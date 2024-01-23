11 Reasons It May Finally Be Time to Consider Buying an Electric Vehicle

Author: Madison Cates

Edited By: Mark Loproto

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more and more popular. Technology is advancing, becoming almost affordable for the average American. Volvo announced that their EX30 comes at a base price of $36,000, and for most people in the market for a new car, that price point is reasonable.

As things progress, the idea of electric cars is becoming more socially accepted. It’s not so weird to see an EV on the road. Here are 11 reasons electric cars may not be as scary as you think.

1. There Are More Options Than Ever Before

When EVs were first released, there was a very limited selection of makes and models. It seemed like only Tesla was dominating the market, making it difficult to get excited about the future of electric cars. A lot has changed since Tesla Motors first produced its Roadster EV in 2008 and Nissan added a battery-powered car to its 2011 lineup. By 2024, Kia, Hyundai, Land Rover, Ford, Porsche, Audi, BMW, and Volvo have all added EVs to their lineup.

2. Reduced Noise Pollution

The first time I sat in an EV, it freaked me out because I thought it was broken. It wasn’t broken; it was just that quiet. I was used to my bedroom being next to a highway and being lulled to sleep every night by the noise of car engines. EVs are significantly quieter than traditional vehicles, so they reduce noise pollution in urban areas.

3. Longer Range

When the first Tesla launched, it came with a range of 75-115 miles– not much. But now, EVs are coming out with ranges of over 400 miles, which is pretty close to what your average gas-powered car gets. As EV ranges continue to increase, rage anxiety will likely dwindle.

4. Expanding Charging Infrastructure

The U.S. government is so serious about improving the EV landscape that they are putting $500 billion toward improving the infrastructure. So, while charging stations may seem scarce, we are only going up from here. We should start seeing more and more charging stations pop up in the next year, which will make EVs more convenient for consumers.

5. Lower Operating Costs

According to a recent survey by Consumer Reports, EV and plug-in hybrid drivers pay half as much to repair and maintain their vehicles as gas-powered car drivers. The survey further showed that people who invest in EVs can expect to save an average of $4,600 in repair and maintenance costs over the life of their EV compared to a gas-powered car.

6. Environmental Benefits

Around 95% of the world’s greenhouse emissions come from gas-powered cars, and since electric cars have no tailpipe emissions, they contribute very little to that. There has been debate over the fact that electric cars require more pollution emissions during production, but in the end, over the car’s lifetime, EVs still produce less emissions than gas cars.

7. Tax Incentives

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t seen the government hand out any tax credits to purchase a new gas-powered car. However, if you buy a new electric car, the government may pay for your down payment with a nice tax incentive. Being a government program, there are plenty of stipulations, of course, but companies like General Motors are stepping up to fill in the gaps for unqualified buyers. In January 2024, the manufacturer announced it would offer a $7,500 incentive on its EVs not covered by the federal tax credit.

8. Improved Performance

Have you ever sat in an EV? There is nothing like it. It is powerful, fast, accelerates smoother than butter, and feels like you’re flying. The power that comes along with EVs is undeniable. In 2023, an EV broke the world record for the fastest 0-62 take-off ever, with a time of less than one second.

9. Low Maintenance

According to Energy Right, there are “over 2,000 moving parts in a gas engine, whereas an EV only has 18.” Fewer parts mean fewer things that can break. And fewer things that can break means fewer repairs, less maintenance, and fewer trips to the auto mechanic shop.

Plus, most EVs have a four-year service agreement that covers all maintenance and repairs that are required in the first four years of ownership.

10. Charging at Home

Image Credit: supamotionstock.com/Shutterstock.

Charging your electric car at home means no more leaving the house early to hit the gas station before work. Just like a smartphone, you can plug your EV in overnight, and it’s ready to go in the morning. It’s not the fastest charge, but the impact on your electricity bill is negligible and there’s nothing more convenient than coming home with a drained battery and waking up to one ready to take on the day.

11. Evolving Technology

This is just the beginning of electric vehicle technology, and the sky’s the limit for where it will go from here. Cities like San Francisco are already testing out self-driving technology and working to eliminate human error on the road. Who knows, ten years from now, we may all be driving electric vehicles, and the Jetsons will be right after all.

This post was previously published on Wealth of Geeks.

Photo credit: iStock.com