3 Friends Have Found Love Online

My son and I are at a restaurant. He throws some dating advice my way. I think he’s worried because his father has a new significant other. He wants me to think about my future.

But I’m in no hurry.

My lack of interest makes him more direct.

“Mom,” says my son with urgency. “I’m not kidding. You look good for your age. You better stop wasting time.”

Well, thank you for the compliment — Or sorta compliment.

Everyone seems to think my world would be better if I would date.

Evidently, this includes my son.

They could be right.

Three of my friends have recently met incredible people through online dating.

When my first friend met someone I thought it was a fluke. I mean how easy is it to find true love online? Sorry, maybe I’ve been writing about relationship problems for too long.

Or maybe I’m still a little creeped out about online dating.

I married someone I thought I knew and didn’t.

Can you blame me?

My second friend and I had a conversation about how we didn’t mind being single. Neither of us was in any great hurry to get into a new relationship. We were independent kindred spirits.

When she met a great guy I questioned her.

“How did you meet him?” I ask.

“An online dating site,” she says.

“I thought you weren’t in any hurry,” I say.

“I wasn’t,” she said. “But then I thought about the future and I’m not sure I want to be alone ten years from now.”

“Good point,” I say.

Two extremely happy friends who met people through online dating.

I was intrigued but still not enticed.

Instead, I lived vicariously through her. I kept texting every so often. Are you still dating him? Yes. Are you having fun? Yes. Is he really that awesome? Yes. Can you send me a picture? Yes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And there he was…a smiling handsome guy next to my beautiful friend.

Okay, it was working for them. The online dating thing…joy, happiness, laughter, dinners, ballgames, family outings, travel, wine, yada yada.

I don’t miss any of that stuff.

Or so I say to myself.

Then the trifecta hits.

A third friend posts a picture looking gorgeous and happy. A new man is in her life and you guessed it. They met on an online dating website.

Now I’m finally beginning to feel left out.

Do you blame me?

Either that or I’ve used up every excuse for why I’m still not dating.

I’m not gonna lie. I still find it a little shocking. Maybe I am an online dating naysayer but I’m a skeptic. The deep internet waters look frightening.

It’s not just because I have to post more than a headshot.

After all, it would be false advertising to not expose my divorce weight gain. Despite the fact, my Anna Nicole Smith chest hides some of it.

Am I the only one intimidated by the word stranger?

I mean I’m not a stranger to anyone.

My life is an open book — an online book — as a matter of fact.

I’m not hiding anything. I think my family sometimes wishes I would. But they humor me. My sister says I could use my own reality show. She tends to be more private. I’m not sure I know what that word means.

I think it’s the type of left-handed compliment my son doled out.

Kinda like, hey you’re old but you’re not that old.

You go, girl!

The dating world awaits you.

Today I chatted with yet another friend about online dating. It’s what I do. Instead of making an online dating profile, I talk about it. Meanwhile, I’m not getting any younger or any lighter.

Well, I have lost a few pounds and I’m determined to get back into shape.

My friend tells me, “Go for it. Just make sure people know you’re going on a date.”

What I love most is what she says next.

“Might take a few dates to weed out the no’s.”

“There are a lot of weirdos out there, don’t settle.”

There’s that pesky stranger reminder.

A staple of the online dating world.

How is it possible all three of my friends met long-term love interests?

My curiosity got the best of me.

I had to ask which online dating sites they used.

If I’m gonna connect with a stranger I’d rather connect with a stranger where other strangers have turned out well. Makes sense. If only to me. Whether it’s a coincidence or not, is unclear but they did all meet using the same online dating site.

I’m gonna have to give a plug to Bumble. No, I’m not affiliated with this dating site in any way. I mention it in case you’re curious. I certainly was. I’ve heard positive stories about Bumble in the past. Again, that could just be a coincidence.

I’m sure there are awesome strangers on other online dating sites.

In my case, it could just be a friend-told-a friend told-a friend-told a friend.

And they all ended up in the same online dating space.

I’m ready to dip my toes into the online dating world. I still find the deep internet waters frightening.

But I’m finally beginning to feel left out.

Either that or I’ve used up every excuse for why I’m still not dating.

Follow my quotes on Instagram or me on Twitter or LinkedIn or Facebook

If you would like to read more of my stories and support me as a writer, consider signing up to become a Medium member. For just $5 a month, you will get unlimited access to Medium.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Sophia Sideri on Unsplash