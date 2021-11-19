12 Signs You’re Emotionally Wounded

It’s hard to know when we’re emotionally wounded. We all have emotional wounds, and they can come from many different sources: a broken relationship, a trauma in childhood or adulthood, or disappointment with our self-image. These wounds often manifest themselves in ways that are easy to spot — such as anger outbursts at work or home, feeling down for no reason, feeling like you don’t fit in anywhere — but sometimes the signs of an emotional wound are harder to see.

Today I’m going to share 12 signs that may indicate that you’re carrying around an unresolved emotional wound and need some help healing it.

1. You Are Very Sensitive and Cry Over Small Things

Crying is a very natural and healthy way to release your feelings and work through challenging emotions. But if you’re crying over small things like a sad movie scene, it could be a sign that you have unresolved emotional wounds from the past.

It’s not unusual to feel emotional in response to life’s pressures and setbacks. Still, if you stay upset about everything that happens, you’re probably emotionally wounded. No one should be expected never to feel heartbroken or angry, or upset because something goes wrong in life. Although most of us suffer from these at one time or another, no one is born with them, and, therefore, they can be prevented and cured through self-understanding.

You’re still having trouble getting over what happened in the past, but don’t worry: you have plenty of time to work on it. Just remember not to take anything too personally — you’ll save yourself a lot of heartaches that way!

2. You Have a Short Attention Span While Dealing With Others

You are impatient with people, likely find yourself avoiding conversations, especially those who ask you personal questions or probe into your feelings. You will often feel as if other people are to blame for your circumstances.

3. Broken Heart Music Is Something You Listen To

You may think this is crazy, but it’s true.

It’s not unusual to hear someone say they listen to sad music when they are feeling down. It’s pretty extraordinary, though, to hear someone say music can be a sign of an emotional wound.

Adding to the theory that people who often listen to broken heart songs may be emotionally wounded, a study suggests those who listen to sad music have higher levels of cortisol and lower levels of DHEA (a stress hormone). The researchers found those people were also more likely to experience anxiety and depression.

4. In Your Thoughts, You Keep Repeating Awful Memorize

It is natural for people to replay negative thoughts or memories in their heads. It is often difficult for them to let go of these thoughts. They can be emotionally wounded and need help to heal.

For some people, these thoughts are troubling enough that they will try to avoid thinking about them altogether. Avoidance can be an effective coping strategy, but it has its downsides as well. People that avoid these thoughts will miss out on the opportunity to process and work through trauma.

5. You Don’t Trust Easily

You don’t trust easily. That’s understandable. You’ve been emotionally wounded by the people you used to charge most, and now, you’re very hesitant to trust anyone — even yourself.

It’s not uncommon to see people who don’t trust easily as a sign that they are emotionally wounded. There is a connection between emotional wounds and detachment from those around us. Suppose we don’t take the time to process our emotional wounds. In that case, we will find it challenging to maintain relationships with those around us.

6. You’ve Lost Interest in Activities That You Formerly Enjoyed

Having a hard time finding the motivation to do the things we enjoy doing is not uncommon. But if you notice that you lost interest in things you used to enjoy and it’s been more than a month, then this might be a sign that there’s something wrong emotionally.

The first and most obvious reason for having lost interest in things is stress. When we feel stressed out, it is natural for us to find comfort in things that make us feel better. We may only want to watch movies with happy endings or prepare foods without any spice because these make us feel better. We are also less productive at work because our minds are elsewhere.

Another reason why we may lose interest in the things we enjoy is depression or sadness. If you have been feeling sad, it is essential to know that there are many different ways to cope and feel better.

7. You Have a Lot of Bad Dreams

Nightmares are terrifying. And when they happen, it can be challenging to get a good night’s sleep. Dreams can be a way for your subconscious brain to process thoughts and emotions you’re having during the day. The more traumatic the experience, the more likely that person has nightmares or nightmares about that event.

It is not uncommon for people to have nightmares. However, these dreams tend to be harmless and do not cause any harm. But some people report nightmares that tend to disturb them or make them feel anxious.

8. You Are a Strong Defender of Your Own Space

Intimate space is a personal space where one can feel secure, safe, and free from any kind of disturbance. By being overly protective of their private spaces, people are trying to avoid certain negative feelings they have experienced. The intense feeling of being overwhelmed with anxiety or not being able to trust people enough to be in their personal space can signify that you have been deeply wounded emotionally.

To recover from emotional wounds, you need to come out of your intimate space and become more accepting towards others in your life. This process requires time and patience, so people often continue with this behavior because it’s easy for them.

9. Your Self-Assurance Was Shattered

In recent years, researchers have been focusing on the connection between health and emotions. In a recent study, researchers have found that people with low self-confidence are emotionally wounded.

The study found that low self-confidence is a sign of emotional wounding. To get back on their feet, these people need to find ways to heal themselves before they can start feeling confident again.

Researchers interviewed 116 participants suffering from low self-confidence. The respondents were then asked to fill out three questionnaires that measured their self-esteem, social support, and emotional wounds or scars from childhood or adulthood that may have led them to feel inadequate as a person.

10. You Feel Like You’re a Victim.

Do you feel like you’re a victim? If so, that could be a sign that you’re emotionally wounded.

To heal from emotional wounds, it’s essential to identify the root of the problem. And sometimes, this means acknowledging what’s been done to us and working through the emotions that might come with these realizations.

The key is not to blame ourselves for being victimized or make excuses for people who hurt us or let them get away with bad behavior.

11. You Turn to Drugs, Alcohol, or Unhealthy Habits as a Way of Coping With Your Pain

When we don’t know how or what to do with our emotions, we resort to these self-destructive behaviors that may cause more harm than good. Feelings can be scary and confusing, but it is essential not to neglect them and deal with them the right way, so we don’t subject ourselves to even more pain.

The problem is that these unhealthy behaviors can lead them down an even worse path than before, making it harder for them to get healthier with time.

12. Thinking About Revenge Makes You Feel a Little Better

Some people have an urge to settle scores with others after being wronged. This is not a good thing because it is likely that you are dealing with emotional wounds. While taking revenge on someone might make you feel better in the short term, it can lead to emotional distress and guilt over time. So if the thought of revenge makes you feel better, be aware of your emotional state first before doing anything rash.

Last Words

You may be emotionally wounded if you have some or all of the symptoms mentioned above. If this is true, then it’s time to heal your wounds and find closure on old emotional scars so that they don’t continue to hurt you in the future.

Healing yourself will not only make you feel better, but it’ll also help those around you who are hurting too. Remember, there are many ways to avoid being stuck with shame for years by seeking out professional therapy services today!

Photo credit: iStock