3 Life Lessons That I Learned in 2021 From My Bad Experiences

2021 is drawing to an end very soon, and with it comes the memories of all of the bad things that happened this year. I’m glad I had the opportunity to learn some valuable life lessons from these unpleasant experiences.

When people have a negative experience, we often see that it teaches them to be more careful and aware of what they do in the future.

For example, when we get scolded and punished for doing something terrible, and we know that we will get the same punishment again if we do it again, this makes us think twice before doing anything bad again.

Bad experiences are the best teachers in our lives. We should learn from our bad experiences instead of sitting back and impatiently waiting for them to be over because every experience teaches us something that will be helpful in the future.

Let’s talk about the three things I learned from my bad experience this year.

1. Stop Explaining to Those Who Are Not Willing To Understand

Stop Explaining Who are you not willing to understand. Even if they say “2+2=5”, you say, “Yes, you are right.”

Some people are not willing to understand, and they might be too focused on their own opinion or want to nitpick for some reason. If you have ever had a conversation with someone like that, you know how frustrating it can be.

The best thing to do is stop trying to communicate with them at all. They will never understand if you keep explaining things, so it’s a total waste of time and energy to keep trying. You may even get hurt in the process.

“This happened to me so many times that people who wanted me to feel guilty would always say the opposite to me, so I stopped explaining why I was right to them.”

In a love relationship, this often happens that you are true, but your partner is not listening to you, and she (or he) wants to make you feel guilty.

According to me, “if you have to explain to her that you are true, then it is not love because it means she doesn’t have trust in you.”

so why waste your time and energy?

So, people who do not want to listen should not be communicated with by anyone at all because they will never understand anything being said, and this would result in nothing but frustration from both sides, as well as possible hurt feelings for those being talked down to by those unwilling participants.

2. Just Do What Works for You, Other People’s Opinions Don’t Matter

People often ask others what they should do in every situation, which creates a lot of stress and anxiety. We need to stop relying on other people and just do what we know is right for us. This way, we can be true to ourselves and not worry about others’ thoughts.

The problem with this mindset is that it is very limiting. It forces you to live your life according to others’ opinions, which may not be the best thing for your personal growth or happiness. While it’s essential to learn from other people, you must also take responsibility for your own life decisions because, ultimately, they will affect you more than anyone else ever will. It’s always better to do what works for you — other people’s opinions don’t matter.

“So many times, it happened to me that I had made the wrong decision just because of other people’s unwanted advice…”

People try to advise us on every decision we make and suggest what we should do. But if it is something you want to do, why should anyone else be a better judge than you?

People are always finding ways to take you down…

Just do the right thing and don’t listen to what other people say.

Most people in this world will try to tell you what you should do or how you should act. They will tell you that there is something wrong with you when, in fact, it is them who are the problem, not you.

Do whatever you make happy, and don’t worry about what other people think.

…

3. Chase Your Dreams, Not People, The Right People Will Come to You at the Right Time

You know what sucks? When the person you’re really into doesn’t even recognize your existence, all of your efforts to break through the invisible wall they’ve put up are futile. But guess what? All of those rejections can make you stronger and smarter for future potential partners.

And because it’s almost like they’re doing it for your good. If any of us were fated to end up with a person who liked us back, there wouldn’t be any need for rejection in the first place, would there?

So it is good to chase your dream instead of chasing people who don’t like you. The right person will come into your life at the right time because good things take time.

—

