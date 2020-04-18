10 Basic Trans Terms You Need to Know

oh hi there do you want a youtube video
or something okay I’ll give it to you
what’s up you guys my name is Sam and
welcome back to my channel today we’re
gonna be talking about ten basic terms
that you need to know if you’re going to
interact with a trench and a person or
just be well educated and cool term
number one is transgender it is the most
basic term and it is an umbrella term
for people whose gender identity differs
from the sex they were assigned at Birth
an umbrella term hope that was a good
representation for you it really does
include all sorts of people that
basically their identity differs from
something that they are assigned at
birth sites like gender fluid a gender
people which is all just kind of under
the umbrella term of non-binary and
transsexual people like yours truly
stuff like that it includes all of it
I’m around the time term number two is
transsexual and that is a person who
emotionally and psychologically feels
that they belong to the opposite sex
that’s me I was born a female and I
identify as a male in the most basic way
that is me that’s exactly what I am a
lot of people are like yeah that is
still in fact true because at once again
I’m under the umbrella of transgender
just more specifically I am transsexual
but we just don’t use that word in the
world as commonly every use transgender
term number three is FGM / m TF and that
simply means female to male or male to
female a lot of people when they’re
talking to you if they’re all casual and
they’ll be like yo I’m Sam I’m FGM
and that just means female to male is
just like a quick way and quick little
abbreviation to identify it what the
heck you are
remember for is dysphoria something we
all love so much in the transgender
community and it’s the condition of
feeling ones emotional and psychological
identity as a male or female to be
opposite to one’s biological sex that’s
the basic definition but I kind of
covered this in another video I’ll link
it down below if you want to check it
out I give more examples and go more in
depth about it dysphoria it just means
discomfort gender dysphoria is the
discomfort of being like viewed and
treated as a gender that you don’t
identify as so that can be physical or
societal check out the video for more
but that is the basic understanding of
it it’s very uncomfortable and in fact
probably all transgender people I would
say maybe not all and it is very very
hard to deal with term number five is
this is the birth name of someone who
has changed it has a really awkward
definition whatever I guess that’s the
definition basically in the transgender
community it is a name you never want to
hear again never want to talk about
again never want to be asked about again
so this is a dead name because it makes
people feel very uncomfortable it’s like
a nice little trigger to a life that
they don’t identify with or want to
think about usually unless they want to
tell you about it and open up about
their past it’s generally just not
something you want to do term number six
is cisgender and that is probably you
who is watching this maybe not I don’t
know but it is most of the world and it
is denoting or relating to a person
whose sense of personal identity and
gender corresponds with their birth sex
this is if you’re born a female and then
you identify as female if you’re born
male and you indentify as male that’s
you that’s this gender and a lot of us
refer to it as sis so we’re like oh yeah
the person sits you’ll hear that a lot
especially in the lgbtq+ community and
that just means
exactly that you identify with how you
were born basically term number seven is
top surgery and this is a great surgery
this is how I got this nice flat chest
in these nice cars um this is a surgery
performed on the chest as part of gender
reassignment especially to remove breast
tissue and produce a masculine
appearance of the chest and
female-to-male surgery so this is a very
very popular surgery it is basically the
removal of the breasteses and it makes
people very happy a lot of transgender
people want it not everyone wants it and
within Top surgery there are different
kinds that you can get you can get
keyhole peri aerial or double incision
those are kind of the three most
commonly used ones and talked about ones
then there’s a ton of like sub category
types of surgeries you can get but I’m
not going to go into all those that will
be for a future video it is out of the
top surgery and bottom surgery that
we’ll talk about in a second it is a
more cost effective one that is more
popular because of that still not cost
effective it’s very expensive people
have to save up for years and years and
stuff like that but out of the two it is
a bit more manageable so lots of people
get Top surgery and it is a very
exciting thing to do from number eight
in bottom surgery and this is surgery
performed on a person’s genitals as part
of gender reassignment there are three
different basic kinds you can get as
well this is vaginoplasty that’s for a
male to female phalloplasty or
millennial plasti and those are two
different kinds that female to male can
get this surgery is way more expensive
and science is not quite as amazing with
it as they are with top surgery so it’s
a little less comment get it is still
widely wanted and desired like yours
truly firm number nine is intramuscular
or I am and this is the
action of a substance directly into the
muscle this is a very very common way to
inject medication in my case it would be
testosterone and it is a bigger needle a
little bit thicker not a little bit okay
how do I say this the needle is a bit
thicker and longer
it is a literal stab in the dark too if
you’re gonna hit a nerve or not you have
places that doctors tell you to kind of
avoid nerves but it is still kind of a
literal stab in the dark so a lot of
people get a little nervous with this
one but this is a very very common way
to inject such said things into such a
body I also did a video about this like
a long time ago when I was doing
literally my first time ever getting
myself the shot of intramuscular if you
want to check that out and kind of see
what you have to do and what it looks
like I’ll link that down below if you
want to check that out
term number 10 is sub-q slash
subcutaneous which is a method of
administering medication under the skin
so this is what I do now because it’s
much more pleasant you guys it is a tiny
little needle who died just goes
basically under the skin and above your
muscle into the fatty tissue it is way
less painful and way less scary because
the needles so freakin tiny so
transgender people are learning more and
more about it the more it gets out into
the world and the news and the doctors
are telling people about it they’re
learning about it I think God heard
about in one of my other support groups
I went to one time and I was like heck
yeah you’re transgender and you don’t
know about it ask your doctor about it
because it’s way less painful and way
less scary and a lot more fun if you’re
gonna have to be doing it for the rest
of your life so try it out and as a
bonus track slash track bonus term
that’s what I meant to say baby trans
makes me giggle every time my basic
understanding of it tell me if I’m wrong
like you know you’re a baby trans like
this is me being a baby trans that’s
when you’re in the baby stages of being
transgender so you got like the
especially female to male
everyone’s got like a little puffier
cheeks until we like slimmed down in our
transition with testosterone so you got
like a little baby face baby mentality
and baby emotions it’s just like a cute
little term of like oh that’s my baby
trans lag but yeah guys that is the ten
basic terms that you should know if
you’re going to be around a transgender
person or just want to communicate a
little more effectively in this world
coming from a transgender person if any
other type of person cisgender or anyone
else even in the lgbtq+ community knows
these terms and uses them well and
effectively it’s a huge thing and it
feels very respectful and it just makes
us really happy because it feels like
you’ve done your research and you’re
educated and you’re learning and
proactive about it so we appreciate it
and just general humans will appreciate
it as well because we’re learning I love
you thank you so much for watching I’ll
be out next week with another video and
I will see you then
alright love you guys bye
[Music]
