12 Undeniable Signs You’re in a Power Couple

A power couple is the only couple I want to be a part of.

Once you’ve been in one, you’ll never want to go back.

Below, you’ll discover what a power couple is — and how to know whether you’re part of one.

1. You’re Both Successful

The media uses ‘power couple’ when both lovers are hyper-successful in their careers. Think Jay-Z & Beyonce, The Beckhams or The Obamas.

But you don’t have to be rich, famous or even a workaholic to be in a power couple.

As long as you’re both making strides of progress towards your goals, you can consider yourself as such.

2. You Support Each Other’s Goals

Whatever your partner’s goals are, you need to be 100% behind them and support them however they need. Your partner should be excited to do the same for you.

Power couples understand that their partner’s success is their success.

If you’re not supportive of each other’s goals, you’re not a power couple. You’re powerful opponents.

3. You Build Each Other Up

If one half of a power couple is struggling with stress or self-doubt, their partner is there to rebuild their confidence.

That partner will remind them of all their great qualities and achievements — and it will work because these sentiments are genuine. A power couple has so much respect for each other that they get confused when their partner doubts themselves.

“How can she not believe in herself when she’s so awesome?”, the husband may ask himself.

A power couple is not in the habit of point-scoring or trying to one-up each other. They would never dream of tearing their partner down to make themselves feel better. They only dream of ascending in life — and doing so together.

4. You Have A Strong And Equal Partnership

Both partners have an equal say in a power couple.

This works well when they’re both considering what’s best for the relationship, rather than themselves.

If one tries to boss the other around, the couple becomes less powerful. Honesty, empathy and selflessness are therefore key tools in a power couple’s arsenal.

5. You Have A Shared Vision For The Future

Both halves of the couple have a clear vision for where they want to go — and it’s the same damn place!

Without this shared vision, you’re not teammates, you’re opponents.

6. You Have A Strong Social Circle

Power couples often attract a lot of good people into their lives.

Indeed, their success often involves being good with people. They exude a lot of positive energy that others want to be around.

Members of a power couple always put their relationship first. So, there’s rarely any jealousy when they do spend time with someone else. Often, the people in the social circle become great friends with both partners.

7. You Have An Unbreakable Sense Of Trust

Power couples are committed to putting their relationship above themselves. They communicate their feelings with pure honesty without blaming the other person. They are both emotionally intelligent individuals.

This creates an unbreakable sense of trust between them. The man feels no fear while his partner is on a ‘girl’s weekend away’. The woman has no problem with her man popping bottles in the club with his boys.

8. You Can Read What Each Other Needs

Instead of being caught up in what they need, a great partner asks how they can better serve their lover. If both halves of the couple think this way, how could the relationship possibly fail?

Keep this mindset for long enough and you’ll develop a sixth sense for what your partner needs, when and why.

At this point, you’re arguably a super-power couple — and nothing in the world can break you apart.

With that said, those in power couples don’t expect their partner to be mind-readers. They have no problem asking for what they need — and that helps the relationship bubble along smoothly.

9. You’re Not Afraid Of Feedback

Normal-ass couples are often afraid of giving each other constructive feedback.

Perhaps you’ve had a partner who always takes that as a personal attack, no matter how you worded it.

This is rarely a risk with power couples. Both are emotionally intelligent enough to frame their feedback in a friendly way. Both understand that any feedback is delivered with the intent of strengthening the relationship.

10. You Balance Each Other Out

Both halves of a power couple have different strengths and weaknesses.

Neither of them are trying to be Mr. or Mrs. Independent. They understand that they’re part of a team, so they make use of that.

The ‘I don’t need a man!” or “ What do women bring to the table?” brigades on social media seem stupid to them.

11. You Inspire Each Other

Becoming part of a power couple often shines a mirror on your weaknesses.

You see your partner’s strengths and you’re inspired to become as good as them.

This is just as much to impress your partner as it is to level up in life.

12. You Have A Positive Impact On Each Other’s Lives

Every couple needs their alone time — and they’re not afraid to give it to each other.

At the same time, they might not need as much time alone as regular-ass couples.

That’s because power couples don’t drain each other. They energize each other!

You’ll often find power couples together, not because they’re co-dependent, but because they’re so damn happy in each other’s company.

