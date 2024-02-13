33+ Cheap Vegetarian Meals

Cheap Vegetarian Meals that do not break the bank! You will find something for every member of the family in this round-up of easy and delicious budget-friendly vegetarian recipes.

Whether you’re new to a vegetarian diet or a long time-veggie, we’ve got you covered with some of the best vegetarian dishes that not only are cost-effective but likely to stretch out into another meal or two!

And, if you’re wondering about some budget-friendly ingredients, check out this list of extremely cheap foods.

Enjoy!

Vegan Mung Bean Curry from Calm Eats

A simply delicious and nutritious vegan mung bean curry that takes under 30 minutes to prepare.

Vegan Noodle Soup

A SUPER quick, easy and tasty Vegan Noodle Soup recipe. This delight takes only about 10 minutes to throw together, but tastes like it took a few hours! Vegan and gluten-free.

Spicy Baked Tofu Noodles Recipe

Irresistibly delicious spicy baked tofu noodles in one easy to make dish! Naturally gluten-free and vegan.

Guatemalan Black Beans and Rice – Arroz Negro – From A Taste For Travel

Black beans and rice make the perfect vegetarian side dish.

Spanish Omelette (Spanish Tortilla) from Veggie Desserts

Whip up this classic Spanish Omelette in 25 minutes with 4 ingredients. This tortilla recipe is great hot or cold for breakfast, lunch, dinner or tapas.

Polenta with Mushrooms, Kale and Roasted Carrots from Calm Eats

A super simple creamy polenta recipe with a tasty mushroom, kale and red onion sauce, along with dijon brushed roasted carrots. It’s vegan, gluten and dairy-free.

Vegetarian Feijoada Recipe (3 Ways) – Easy and Delish

Vegan or Vegetarian Feijoada is an easy black bean and vegetable stew. Learn how to make feijoada in the slow cooker, pressure cooker, and on the stovetop.

Vegan Lentil Chili from Love and Good Stuff

Vegan lentil chili is a flavourful meatless chili that anyone can enjoy. Full of kidney beans, pinto beans, its loaded with healthy protein and fibre and perfect for busy weeknight dinners.

Sesame Noodles

Super simple, easy and delicious Sesame Noodles made with wholesome ingredients. Gluten-free, vegan, nut-free and soy-free.

Baked Pesto Tofu Bites Recipe – This Wife Cooks

Baked Pesto Tofu – Basil pesto is tossed with tofu that has been seasoned and roasted with simple spices for a savory dish that is practically effortless.

Easy Cabbage Salad with Lentils Recipe – Savory Spin

Made with only 9 ingredients, this easy Cabbage Salad with Lentils is a nutritious, tasty, low carb, and super quick meal your family is sure to enjoy.

Vegan Zucchini Potato Casserole Recipe (Plant-Based on a Budget!) – Go Dairy Free

Use up that bumper crop of zucchini with this healthy zucchini potato casserole. Optionally gluten-free and very easy to make.

Easy Shakshuka Recipe – E.A. Stewart

This Easy Shakshuka Recipe with Chickpeas & Spices will knock your socks off! It’s a healthy #glutenfree & #vegetarian meal your whole family will love!

Crispy Black Bean Tacos with Avocado-Lime Sauce from Food Love

Crispy black bean tacos with Mexican spiced beans and melty cheese are addictive! Add avocado lime sauce for an easy vegetarian dinner for kids + adults.

Spicy Coconut Red Lentil Dal (Instant Pot + Stovetop)

Cozy up with this quick, easy, & tasty one pot spicy coconut red lentil dahl that is made with red lentils, coconut milk, tomatoes, garlic, onion and the perfect blend of Indian spices. It makes a most delicious gluten-free, vegan dish served alongside some basmati rice or naan bread! You can make this easy dal in the Instant Pot pressure cooker or on the stovetop!

Vegetarian Baked Beans (15 Minutes) – Hurry The Food Up

You can take Dave out of Britain, but you can’t take the Britain out of Dave. Various people have said that to me over the years I’ve lived in Germany, and after a good giggle and an accepting nod of the head I forget about it again and move on. But as time has gone by I’ve realised how true it real…

Vegan Chickpea Tikka Masala – Sandhya’s Kitchen

So much better than a takeout ! This one pot Vegan Chickpea Tikka Masala is ready in just 30 minutes. Serve warm over steamed rice or with naan.

