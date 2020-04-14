11 Things Not to Do in Syria

Thanks for watching the whole video, you legend! The Syrian people definitely did not deserve what happened to them and thus I think we should do our best to help them in this dire situation. Donate to the International Rescue Committee who help thousands of Syrian refugees around the world: http://bit.ly/DonateSyrianRefugees or get your ‘People Are Kind’ shirt (all profits will be donated to IRC): http://bit.ly/PeopleAreKind thanks in advance!
Stay Curious! ❤️
today I want to tell you quite a bit
about the Syrian culture the things that
you know the people do and don’t do and
I obviously don’t expect you to travel
in Syria right now because obviously
it’s a it’s a you know it’s it’s a
dangerous thing watching this video will
definitely teach you quite a few
different things about you know how the
people hack them how they don’t what you
shouldn’t do there and what you
shouldn’t be doing and then how we
should behave and stuff these are the 11
things you should never ever be doing in
Syria
think not to be in Syria number one is
do not travel there alone before going
to Syria actually read quite a few
different blog posts about people who
said oh you could easily travel in Syria
alone now after doing more research I
realized it’s absolutely not true
because they would never let you inside
the country without having a proper
guide and everything but even if they
could or would please don’t do it
because traveling in Syria you will get
approached by many you know policemen
and army people and stuff and they will
always be asking you you know for your
documents and why you’re here and who’s
with you and so if you don’t speak
Arabic there’s no way you could explain
everything to them and there’s no way
you could really move anywhere outside
of Damascus think not to do in Syria
number two is do not forget to bring
cash with you as you know Syria is a
very much sanctioned country and and and
so that means that there’s not a lot of
international companies working there
obviously and you know their banking
system is not connected to other banking
systems in the world and there’s not a
lot of flights and you know all that
stuff and so for you and that means that
if you go there none of your debit cards
or credit cards are paid out or whatever
else nothing will obviously worth it you
basically need to have cash and so when
I was going to Syria for whatever reason
I miscalculated how much money I
actually had you know and so after
paying all of my visa fees and and
travel fees and for my guide and
everything I was only left with twelve
dollars for a week and you know that’s
not enough of course
so I’m defeating like you know we cheap
kebabs and whatever else and somehow
trying to survive those those seven days
and so it was ok it was it was a really
interesting experience definitely not
even close to what some of the local
people have to go through you know think
not to be in Syria number three is do
not wear masks when I was there it was
actually already kind of cold and so I
had this net warmer that I would
sometimes wear like this you know to
cover my my nose and my mouth to stay a
bit warmer but when I was walking around
the streets of Damascus for example
there were so many people that were
completely frightened of me for example
there’d be in a group of schoolgirls
walking around and then the mom
it’s even ago you know did we completely
frightened of me because obviously those
people have seen so much and they’ve
gone through so much and you know
unfortunately these needs to get to live
very different lives from what I guess
you and I do you know and so for them
seeing someone with a mask covering
almost all of their faces is is a very
frightening thing once again for obvious
reasons think not to be in serial number
four is do not take pictures or videos
of the government buildings and I guess
this goes without saying especially in
the Middle East you know but but but in
Syria the army and the police for
obvious reasons they’re incredibly
incredibly sensitive about those things
because you know the country is
basically still at war they say the
worst sort of ended but it hasn’t really
there’s there’s still a lot of stuff
happening all around the country right
now and you know it’s it’s a very
intense situation right so so you
definitely don’t want to get in trouble
with that you definitely know what I I
guess push those boundaries you know cuz
it’s a very tricky thing thing not to do
in Syria number five is do not get
annoyed when people check your documents
literally all the time once again when
you go to Syria
everywhere you go especially the more
the more affected areas like for example
Aleppo or homes or other places the army
and the police they will constantly be
checking your documents literally
everywhere you go like on this street
you could be checked on another sheet
you could be checked it could be every
three every five every seven minutes you
know someone just runs up to you and
says eh what are you doing here show me
your documents and stuff and so for you
as a tourist I guess this might be a bit
annoying because obvious you’re not
there to you know cause any harm right
but you need to be understanding of the
fact that you know once again the local
people are very sensitive there so you
know don’t get an argue with that
let them do their work think not to be
in Syria number six is do not expect to
get anywhere fast this is very important
because even though some of the
distances in Syria are not you know too
crazy for example you could drive your
car there in maybe an hour or an hour
and a half but they have so many
checkpoints everywhere it’s gonna take
you at least twice the time sometimes
even more you know because even though
you know most of the time the
checkpoints don’t take too long but
sometimes they do and also you need to
stop every once in a while answer
questions show them your documents and
everything you know and and and and
sometimes there’s the checkpoint every
five minutes every ten minutes you know
there’s we having literally hundreds you
know so yes if you’re planning on
driving somewhere in an hour probably is
gonna be more like two or three think
not to be in Syria number seven and this
is very much a cultural thing and that
is do not jump to conclusions about
people being angry so I guess for us
Europeans when it comes to you know some
Arabic men talking loudly for some
reason sometimes they seem a little bit
angry maybe that’s a good way of putting
it and so remember there was the
situation where I was walking around the
streets of Damascus with my dad and then
this one guy approached me he was
looking me straight in the eyes and you
know he was obviously speaking Arabic I
I had no idea what he was saying with
for some reason he he seemed very angry
you know he it was almost like he wanted
to fight me and who and I I almost got
Intimidator than what was happening and
stuff you know and then my guide replied
to his questions and then she walked
away and then I passed her so what was
he saying why was she so angry she said
no he wasn’t angry he was asking for
directions to the church you know which
was really cute I mean the guy simply
brush my cell like a guy’s do you know
where I can find the church and I
thought oh
he looks thank you you know so don’t
jump into those kind of conclusions and
people I guess are just you know very
outgoing and in a way extroverted as
well you know and and I guess that’s
really good thing thing not to do in
Syria number eight is do not get upset
about the water bottles at Rush fans
what are the things about serious that
every restroom you go to every hotel and
everywhere whatever you just sit down at
a table it will always put you know
water bottles on the table and so
apparently it’s like a bottle of per
person and they charge for them they’re
not free and it’s not like you can
actually say oh no I don’t want to get
it you actually have to be free it’s
sort of like like a seat feet and you
know I guess it makes you drink more
water so ever
so maybe it’s a good thing very
important thing not to do in Syria
number nine is do not let your guide
leave you for more than a minute there
was a situation in Homs said I want to
get too much into that I also made
another video about it you can once
again friend in the description box
below but there was a situation in this
you know very much destroyed city of
Homs where my guide actually left me for
I think five minutes or even four
minutes not not too long because she
wanted to buy some sweets for her family
and so obviously standing there at this
intersection and you know taking videos
everything and stuff and then a
policeman approached me and he started
talking to me in Arabic you know and it
was like where are your documents this
and that and I said oh sorry
how much do this my guide has best part
my god has document everything and he
had no idea what I was saying and so
then there were some other people that
surrounded me and he was like calling
his colleagues to come pick me up and
all that stuff it was crazy and so I was
just basically waiting to go to the
police station and at that moment my
guide ran a pitch I was like oh was the
problem was the problem and then she
obviously fixed everything um so yes
once and don’t travel there alone and if
you’re traveling there with a guy don’t
let them leave you for more than a
minute think not to the interior number
10 is do not get mad about all the
smoking and for whatever reason in Syria
smoking is in credit
the popular it’s sort of similar to the
neighboring country of Lebanon where it
seems like literally everyone smokes
every person you meet they will smoke I
guess it’s because the cigarettes are
very cheap and maybe it’s culturally
acceptable in a way and in most of the
Russians and our thousand stuff you can
also smoke and there it’s a completely
normal thing I mean people don’t do it
to annoy or whatever they just do it
because I guess they grew up with it so
please respect that it’s their country
their rules they can do whatever they
like
and yeah and don’t get annoyed with it
and finally thing not to do in Syria
number eleven is do not forget somehow
not draw too much attention when I was
in Syria was always wearing a neck
warmer not until here as I said but
until here and also a beanie you know to
like cover my hair because I really
didn’t want to stand out too much and I
guess it was standing out a bit but but
not from a distance you know because
obviously you know the last nine years
there’s hardly any tourists or any
foreigners that actually come to Syria
and so if you do you’re such a big thing
in a way for the local people it’s it’s
it’s it’s like huge you know because
they haven’t seen foreign people for
many many many years that’s pretty much
it those were all the things that were
very important to me going to Syrian
once again I don’t expect you to travel
to the country right now but maybe when
the situation improves you’ll go there
and hopefully this will be useful too
and if you don’t I really hope that you
learn there quite a bit about you know
the local people in the local culture
thank you stay kind stay curious stay
positive wherever you are in the world
and I’ll see you next time
you
