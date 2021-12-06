10 Relationship Red Flags Men Don’t Take Lightly

Does it feel like your guy is holding back? Is he giving mixed feelings, and you want to know where your relationship stands?

There is a real physiological response that occurs when you are intimate with someone.

Specifically when you have sex, cuddles, or just hugs. Oxytocin, a bonding hormone, is released and you can’t ignore it. The biology of ding-dang!

I have been in relationships with guys who weren’t ready to commit to me. I told myself that they were afraid to show their true feelings, but the truth was that they just weren’t that into me.

Once emotions build, I start to feel rejected. I could tell he’s pulling away for some reason, and I wasn’t sure what I did wrong.

Fortunately, I was able to reverse this trend, and it all started when I discovered a powerful aspect of male psychology.

Well, the most likely reason he’s withdrawn is that he may not know what he wants. Either he doesn’t know if he wants something serious or doesn’t know if he wants something serious with you.

Women often go into a relationship with fairytale expectations, while men figure out what they want after they get to know their partner.

Love is tough, and guys feel suffocated when women do certain things to make them feel trapped.

They know when a woman is overly concerned with her expectations. And it’s unattractive.

If you want your man to love you more or get into a long-term relationship with you, then you must spend more of your time creating happy memories and avoid the following pitfalls.

1. Don’t mention your exes in your conversation

So you got into a fight with your boyfriend, and the first thing that pours out from your mouth is “how your ex never did such.”

Or he made a comment on how great your new hairstyle was, instead of accepting his compliment you asked, “you and his ex who wore it better?”

Bringing up exes in a relationship is a logical red flag most people ignore.

Ladies, keep this in mind, men do their best to make their women happy, but they do it differently than we do.

Comparing your exes comes from a place of insecurity. Stop being a drama queen and work on understanding him if you want a sustainable relationship.

2. Don’t obsess over your expectations of him

Many women have this bad habit of overemphasizing their expectations of a man.

Like she wants to get married fast, or she wants kids. Maybe she wants his assurance that he wouldn’t leave her.

Believe me, men really hate when we buzz them with our demands. All things need their time, and if you have insecurities, it’s better you address this with a doctor.

3. Stop proving you’re better than him

Some women like to compete with their mates, like who can make the most money or get the most prestige?

Men can’t stand it when a woman always wants to prove she’s smart, tough, and independent.

Being condescending or cutting down what a man says when he states his personal thoughts and opinions will hurt his ego, and that can scare a man who wants to fall in love with you.

4. Do not back him into a corner with the relationship duties

Some women can be self-centered. Talking too much or worrying about your own needs and desires at the expense of his own is a major turn-off.

Relationships are about “give and take.” So if he feels like you only care about yourself and your life while paying very little regard to his, he’s going to want to be away from your narcissistic energy.

5. Don’t love bomb him

It’s only natural to want to make your guy happy and have him do the same for you, but needing him to cater to your every whim gives him the impression you’re desperate for his attention.

If he’s the only good thing in your life and you always need him to respond to you a certain way in order to validate your existence, then there’s a problem.

Men like to feel wanted, not needed. Clinging to him will make him run for the hills.

6. Stop acting like a nagging old lady

Jealous women nag a lot. Even if nothing is right, you will think something is wrong.

Jealousy is dangerous because you have irrational thoughts and even act upon them.

Men avoid jealous women, but they will think that you are very confident if you show that you are not jealous.

The best relationships are the ones where the couples both lead fulfilled and happy lives away from each other.

7. Stop gossiping about him with your friends

How many of you gossip about your man? I bet 80% of women do, myself included. We are busybodies.

But you should keep some details of the relationship between you and your partner.

The problem is some women are blabbers. They can’t keep a secret. These women will poke into their boyfriend’s life and then gossip about it with their friends.

An intelligent man won’t want to spend his life keeping secrets from his partner, so if you’re one of those women, stop kissing and telling.

8. Don’t make your relationship about him

I know how tempting this can be when you are in love, but you shouldn’t spend all your time with him or waiting for him to come to you.

Men don’t like a woman who is not their own person. Make room in your life, but don’t give up your other relationships and interests for him.

Remember, being with him should be the icing on the cake, not the cake itself.

9. Stop being a freeloader. It’s tiring

He doesn’t have to pay for all your stuff, whether he’s a billionaire or not.

Sometimes offer to pay for something when you shop together. You don’t have to do this all the time.

At least every now and then, pay what you can or buy what you can for the house. It’s the little things that keep relationships healthy and lasting.

10. Stop faking character. He will know

Be yourself. Speak up when you don’t like something. The truth is, guys know when a woman pretends to be who she’s not.

Maybe not all of them, but 85% of them are smart enough to know when you pretend.

You don’t have to love everything they love, and you don’t have to constantly pretend you’re happy just to be seen as a happy person.

You are human, and you are not meant to be perfect.

Men are afraid of commitment, so they avoid saying what they want in a relationship. But a man who loves you won’t make you question his feelings.

Instead of worrying about why he isn’t committing to you, ask yourself, “what do you want, and why are you forcing him to be who he isn’t?

If you can boost your self-confidence by focusing on yourself, then you can trust that the right person will find you.

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock