still

widely wanted and desired like yours

truly firm number nine is intramuscular

or I am and this is the

action of a substance directly into the

muscle this is a very very common way to

inject medication in my case it would be

testosterone and it is a bigger needle a

little bit thicker not a little bit okay

how do I say this the needle is a bit

thicker and longer

it is a literal stab in the dark too if

you’re gonna hit a nerve or not you have

places that doctors tell you to kind of

avoid nerves but it is still kind of a

literal stab in the dark so a lot of

people get a little nervous with this

one but this is a very very common way

to inject such said things into such a

body I also did a video about this like

a long time ago when I was doing

literally my first time ever getting

myself the shot of intramuscular if you

want to check that out and kind of see

what you have to do and what it looks

like I’ll link that down below if you

want to check that out

term number 10 is sub-q slash

subcutaneous which is a method of

administering medication under the skin

so this is what I do now because it’s

much more pleasant you guys it is a tiny

little needle who died just goes

basically under the skin and above your

muscle into the fatty tissue it is way

less painful and way less scary because

the needles so freakin tiny so

transgender people are learning more and

more about it the more it gets out into

the world and the news and the doctors

are telling people about it they’re

learning about it I think God heard

about in one of my other support groups

I went to one time and I was like heck

yeah you’re transgender and you don’t

know about it ask your doctor about it

because it’s way less painful and way

less scary and a lot more fun if you’re

gonna have to be doing it for the rest

of your life so try it out and as a

bonus track slash track bonus term

that’s what I meant to say baby trans

makes me giggle every time my basic

understanding of it tell me if I’m wrong

like you know you’re a baby trans like

this is me being a baby trans that’s

when you’re in the baby stages of being

transgender so you got like the

especially female to male

everyone’s got like a little puffier

cheeks until we like slimmed down in our

transition with testosterone so you got

like a little baby face baby mentality

and baby emotions it’s just like a cute

little term of like oh that’s my baby

trans lag but yeah guys that is the ten

basic terms that you should know if

you’re going to be around a transgender

person or just want to communicate a

little more effectively in this world

coming from a transgender person if any

other type of person cisgender or anyone

else even in the lgbtq+ community knows

these terms and uses them well and

effectively it’s a huge thing and it

feels very respectful and it just makes

us really happy because it feels like

you’ve done your research and you’re

educated and you’re learning and

proactive about it so we appreciate it

and just general humans will appreciate

it as well because we’re learning I love

you thank you so much for watching I’ll

be out next week with another video and

I will see you then

alright love you guys bye

