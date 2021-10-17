3 Steps To Navigate Relationship Evolution

Know! Relationships are part of life. They evolve and reach different stages as this life does. We were in our mother’s belly, we went through the infant and toddler stage, childhood to young adult, and then, the age of full strength and old age. In all of these stages, there were challenges. Intimate relationships are no different. Each phase presents different challenges.

The question is, how do we navigate them in order to achieve the longevity and happiness we desire? The answer is simple… As the relationship moves through its various stages, we must do the same individually and as a couple. What does this look like? I will offer a few tips that will assist us in this area.

These are all things that I’ve spoken or written about before. However, let’s give some clarity as these 3 things pertain to relationship evolution. First and foremost, knowledge dictates action. For instance, you can’t love someone unless you know them. As two people go through the different stages of a relationship, learning should never be abandoned.

Why does knowledge have to be such a staple in the union? Because the more we learn the more we grow as people. Growth means you are not staying stagnant. Granted, there are certain personality traits and habits that will always be there, but you will never become hum-drum.

This will allow both of you to remain fascinated with one another. Fascination has to continue in a relationship, and this can only be accomplished with good knowledge and acting upon it. Not only that, learning new things gets us excited. When we read that new book, when we watch that motivational video, when we go to that information-packed conference, we become so excited about the new information we obtained.

That new knowledge doesn’t stay in our brain or heart. We want to share it, and people can hear the excitement in our voice, the energy in our body is different, and when love exists between two people, he or she becomes excited because you are. Another effect increased knowledge has is, your partner will see different layers from you, which will increase their love for you.

Learning more in life has so many benefits; therefore, of course, it can have a positive effect on your intimate relationship.

Secondly, intimate communication. What I mean by this is communication between you and your partner about what is in your hearts. Not about jobs, bills, kids, etc., but about the state of your relationship and what you two want and desire from each other going forward. I realize that many people are not comfortable claiming that a relationship is like a business. However, in order for it to be healthy and function properly, it would help to add some business principles.

One that I suggest to my clients regarding intimate communication is to have a 90-day check-in. Meaning, 4 times a year you two sit down and talk about things that are working in the relationship, things that aren’t working, what should be added, what should be subtracted, and so on. These things should be laid out with the sole purpose of correcting them in order to make the union better.

Lastly, surprises. This is a no-brainer. However, some couples, after they have been together for a while they forget about the importance of surprising their partner. It doesn’t have to be something big. Leave a love note around the house where you know they will find it, write a love letter from time to time, buy a gift when there’s no special occasion, and any other activity that he or she is not looking for at the time.

As the relationship goes through the various stages of evolution, these actions should never be abandoned. They will keep the union feeling fresh and exciting, and this is what a relationship should be about.

