2021 a Tipping Point for Men

New York, NY January 2022 – EVRYMAN has seen a big shift in men this year, and the work they are doing to be more vulnerable, open, and connected to themselves and their community.

Coming out of Covid, and five years removed from 2017 when #MeToo went viral, we are reaching an inflection point whereby the idea of men connecting with other men to support their emotional well-being and investing in their personal growth is reaching the mainstream. Although satirical in nature, Pete Davidson’s ‘Man Park’ on SNL highlights just how far we have come. Although funny, we know that SNL uses satire to rally people around important events that are happening in our culture.

We also have Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso showing the world that kindness is cool while normalizing the impact of stress and trauma on our wellbeing. Ted even runs his own pre-game men’s group in which Ted and his wolf pack get real with one another. Proving vulnerability and connection are key for a winning team.

England’s Prince Harry has joined the American online coaching app, BetterUp as Chief Impact Officer showing the world that his focus is more mental health and less monarchy.

At the end of 2020 Tim Ferris opened up about his childhood abuse, a story that resonated with countless men across the globe. Ferris even said that episode was “the most important podcast episode” he has ever published.

While these are examples from mainstream media, men all over the world experienced similar real life challenges every day pre-COVID with the pandemic adding fuel to an already smoldering fire. Since 2017 EVRYMAN has been focused on providing programs and groups and a global community of support for every man. EVRYMAN’s online programs and offerings provide easy onramps for men to start investing in their emotional well-being and personal growth. With almost 80% of therapists and counselors being women, EVRYMAN has partnered with TRIAD behavioral health to help educate the therapeutic community on the unique needs of men. In addition, weekly community calls bring together leading experts such as Terry Real, Richard Schwartz, Allison Armstrong, James Gordon… on their bimonthly Global Community Calls.

EVRYMAN is the real life man park.

Lucas Krump, CEO & Co-Founder of EVRYMAN, “We are excited that the momentum continues not just in the press but actually through communities of men across the globe. EVRYMAN has organically grown threefold, proving that more men from all ages and walks of life are ready to be better and do better.”

We would like to invite Pete, Tim, Jason, Prince Harry, and anyone else to join this community when they are ready!

Photo credit: Shutterstock