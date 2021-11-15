29 Personal Finance Statistics That Might Surprise You

Since I’ve been so enamored with finances and money over the last few years, I’ve started paying more attention to content on these topics.

And over the course of writing about money, I’ve come across various personal finance statistics relating to everything from debt, retirement savings, financial education, and beyond.

Needless to say, there are thousands of interesting financial data and the numbers continue to evolve over the years.

And while more people are becoming more conscious of their money, there are still some scary financial statistics out there.

Eye-Popping Personal Finance Statistics

Doing some digging and research into various finance and money stats, the numbers were shocking, to say the least.

A few numbers were not too surprising to me. But seeing how rough some of these data points were, still puts me back in my seat and probably will for you too.

A few reasons I think America struggles so much financially includes:

Stagnant wages with increasing expenses (a stat below)

Taking on too much debt (credit card, loans, housing)

Not enough financial literacy to keep people out of bad financial situations

People trying to keep up appearances (Keeping up with the Joneses)

A heavy consumer mentality over an investor mentality

The impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic that impacted the economy, businesses, and many families who lost their jobs

Of course, there are A LOT more stats that we could probably add to the list below too. But I wanted to be selective and share some that can put things into perspective.

And unless a lot of the above I mentioned changes in America (although there are some outside forces beyond control), as well as more people taking financial action — these below stats may get worse.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, not all is lost as there are some positives too. Let’s dive into the personal finance statistics below.

Saving And Budgeting Statistics

Saving money whether for emergencies, investing, or retirement is something every person should strive to improve at.

The challenge is everything is getting more expensive, wages can be stagnant, raising a family is not cheap, interest on loans are high, etc.

Let’s look at some concerning personal finance statistics about saving money and budgeting today.

Debt Statistics

Similarly, another issue taking over America and other parts of the world is debt. Between student loans, relying on or overusing credit cards, and high mortgages, there are some intense debt statistics.

Here are a few:

The Federal Reserve reports on consumer debt each month. Here are historical statistics by month since 1943.

About 77 million Americans, or 35% of adults with a credit file, have debt in collections reported in their credit files, according to the Urban Institute.

Nearly one-third of Americans pay the minimum due on their credit card each month, according to FINRA’s National Financial Capability Study.

Credit card debt comes with a cost. The average household with revolving credit card debt pays $904 in interest annually. (Nerd Wallet)

But the average American owes over $171,000 on their home, and the average monthly mortgage payment is more than $1,000. (The Motley Fool)

American household debt rose to $14.3 trillion through the first three months of 2020. (Federal Reserve Bank of NY)

54% of student loan holders didn’t actually try to figure out their future monthly payments before taking out any of their loans. (GFLEC)

A high 44% of American adults — nearly half of us — are relying on an auto loan to pay for our car. (Finder)

43% of Americans spend more than they receive each month borrow and use credit cards to finance the shortfall. (Federal Reserve)

The average credit card debt among Americans increased by 18.5% since 2013. (Federal Reserve Bank of New York)

Of $1.54 trillion in U.S. student loan debt, women hold nearly two-thirds of the debt. (AAUW)

—

Previously Published on investedwallet

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock