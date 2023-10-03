Time and personal energy are the most important things you manage. Technically you can’t manage time: you can only manage the way you use it.
Personal energy is the most important thing you manage.
20 ways to increase personal energy:
- Delegate authority to competent people and trust them.
- Stop complaining about things you can’t change.
- Participate in decisions.
- Choose your own goals.
- Make progress toward desired results.
- Enjoy the people you work with.
- Feel reasonably challenged.
- Receive recognition.
- Know your work matters to others.
- Establish priorities that enable you to say no.
- Receive useful feedback.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Don’t play favorites.
- Have a life outside work.
- Outlaw back-to-back meetings.
- Learn new skills.
- Hold yourself and others accountable.
- Turn off electronics from time to time.
- Quiet your heart several times a day.
- Take time off.
Which personal energy tip will you practice today?
What personal energy tips can you add to the list?
