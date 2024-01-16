35 Delicious High Protein Vegetarian Recipes

Looking to add more protein to your vegetarian diet? You’re in luck because there are plenty of delicious and satisfying high-protein vegetarian recipes out there that will help you meet your nutritional needs. In this post, we’ll share some of our favorite high-protein vegetarian recipes that are packed with flavor.

Protein is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in building and repairing tissues, as well as maintaining muscle mass and healthy bones. While many people associate protein with meat, there are plenty of high-protein vegetarian sources, such as legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. In this article, we’ll explore some delicious high-protein vegetarian recipes that are easy to make and packed with nutrients!

High Protein Vegetarian Foods

Here are some high-protein vegetarian foods:

Lentils: 1 cup of cooked lentils contains about 18 grams of protein. Chickpeas: 1 cup of cooked chickpeas contains about 15 grams of protein. Tofu: 1/2 cup of firm tofu contains about 10 grams of protein. Quinoa: 1 cup of cooked quinoa contains about 8 grams of protein. Seitan: 3 ounces of seitan contains about 20 grams of protein. Greek Yogurt: 1 cup of Greek yogurt contains about 23 grams of protein. Soy Milk: 1 cup of soy milk contains about 8 grams of protein. Edamame: 1 cup of cooked edamame contains about 17 grams of protein. Hemp Seeds: 1 ounce of hemp seeds contains about 9 grams of protein. Chia Seeds: 1 ounce of chia seeds contains about 4 grams of protein. Peanut Butter: 2 tablespoons of peanut butter contain about 8 grams of protein. Almonds: 1 ounce of almonds contains about 6 grams of protein. Spinach: 1 cup of cooked spinach contains about 5 grams of protein. Broccoli: 1 cup of cooked broccoli contains about 4 grams of protein. Cottage Cheese: 1/2 cup of cottage cheese contains about 14 grams of protein (Note: Cottage cheese is vegetarian, but not vegan).

1. Black Beans: 1 cup of cooked black beans contains about 15 grams of protein.

2. Tempeh: 3 ounces of tempeh contains about 15 grams of protein.

3. Green Peas: 1 cup of cooked green peas contains about 8 grams of protein.

4. Oats: 1 cup of cooked oats contains about 6 grams of protein.

5. Sunflower Seeds: 1 ounce of sunflower seeds contains about 5 grams of protein.

6. Pumpkin Seeds: 1 ounce of pumpkin seeds contains about 9 grams of protein.

7. Brussels Sprouts: 1 cup of cooked Brussels sprouts contains about 4 grams of protein.

8. Asparagus: 1 cup of cooked asparagus contains about 4 grams of protein.

9. Artichokes: 1 medium artichoke contains about 4 grams of protein.

10. Nutritional Yeast: 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast contain about 8 grams of protein.

These are just a few examples of high-protein vegetarian foods, but there are many other plant-based protein options to choose from as well. It’s important to vary your sources of protein to get all the essential amino acids that your body needs.

High Protein Vegetarian Meals and Recipes

Savory Oatmeal

This savory oatmeal recipe with zucchini is a delicious breakfast or brunch with a lovely texture and consistency, a good dose of vegetables and gluten-free, vegetarian to boot!

Crispy Air Fryer Tempeh

Super crispy, filling and flavorful Air Fryer Tempeh will become a meal time staple in no time! This Air Fried Tempeh could not be easier to make! Naturally gluten-free and vegan, with beautiful hints of garlic.

Avocado Pesto Pasta

This easy avocado pesto pasta recipe is creamy, comforting, and packed with heart-healthy fats. Vegan and easily made gluten-free.

Vegan Picadillo – Plant Based Tempeh and Lentil Picadillo Recipe – Running to the Kitchen

Vegan picadillo made with tempeh, lentils and potatoes is packed with big flavors from Spanish olives, capers, raisins and spices in a hearty tomato base.

Seitan Burger – Splash of Taste

Easy vegan burger recipe! Our seitan burger is so good, it’s smoky, meaty & very filling & won’t fall apart so great for throwing on the BBQ!

Halloumi Salad Recipe

Halloumi salad is a great way to make a meal out of a salad. With artichoke hearts, red onion, and delicious homemade dressing, this easy vegetarian salad recipe hits all the marks!

The Best Kenyan Githeri Recipe – We Eat At Last

The best Githeri recipe! Combining the flavors of garam masala, curry powder, and potatoes this slightly spicy Kenyan recipe made without meat will blow you away!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Cookies Recipe

Easy, healthy, and delicious gluten-free & vegan No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Cookies with a Peanut Butter Coconut Flour Glaze. These flavorful cookies will satisfy your sweet cravings without the use of refined sugar and provide the perfect energy boost any time of day!

Teriyaki Tofu Recipe

Loaded with tofu, crisp veggies, delicious teriyaki sauce, garlic, sesame seeds, this Teriyaki Tofu Stir Fry is the perfect plant-based meal.

The Easiest + Fluffiest Gluten Free Pancake Recipe – The Honour System

Get ready for delicious, fluffy gluten free pancakes the whole family can enjoy. This easy gluten free pancake recipe is a must-try.

Spicy Baked Tofu Noodles Recipe

Irresistibly delicious spicy baked tofu noodles in one easy to make dish! Naturally gluten-free and vegan.

Iron-rich Nettle Soup – Simply Beyond Herbs

One of the best herb sources of iron is nettle. When cooked with potatoes and zucchini the healthy and nutritious nettle soup is born.

Adzuki Bean Curry

An incredibly flavorful coconut curry broth enveloping adzuki beans makes for one filling and healthy meal when served alongside rice or quinoa. This Adzuki Bean Curry is vegan and gluten-free.

Pan de Yuca

This easy and delicious gluten-free cheese bread made with tapioca flour, has its roots in Ecuador. Pan de Yuca will become a dinner table staple in no time!

Mediterranean Grain Bowls – Two Cloves Kitchen

Mediterranean grain bowls combine whole grains, lots of healthy vegetables, and fresh, bright, bold Mediterranean flavors for an easy, healthy, delicious weeknight meal ready in about 10 minutes!

Green Lentil Curry (Instant Pot + Stovetop)

This Vegan Green Lentil Curry recipe can be in an Instant Pot pressure cooker or on the stovetop for one quick, easy, healthy and delicious Indian inspired dish!

Maple Ginger Tofu

This Sticky Maple Ginger Tofu Rice Noodle Bowl with Steamed Broccoli makes for one comforting and nutritious gluten-free vegan meal! #tofu #gingertofu #bakedtofu #mapletofu

Saag Paneer Recipe – Them Bites

This saag paneer recipe is a delicious vegetarian curry made with creamy paneer, aromatic spices, and beautiful leafy greens like spinach.

Spicy Southwestern Vegan Corn Chowder with Quinoa, Potatoes + Red Lentils

An easy, healthy, and delicious protein-packed gluten-free vegan Southwestern Chowder chock-full of corn, potatoes, quinoa, red lentils, green chiles, chipotle peppers, veggies and an amazing blend of spices. This amazingly delicious vegetarian chowder is incredibly filling, comforting, and flavorful and makes a great lunch or dinner!

Copycat Perfect Bar Gluten Free Protein Bars – Burnt Apple

Copycat Perfect Bar Gluten Free Protein Bars No bake bars made with a few ingredients and ready in just a few minutes!

The Best Veggie Burger Recipe

These delicious gluten-free veggie burgers are made with a combination of rice, lentils, sunflower seeds, and the perfect blend of spices. Perfectly crispy and delicious, this is definitely The Best Veggie Burger Recipe!

Vegan Quinoa and Edamame Salad – iHeart Vegetables

This edamame and quinoa salad is made with crunchy romaine, red cabbage, shredded carrots, fresh cilantro, and roasted cashews. It’s an irresistible blend of flavors and textures that will keep you coming back for more!

Hash Brown Egg Nests

An easy, healthy, delicious and fun way to eat hash browns and eggs for breakfast! These gluten-free “nests” are perfect for an Easter brunch or any occasion!

Grilled Paneer Salad – Easy Indian Cookbook

Grilled paneer salad is made using paneer marinated and grilled tossed with veggies, and a spicy, garlicky dressin. Low-carb and filling.

Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash

Super flavorful and aromatic Stuffed Acorn Squash Boats filled with quinoa, chickpeas, apricots and the perfect blend of spices for one easy, healthy and delicious meal. From “The Vegetarian Family Cookbook” by Kristen Wood.

Paneer Fingers – Rachna Cooks

These delicious paneer fingers are a crunchy and tasty snack. Make them in air fryer or deep fry them the regular way.

Sage Pesto Recipe

A rich, creamy and fragrant Sage and Hazelnut Pesto recipe, with both a vegetarian and vegan option. This vibrant green condiment is great served over pasta, atop pizza, as a dip for veggies and more!

Best Black Bean Brownies (Vegan, Gluten Free) –

No flour is to be found in these delicious, healthy, vegan and gluten-free brownies that are made with black beans. They are so moist and fudgy, you won’t believe your taste buds! They really are the best brownies.

Easy Cucumber & Chickpea Salad – Sula and Spice

You only need 10 minutes and less than 10 ingredients to make this cucumber chickpea salad! An hour to chill and it is ready to serve!

Homemade Protein Bars Recipe [without protein powder] – Masala Herb

Best tasting, easy homemade protein bars recipe. Make your own at home! Take your homemade protein bars with you to work or school and enjoy as a healthy 🌱 snack. I made the bars without protein powder, gluten free and used only organic ingredients. Make vegan with almond milk powder. Incl how to +…

Quinoa, Kabocha Squash and Chickpeas – Immigrant’s Table

This quinoa with kabocha squash and chickpeas is full of plump legumes & drizzled with a herbaceous green tahini sauce. Great for vegetarian Thanksgiving!

Healthy Mushroom Curry With Chickpeas – Daily Dish

This curry with mushrooms gets an added boost of protein from chickpeas and coconut milk. It’s a vegan recipe, gluten free and so delicious!

Double Chocolate Protein Fluff (5 Minute Recipe, Healthy) – Fit As A Mama Bear

Indulge in all the creaminess of double chocolate with this one-minute vegan protein fluff. Made with vegan protein powder and sweetened with maple syrup, @fitasamamabear

Cauliflower Rice Curry with Sweet Potato

This cauliflower rice curry with sweet potatoes in an Indian inspired coconut curry base is easy, rich, flavorful, vegan, gluten-free and a unique use for riced cauliflower.

Air Fryer Whole Roasted Sweet Potatoes – Mimosas and Motherhood

You’ll fall in love with how easy and delicious these easy Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes are! They make the perfect side dish anytime of the year.

