10 Ways to be Intimate With Your Partner

Intimacy is what keeps a relationship amazing. Whether it’s being intimate physically or emotionally, a high level of intimacy is what keeps a marriage going along. However, there are times where your marriage may feel less intimate. If you feel like you’re not as intimate as you used to be, it’s something you should tackle, as it can be the difference between a healthy marriage and a marriage that has fallen apart.

Let’s look at some ways to be more intimate.

Find a New Hobby to Do Together

Finding something new to get into is always rewarding. It’s good for the mind, and if your spouse likes it as well, it can increase intimacy. Whether it’s crafting, fishing, or even playing a game together, it can increase intimacy by a lot.

Alternatively, another great way for you to bond is to try a hobby your partner likes, but you have no interest in. Your partner will love teaching you, and plus, you never know. You may end up liking it too.

Make Time to Have a Freeform Conversation

One reason why intimacy may fade with time is because it’s hard to have a good conversation. If your husband is coming home late and is tired, the relationship may not go anywhere. One way you can be able to have more intimacy is to schedule a time to talk about whatever. Do it when both of you have energy. Maybe go out on a walk while you do so. This can help you bond quite a bit.

Plan a Trip Together

One way you can bond with each other is if you go on a little vacation. When some people think of vacation, they may imagine something expensive, and this step can be hard to swallow if you don’t have much of a budget.

However, a trip can be inexpensive. For example, you can take a trip to the next town over. Go on a little camping trip. You can even find someplace local to explore. Trips can help build intimacy and create some good memories.

Try Something New in Bed

Intimacy can definitely be physical, with one’s sex life being quite important. If sex has gotten a little dull, you may end up with lowered intimacy. However, you can increase that intimate void by mixing it up in bed. Try a new position. Do something you were skeptical about before. It doesn’t have to be something wild, but a little change can certainly help.

Cuddle More

Who doesn’t love cuddling? It’s a way to be physically intimate without having to go wild on your sex life. Cuddle when you fall asleep. Cuddle when you wake up. It’s a great way to bond and be a little more intimate with each other.

Open Up About Your Emotions Some More

If you’re married, then chances are that you have some openness about your emotions. So why are we mentioning this? Well, there’s always room for improvement. Often, we may hide some of our emotions because we don’t want to be a burden. Don’t be afraid to open up a little bit.

Cook Together

While eating out can be a good way to build intimacy, another way you can do so is to cook meals together. Think of a food you like or want to try, then get the ingredients to make it. Even if one of you isn’t the best cook, you can help by mixing or measuring the ingredients.

Work Out Together

Working out isn’t just for body image. Going on a jog together, lifting some weights, or doing something else physical can improve your mood and increase your bonds with your spouse. Get a gym membership, hit the pavement, or do some home exercises.

Improve Communication

Spend your time learning how to improve communication with your spouse. For example, you can learn how to identify and manage miscommunications. Learn to give each other some space whenever you need it, but find times to talk.

Talk to an Expert

If you still don’t know how to increase intimacy, you may want to talk to an expert, such as a couples therapist. The therapist can look at your relationship and tell you some ways you can kickstart it. They can make goal-based plans for you to improve intimacy, and find ways to improve intimacy that work for you.

In addition, an expert can teach you about how the mind works, theories such as intimacy vs isolation, and give you more ways to keep your relationship chugging along.

Conclusion

Being intimate in a relationship is important, and if you’ve tried everything to improve intimacy, you may have to move on. With that said, restoring intimacy is doable in most relationships, allowing you to come back stronger than ever.