One Pot Cheesy Broccoli Chickpea Rice Casserole {GF, VEG} – Flavor the Moments

One Pot Cheesy Broccoli Chickpea Rice Casserole is a hearty vegetarian casserole that’s great as a main dish or holiday side!

Hearty Gluten-Free Vegetable Stew: Gluten-Free, Vegan, Plant-Based – The Helpful GF

Try this vegan and gluten-free vegetable stew recipe that is both hearty and healthy, and will make your whole family ask for more.

Green Lentil Curry (Instant Pot + Stovetop)

This Vegan Green Lentil Curry recipe can be in an Instant Pot pressure cooker or on the stovetop for one quick, easy, healthy and delicious Indian inspired dish!

Easy Tomato and Rice Soup – I Heart Vegetables

This hearty tomato and rice soup is an easy and budget-friendly dinner idea! With just a few pantry staples, this vegan recipe comes together quickly.

Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Bean and Lime Rice Bowls – This Wife Cooks

A colorful, tasty, satisfying, protein-packed, budget friendly meal that you can have on the table in about 30-40 minutes.

Sweet Potato Soup (Instant Pot + Stovetop)

A super simple yet flavorful and creamy Sweet Potato Soup for the Instant Pot or stovetop. Vegan and gluten-free.

Briam (Greek Vegetable Bake) – Little Sunny Kitchen

Briam is a wonderful traditional Greek dish packed with veggies and flavor! It’s vegan, low carb, gluten-free, and absolutely delicious!

Easy Oven Roasted Cauliflower Steak – Marathons and Motivation

This Easy Oven Roasted Cauliflower Steak is a delicious, low carb, low calorie recipe. It is a tasty vegetarian entree that is perfect for a Meatless Monday. It is a lovely side dish for any meal!

Broccoli Cheese Chowder | Quiche My Grits

Broccoli Cheese Chowder puts the word ‘comfort’ in comfort food. This delicious chowder is loaded with cheese, potatoes, cream, and yummy broccoli.

Butternut Squash Coconut Curry Rice Noodle Soup

An incredibly flavorful, healthy, filling, and comforting Butternut Squash Coconut Curry Rice Noodle Soup! This gluten-free and vegan comfort food dish is big on coconut, curry, and ginger flavors all with a bit of spice.

Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole | Mighty Mrs

This freezer safe healthy vegetarian Mexican quinoa casserole is packed with flavor. You wont miss the meat becuase you’ll get plenty of yum from the beans, peppers, corn, cheese and spices!

Sweet Potatoes with Lemony Kale and White Beans – My Quiet Kitchen

Vegan, gluten-free, and just $2/serving. Nutritious and colorful sweet potatoes are stuffed with lemony white beans, shallot, garlic, and kale.

Vegan Instant Pot Mexican White Bean Soup (+ Stovetop Instructions)

This comforting and heart-warming White Bean Soup is packed with flavorful Mexican spices for a truly delicious vegan soup recipe that is healthy, easy to make and can be made with soaked or unsoaked dry white beans! Both Instant Pot pressure cooker and stovetop instructions are included for this spicy, smoky, keto friendly soup!

Homemade Spaghetti O’s (Allergy-Free, Gluten-Free, Vegan) from Strength and Sunshine

Kick the can and make this healthy recipe for the kids instead! Homemade Spaghetti O’s that are allergy-free, gluten-free, and vegan! A super easy lunch or dinner that’s kid-friendly and mom-approved! Guys, SPAGHETTI O’S! An American childhood classic, am I right? Thick, creamy, tomatoey pasta in a …

Peanut Tofu Satay Curry (Vegan + GF) – Rhian’s Recipes

This Peanut Tofu Satay Curry is amazingly easy to make, super satisfying, and packed full of flavour. Undetectably vegan and gluten-free.

Green Lentil Daal – An Easy Weeknight Meal – Slow The Cook Down

This green lentil daal recipe is Indian inspired and packed full of tasty spices. Ready in less than 45 minutes, made in one pot and perfect for meal prep.

Butternut Squash Curry (Stovetop + Instant Pot)

This super quick, easy and flavorful Butternut Squash Curry can be made in an Instant Pot pressure cooker (in just about 10 minutes!) or the stovetop for ease and convenience! This delicious spicy vegan curry dish can be enjoyed on it own, or served over rice or quinoa, for a healthy and comforting autumn meal!

If you enjoyed this recipe round-up, please show some support to the wonderful bloggers featured here by sharing this post using the social share buttons on the side of your screen! Thank you. XO.

Photo credit: Kristen Wood